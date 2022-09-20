Tipton's girls golf team posted a score of 416 to finish sixth in the 11-team Noblesville Sectional on Monday at Harbour Trees G.C.
Lacie Logan led the Blue Devils with a 90, Josie Butler shot 97, Sophia Walker shot 108 and Lucy Lightfoot shot 121.
"I am awfully proud of them. 416, a sixth-place finish, five shots out of fourth — and on a day where the wind was a factor, and wet grass from the overnight. This was tough, simply put, and it is evidenced by the scores across the board," Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
Noblesville's Caroline Whallon was medalist with a four-over 75. The No. 8-ranked Millers won the team title with a score of 316. No. 7 Hamilton Southeastern (318) took second and Fishers (381) was third. The top three teams advance to the Lapel Regional on Saturday.
Lapel and Frankton tied for fourth with scores of 412.
Tipton's Logan qualified for the regional as one of the top three individuals on the non-advancing teams.
"I am so excited for Lacie," Bales said. "It takes work to play at a regional level, and even then getting there is no guarantee, so to earn a spot is exciting."
Lapel's Macy Beeson (81) and Frankton's Chloe Wenger (88) also are advancing as individuals. Beeson is the two-time defending state champion.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 4, MARION 1
The Tigers improved to 13-3 with the win.
"It was senior night so it's always special getting to celebrate such solid young men," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said.
Clayton Griswold, Ethan Kearney, A.J. Burkhalter and Aurel Vonzun make up the Tigers' senior class. Vonzun is an exchange student.
The Tigers dominated the doubles with Griswold and Kearney winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Griswold, Kearney and Burkhalter are all seniors.
Vonzun was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles and Blake Wise was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles. Ian Woods lost in a third-set super tiebreaker at No. 3 singles.
"We knew this match would probably come down to how we performed at singles," Matt Woods said. "Our doubles overwhelmed them from the beginning. Aurel handled his opponent like normal. The story of the night was Blake Wise. He went up against a really good 2 and probably played one of his best matches of the year. His point construction was fantastic."
KOKOMO 3, M-G 2
Kokomo swept the singles points for the 3-2 win at Madison-Grant.
Caleb Taflinger rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 1, Andrew Guerre won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 and Kyan Gamble battled for a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 3.
"We have been on the losing end of a lot of close matches the past two years. [Monday], I feel like we got over the hump and finally won a match while under extreme pressure," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "Andrew played great. He is really playing steady, smart tennis his past five sets. Caleb was a little off, but stayed focused, kept grinding and pulled out a solid win at 1 singles. Kyan's opponent played really well and had multiple match points."
The Kats' No. 2 doubles team of Victor Rodriquez and Canaan Horner dropped a three-setter.
CARROLL 4, TAYLOR 1
Carson Rudd, Sam Ellis and Rylan Meador swept the singles points for the Cougars and Brenton Sheagley and Jaden Denny teamed for a doubles win.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 5, OAK HILL 1
Graysen Neer and Parker Cox scored two goals apiece to lead the visiting Panthers past the Golden Eagles in a potential Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional preview.
Also for Western (8-5-1), Lucas Pitzer had a goal and an assist, Seth Baker had two assists and Bridgely Seekri had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
SHERIDAN 4, EASTERN 1
Makenna Brooks scored the Comets' lone goal in the Hoosier Heartland Conference match. Jadelyn Secrease assisted on the goal.
Also for Eastern (5-7, 1-2 HHC), Ruby Sheets had seven saves and Lydia Hertzog had four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
FRANKTON 3, EASTERN 1
Eastern won the opening set 25-23, but visiting Frankton controlled the rest of the match 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Eastern coach Liza Flanary liked what she saw from her squad.
"This is the best the girls have played as a team so far. We were consistent and played cohesively the entire game. I told the girls if we had played this hard all year we probably would only have lost a few games. Great teams are consistent and that is our goal from here on out," she said.
Audra Flanary and Jenna Odle led Eastern (10-10) with 13 kills and 12 kills, respectively. Kenzie Degraaff served a team-high 15 points and Flanary and Odle added 13 points apiece. Defensively, Katie Hendricks had 31 serve receptions and 13 digs, Shelby Rice had 17 receptions and Degraaff had 11 digs.
