Northwestern's boys tennis team kicked off the final full week of the regular season with a big win Monday as the Tigers topped visiting Marion 3-2.
"This was a huge win for the guys. Marion is ranked No. 2 in their district and I think they only have a couple losses on the year. They are a solid team," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said.
After Marion jumped to a 2-0 lead by winning the Nos. 1 and 2 singles points, Northwestern (12-6) drew even by sweeping the doubles points. Caden Gaier and Addison Horner prevailed 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 1 and Tate Mullens and Will Lovelace took a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2.
"Coming in we thought it might come down to 3 singles and that's exactly how it played out," Woods said.
At No. 3, the Tigers' Austin Robinson outlasted his Giant opponent for a 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) win. Robinson trailed 5-2 in the tiebreaker before surging to a 6-5 lead. He went on to win the set and match.
"Austin did an incredible job of staying in points and attacking when he needed to," Woods said.
"So proud of the guys. This was a great momentum boost with about a week until sectionals."
KOKOMO 4, M-G 1
Madison-Grant came into the match with a school-record 14 wins, but the Wildkats met the challenge by playing "some of their best tennis of the season," according to coach Shawn Flanary said.
The Kats (11-8) swept the doubles in convincing fashion. Miki Sanchez and Jacob Walker posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Drew Swain and Brandon Hansen took a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2.
"Both doubles teams played high level tennis from start to finish," Flanary said.
The Kats' other points came at Nos. 1 and 3 singles. Jon Callane prevailed 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 and Ty Lauderbaugh was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 winner at No. 3.
"I was proud of how Jon kept his composure and persevered in the second [set] as his opponent raised his level and challenged him," Flanary said. "Ty raised his level of play and played a tremendous third set."
MAC 3, CASS 2
The match came down to No. 1 singles where the Braves' Mason Yoars prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Also for Maconaquah, Hayden Maiben was a 7-6 (3), 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles and Wesley Yoars and Hayden Williamson took a 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
For Cass, Ethan Johnson was 6-3, 7-5 winner at No. 2 singles and Blaine Rudd and Bryan Hurst pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 doubles.
The Braves (9-5 overall) host Peru today in a big Three Rivers Conference match. Both teams are unbeaten in league play.
CULVER ACADEMIES 4, WESTERN 1
Western's point came at No. 3 singles where Parker Dean was a 6-2, 6-4 winner.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 7, TWIN LAKES 0
Maddy Parr scored three goals and assisted on another goal to highlight the Panthers' victory over the visiting Indians in the Hoosier Conference tournament's opening round.
Lucy Weigt, Liza Szerdy, Abigail Fouts and Kaesha Smith also scored for the Panthers and Liza Szerdy had an assist off of a corner kick. Goalkeepers Anna Bowlby and Kyndal Mellady had two saves apiece.
"Defensively, this was one of our best games," Western coach Abby Workman said. "Marking up was much improved for us as we have been working on getting better at it and we really controlled possession of the game."
Western advances to play Hamilton Heights today at Heights. The winner will advance to the tourney's semifinal round.
EASTERN 8, SHERIDAN 2
Heidi Williams scored two goals and dished three assists to lead the Comets to the Hoosier Heartland Conference win.
Also for Eastern (5-2-3 overall, 2-0 HHC), Berenice Mendoza scored two goals, Tara Wagoner had a goal and an assist, Olivia Ellis had a goal and an assist, Lydia Hertzog and Emily Rushing had a goal apiece and Brooklyn Brooks had three assists.
Defensively, Cecilia Roswog made seven saves and Ellie Moore and Wagoner made one each.
FAITH CH. 1, MAC 0
Maconaquah dropped to 1-5-1 with the road loss.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 6, TAYLOR CO-ED 0
Dillinger Porter fueled Eastern's 6-0 victory by scoring four goals and assisting on the other goals.
Also for the Comets, Leighton Gilbert scored two goals, Lucas Stout had three assists, Khyler Pundt had an assist and 'keeper Kyle McCreary made five saves for a clean sheet.
"We were able to control the ball and have good possessions which led to transition goals," Eastern coach Todd Stout said. "The back line didn’t let much through, and the midfield controlled the ball very well.
"I’m really impressed on how we are starting do things well — [things] that don’t usually show up in the stat sheet like passing and defending — and how far we’ve come as a team."
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, OLE MISS 2
Northwestern beat Mississinewa in five sets (25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9) for its seventh straight win.
McKenna Layden and Leah Carter led the Tigers' front row. Layden recorded 26 kills and five blocks and Carter had 13 kills and eight blocks. Bailey Henry and Kenzie Rogers combined for another 11 kills.
Lexi Cote (17 assists) and Jaci Elson (eight assists) set for the hitters.
Also for the Tigers (10-7), Rogers served 12 points, Cote had 10 points, Emily Goltz had eight and Layden and Tori Closson had seven apiece. Closson had a team-high 23 digs, Layden had 15 and Rogers and Morgan Walker had 14 apiece.
EASTERN 3, FRANKTON 1
The Comets handled the visiting Eagles in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21).
Loralei Evans led Eastern's attack with 17 kills. Neely McNight backed her with 12 kills, Kate Harrison had eight and Jaeleigh Secrease had seven. Emma Sandlin dished 49 assists. McKnight served 14 points and Sandlin served 13 points.
Defensively, Evans had 17 serve receptions and 15 digs, Shelby Rice had 13 receptions and eight digs, Harrison had 11 digs and Jenna Odle had nine receptions.
ROCHESTER 3, PERU 0
The Zebras overpowered the Bengal Tigers 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 in a TRC match.
Cate Wolfe led Peru with three kills, four assists and eight digs.
