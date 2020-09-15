Northwestern's volleyball team beat Lewis Cass in three sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-14) in a Hoosier Conference East Division match Monday.
"This was a really good win," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said, "especially with Cass just coming off a big weekend with wins over Maconaquah and Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday."
McKenna Layden led the Tigers' attack with 16 kills. Leah Carter backed her with eight kills and Kenzie Rogers and Bailey Henry combined for another seven kills. Rogers dished 14 assists and Lexi Cote had 12 assists.
Morgan Walker and Emily Goltz led the Tigers' balanced service game with nine points apiece, McKenna Layden and Tori Closson had eight apiece and Rogers had seven.
Defensively, Carter stuffed five blocks and McKenna Layden had three blocks and 13 digs. Walker had 10 digs, Rogers had nine and Closson had eight.
"Leah Carter had a great night at the net with some huge blocks and hits," Kathie Layden said.
KOKOMO 3, PERU 0
Malori Nichols floored 11 kills to lead a balanced attack in the VolleyKats' 25-16, 25-9, 25-15 victory over visiting Peru.
Also for Kokomo (9-3), Abby Hansen had 10 kills and Janessa Reece and Jada-Claire Broomfield had six apiece. Correll Heath directed the offense and totaled 35 assists. Reece served five aces and Broomfield had four aces. Defensively, Reece and Broomfield had 10 digs apiece and Nichols had eight.
For Peru, Cate Wolfe led the way with four kills.
WESTERN 3, TC 0
Sadie Harding served 26 points to lead the Panthers past the Trojans in three (25-16, 25-16, 26-24).
Hilary Merica floored 15 kills to lead the Panthers' attack and Haley Scott had eight kills.
"A lot of girls contributed. It was a total team effort," coach Jessica Oliver said.
GIRLS GOLF
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo's Elizabeth Lytle carded an 88 to take third place and an all-conference spot in the North Central Conference's tournament at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
Kamryn Hahn also played for the Kats. She tied her best 18-hole score with a 133.
MAC 196, EASTERN 229
Maconaquah topped Eastern in the match at Chippendale G.C., which will host the Western Sectional on Friday. Both teams are in the sectional.
Mac's Kianna Sharp was medalist with a 45.
Eastern counted Marra Shook's 54, Rebekah Guthrie's 55, Alexa Maurer's 57 and Macie Davison's 63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.