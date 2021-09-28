Eastern's boys tennis team beat Tipton 3-2 Monday to close the regular season.
No. 1 singles player Myer Miller gave Eastern a quick point with a 6-0, 6-0 win. The Comets' second point came at No. 2 doubles where Joe White and Jase Cloum prevailed 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.
The decisive third point came at No. 2 singles where Ian Haley won 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2.
"What a great way to finish the regular season with an exciting match," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Super proud of Ian who is a senior and battled in that 2 singles match. He trailed the first set 3-0 and came back to win it, then clinched it in the third."
Eastern finished the regular season 6-12.
"I am so proud of this team to go from zero wins last year to six, and be [Hoosier Heartland] conference runner-up, it's a great accomplishment and the first step to continue to build this program," Rice said.
For Tipton, Jacob Hickman was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles and Eli Shook and Clay Burton were 6-3, 6-2 winners at No. 1 doubles.
Both teams play in the Kokomo Sectional's opening round Wednesday. Tipton faces Northwestern while Eastern is matched against Western.
CASS 4, ROSSVILLE 1
Led by a singles sweep, the Kings won their regular-season finale.
Jack Salyers was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1, Ethan Johnson was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Gannon Davis pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3 singles.
Also for Cass, Noah Preston and Rye Ellington took a 6-2, 5-7 (5-7), 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
Cass faces the host Berries in the Logansport Sectional opener on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
PERU 6, TAYLOR CO-ED 1
Conner Shaffer scored four goals to lead the Bengal Tigers to the road win. Jacobi Boyer and Jaxson Manriquez scored Peru's other goals.
Sydnie Boley scored for the Titans and keeper Owen Shimer had 15 saves.
"We started off the game pretty well," Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. "We were possessing the ball and making good pushes toward the goal. Sydnie scored about 10 minutes into the game to start the scoring. Peru answered about 12 seconds later and I think that kind of 'deflated our balloon' a little bit. They got a second goal about three minutes later to set the tone for the rest of the game.
"We had several really good chances to score and just couldn't find the back of the net."
Wiley noted it was Taylor's senior night. The Titans' seniors are Boley, Shimer, Whitney Chorrushi, Eli Harris and foreign exchange students Dario Fernandez-Lage and Lina Heinemann.
VOLLEYBALL
ROCHESTER 3, CASS 1
Rochester beat Cass in four games, 25-10, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12.
Maci Garland led the Kings with 10 kills and seven digs. Kendal Johnson had eight kills and 13 assists. Abbey Hileman had three clutch blocks. Cana Jones added 10 digs.
