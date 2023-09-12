Eastern's boys tennis team beat Taylor 5-0 Monday at Greentown to cap a perfect run to the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
No. 1 singles player Luke Laubenstein and No. 2 singles player Colton Lindsay scored 6-0, 6-0 wins and the No. 2 doubles team of Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton dropped just one game. The No. 1 doubles team of Sam Torivo and Parker Rogers won 6-1, 6-3. Eastern won at No. 3 singles by default.
Eastern improved to 6-5 overall and closed HHC play 4-0.
"These kids have had a great season so far," Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. "They've already surpassed their win total from last year and to be able to win a conference championship like they did is quite a big deal. It's been 20 years since the boys tennis team has won a conference championship for Eastern so they were excited about that.
"The boys worked hard over the summer and in the offseason and it shows."
The Comets' celebration Monday also included senior night. Laubenstein, Cloum and Rogers are the seniors.
GIRLS GOLF
NCC TOURNEY
Harrison posted a score of 369 in winning the North Central Conference's tournament at the Trophy Club. Richmond's Lauren Freeman was the individual champion with an 85.
Kokomo took sixth place with a score of 509. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy led the Kats with a score of 110, Matilda Stout shot 119, Jacey Cody shot 138 and Zoey Ausbrook shot 142.
Stout provided highlights during her round by twice chipping in for par.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, TC 0
Western defeated visiting Tri-Central 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 and Panther senior Kayleigh Turner reached a milestone by recording her 1,000th career assist.
Turner and Lacy Rathbun led Western with double-doubles — Turner had 21 assists and 13 digs and Rathbun had 14 kills and 21 service points (seven aces).
Also for the Panthers (13-6), Ellie Kretz floored six kills and Lainey Scott and Reyce Gibson provided 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
NW 3, CASS 0
The Tigers beat the Kings 25-19, 25-10, 27-25 at Walton.
Kendal Ziems floored seven kills and served five aces for the Tigers (7-9), Lexi Closson recorded 20 assists and 18 digs, Halie Koetter had 11 digs and Anna Bishir stuffed three blocks.
"We played really well, we are starting to close the gaps between things we’ve worked on in practice and transferring that to a game," Northwestern coach Brittany Perry said. "I’m really happy with how they played [Monday] and hope to continue to play well."
For Cass (7-9), Emma Hildebrand had 14 digs, Haley Miller totaled 11 assists and 10 digs and Brooklynn Kraner had two blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
SHERIDAN DEF. TAYLOR
After the teams battled to a 1-1 tie, the match went to a PK shootout and Sheridan prevailed by a 4-3 margin.
Ryan Fleek scored Taylor's goal. Collier Thompson assisted. Taylor keeper Angelo Anders had seven saves.
"We played really well," Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. "We did some very good things moving and possessing the ball, especially in the first half. We finally broke through with under five minutes to play in the first half on a beautiful cross from Thompson. Fleek made a great run right down the center of the field and slammed the goal home."
Sheridan scored the equalizer about midway through the second half and went on to win the shootout.
"I’m very proud of our guys and a special tip of the cap to Anders on his first PK shootout," Wiley said. "He guessed correctly on three of the four shots he faced and got hands on them. Unfortunately, just not quite enough to redirect the ball."
