Tri-Central's girls soccer team beat Eastern 3-2 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match Monday at Greentown.
Lily Stogdill, Peighton Oliver and Brittany Temple scored TC's goals. The Trojans improved to 6-7 overall and 2-0 in the HHC. They conclude league match Wednesday with a home match against Rossville.
Heidi Williams and Tara Wagoner scored the Comets' goals. Williams also had an assist and 'keeper Cecilia Roswog recorded 12 saves. The Comets dropped to 5-5-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
TIPTON 6, MARION 0
Kaiya Money scored three goals to highlight the Class A No. 13-ranked Blue Devils' rout of the Giants.
Also for Tipton (11-2-2), Roxie Foerg, Ella Wolfe and Rachel Ripberger had a goal apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 1, WESTERN 1
The Howard County rivals battled to a draw after Class 2A No. 16-ranked Northwestern lost playmaker Jackson Hale to an injury.
Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said Hale injured his right knee five minutes into the match when he fell down going for a header and was stepped on.
"Not sure his status, but he could be out for some time and I just want to wish him the best. I really feel for him with the season he was having because he was on a whole different level than his competition," Longgood said. "Western really played well and they came out with a lot more energy and hustle than we did and that was the difference in the game."
The Panthers (3-5-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Lucas Pitzer scored on a header off a cross from Mitchell Betz.
The Tigers (11-2-1) pulled even in the second half when Weston Heard scored on a direct kick.
MAC 2, MANCHESTER 1
Maconaquah will play for a share of the Three Rivers Conference title after knocking off Manchester.
Rochester has at least a share of the title locked up after finishing league play 5-1. Maconaquah and Manchester are both 4-1. The Braves will look to finish 5-1 when they play Peru on Wednesday. Manchester closes against North Miami.
In Monday's match, the Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Elijiah Alvarado scored on a header off Bryant Teegardin's corner kick. The Braves went up 2-0 in the second half when Zach Sparks scored off a deflection. The Squires' lone goal came with 10 seconds left.
VOLLEYBALL
LOGAN 3, PERU 0
The visiting Berries swept the Bengal Tigers 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-18).
Kloee Cassel led Peru with five kills and two solo blocks. Cate Wolfe served six points (two aces) and also had 13 assists and four kills.
