Kokomo golfer Lizzy Lytle repeated as medalist in the North Central Conference tournament Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
The Kat senior overcame rainy conditions to shoot a 41, finishing in a tie with McCutcheon's Marlee Matz. Lytle won the title in a playoff.
Scheduled for 18 holes, the tournament was shortened to nine holes because of the persistent rain. The course had taken more than 2 inches of rain over Sunday and Monday.
Also for Kokomo, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy shot 52 and finished 16th, Matilda Stout shot 62 and Kamryn Hahn had the Kats' fourth score with a 64.
Logansport (179) won the team title and Richmond (196) was runner-up. The other schools with complete teams were Harrison (200), Lafayette Jeff (200), McCutcheon (206) and Kokomo (216).
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, PERU 1
Kokomo beat visiting Peru 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16) on the VolleyKats' senior night.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo's attack with 15 kills, Keihera Lang floored eight kills and Mia Federspill added six. Torre Willis set up the hitters and finished with 27 assists. Tia Wallace and Kinley Martin combined for seven serving aces.
Defensively, Hansen led the squad with 17 digs and Taylor Reed backed her with 15.
Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said her squad showed improved serve-receiving and blocking
"Those are two areas where the VolleyKats have struggled, but they’re starting to put it all together," she said.
Kokomo has won three in a row.
NW 3, CASS 0
Northwestern breezed past Lewis Cass 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-16) in a Hoosier Conference East Division match.
McKenna Layden floored 15 kills, dished five assists and served six points (four aces) to fuel the Tigers' offense. Also for Northwestern (13-3), Emily Goltz and Bailey Henry had five kills apiece, Lexi Closson had 18 assists and eight points, Tori Closson had 15 points and Ella Barnett had 11 points.
Defensively, Layden had 12 digs and two blocks, Tori Closson had nine digs, Lexi Closson had eight digs and Henry stuffed two blocks.
For Cass, Elly Logan and Maci Garland had five kills apiece, Maryn Zeck had five assists, Dixie Wagoner led the defense with 11 digs and Logan had 10 digs.
WESTERN 3, TC 1
Western defeated Tri-Central 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19) at Sharpsville.
Kieli Fogg sparked the Panthers' offense with 29 service points and 25 assists. Lacy Rathbun floored 13 kills, Kayleigh Turner had a double-double of 12 kills and 14 assists, Kenzie Broman chipped in nine kills and Linsay Guge served 20 points. Defensively, Guge had 31 digs, Fogg had 16 digs and Broman had five blocks.
"It was a good game. Our girls struggled a bit at times, but they fought hard and came away with the win," Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
