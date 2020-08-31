Maconaquah's boys tennis team beat visiting Whitko 4-1 Monday for a 1-0 start in Three Rivers Conference play.
Hayden Maiben and Tyler Thayer picked up singles points for the Braves with Maiben winning 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 and Thayer winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
The Braves swept the doubles points. Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey took a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 and Hayden Williamson and Alex Rasmussen prevailed 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.
"The most competitive contest of the night was a long three-set match at No. 1 singles," Mac coach Tim Maiben said. "Mason Yoars battled one of the better players we will see this season. All three sets were decided by a few points."
Wabash's David Ousley topped Mason Yoars 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Maconaquah improved to 2-2 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
CARROLL 3, S. NEWTON 1
Carroll dropped the opening set, but quickly settled in to beat visiting South Newton. The scoreline was 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17.
FRANKFORT 3, PERU 2
Peru won the first two sets, but visiting Frankfort fought back for a five-set win. The scoreline was 25-27, 17-25, 25-10, 25-21, 17-15.
Cate Wolfe and Casidy Bartel served 12 points apiece for Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.