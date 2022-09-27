Northwestern's boys tennis team beat Lafayette Jeff 3-2 Monday on the Bronchos' courts to close the regular season.
Aurel Vonzun provided the Tigers with a quick point by winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. The Tigers' other points took a little longer. Blake Wise won 6-3, 6-7, 10-6 at No. 2 singles and Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney won 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles.
"Well-played match by both teams," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said.
Now, the Tigers (15-3) turn their focus to the Kokomo Sectional and their bid for a repeat title.
The IHSAA drew sectional pairings Monday. In Wednesday's opening round, Western and Taylor meet in one match and Kokomo and Eastern meet in another match. The semifinals are Thursday with Tipton facing the Western-Taylor winner and Northwestern facing the Kokomo-Eastern winner. The championship is Friday.
M-G 3, CASS 2
Cass dropped a 3-2 decision to visiting Madison-Grant to close the regular season.
The Kings' points came from No. 1 singles player Ethan Johnson (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 1 doubles team of Noah Preston and Bryon Hurst (6-2, 6-2).
No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles both went three sets with the Argylls prevailing in both. No. 2 singles had a 7-5 third set and No. 2 doubles had a 7-6 (7-2) third set.
The Kings will take an 11-4 record into the Peru Sectional.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 1, MANCHESTER 0, OT
Maconaquah edged visiting Manchester 1-0 in overtime in a clash atop the Three Rivers Conference standings. The Braves improved to 5-0 and clinched at least a share of the title and the Squires dropped to 4-1. Each has one league match remaining.
Following a scoreless regulation, the match went to overtime. The Braves scored with 1.7 seconds remaining in the first half of the OT session. Nolan Jones scored on a header off Zach Sparks' corner kick. From there, Mac's defense held Manchester scoreless to secure the win.
Maconaquah (14-1 overall) will look to take the TRC title outright Wednesday when it hosts Peru. Manchester hosts North Miami the same day.
