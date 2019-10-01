Eastern’s boys tennis team beat visiting Tipton 3-2 Monday to close the regular season on a winning note.
“This was such a great way to end the season,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “Four of the five courts had matches that were a battle. It was good competition and we came away with another win.”
No. 3 singles player Nolan Lapp provided the Comets with a quick point as he cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. The Comets’ second point came at No. 1 doubles where Lukas Darling and Andy Hartman prevailed 7-5, 6-3.
No. 1 singles player Matt Harrison delivered the decisive point by closing strong for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win.
“I’m so happy for our seniors that we ended the season this way,” Anderson said.
The Comets’ seniors are singles players Harrison, Josh Rush and Lapp and doubles players Darling, Hartman and Sam Salkie.
Eastern faces Taylor in the Kokomo Sectional’s opening round Wednesday.
TAYLOR 6, PERU 1
Sivert Karlsen scored four goals to lead the Titans past Peru for their first win of the season. Karlsen also had an assist.
Also for the Titans, Zach Schesser and Jaylin Reece both scored, Brody Ireland had three assists and keeper Owen Shimer had nine saves.
“The way we’ve been playing the last week and a half, we’ve been kind of building to this,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said, noting he had seen improved play in a small stretch of games before running into a strong Eastern team on Saturday. “If you throw out that game, we’ve been scoring a little bit more, getting a little more possession and passing the ball and working the ball forward. And everything just kind of came together [Monday].
“We spent a lot of time on our offensive end of the field and the guys were aggressive getting to the 50-50 balls. It was a whole team effort. It’s just we needed at this time with sectional next week.”
EASTERN 10, BLACKFORD 1
Lance VanMatre scored six goals to lead the Comets’ rout of the visiting Bruins.
Victor Abilio backed VanMatre with two goals and Seth Lamb and Luke Stout also found the back of the net. Lamb, Jared Smith and Luke Swartzendruber had two assists apiece and Abilio and VanMatre had one each. Kyle McCreary had five saves.
The Comets improved to 7-6-1. They visit Tri-Central today for their Hoosier Heartland Conference finale. Eastern is 5-0 in the league.
TIPTON 6, MARION 2
Ella Wolfe scored three goals, Bailey Caylor scored a brace and Ceah Campbell also scored in the Blue Devils’ win.
