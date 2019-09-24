Kokomo’s boys tennis team opened the final week of the regular season with a 4-1 victory over visiting Madison-Grant on Monday.
The Wildkats (12-7) swept the singles points. Jon Callane posted a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1, Pablo Ketterer did not drop a game at No. 2 and Jackson Richards was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3.
The Kats’ other point came at No. 2 doubles where Nathanael Elkin and Taylor Duncan took a 6-1, 6-2 win.
“I thought we played pretty well at most spots,” coach Shawn Flanary said. “[The Argylls] have had a lot of success at 1 doubles, especially when they put their top player there like they did [Monday]. We had our hands full at that spot, but I felt like we were pretty efficient and played pretty well at our other spots.
“I believe that’s a five-match win streak for us. I’m excited that maybe we’re coming together as we approach sectional play next week.”
Kokomo visits No. 10-ranked Westfield on Wednesday before hosting the Wildkat Open with No. 29 Marion, Peru and North Montgomery on Saturday. In District 3, Peru is ranked No. 4 and Kokomo is No. 6.
MAC 4, CASS 1
Maconaquah improved to 17-3 with the road win.
The Braves swept the doubles points with Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays prevailing 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
Cole Borden and Hayden Maiben won singles points for the Braves with Borden winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 and Maiben winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
Cass’ point came at No. 2 singles where Jack Salyers was a 6-1, 6-3 winner.
CULVER AC. 4, WESTERN 1
The Panthers’ point in the match at Culver Academies came at No. 1 doubles where Clayton Shanks and Braden Freman teamed for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win.
The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in District 3 behind only West Lafayette and Harrison.
CARROLL 3, TAYLOR 2
Taylor’s points came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Kendall Lanning was a 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 winner at No. 2 and Nathan Keene was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3.
“The Titans have had several close matches this year but just can’t quite get that third [point] in a match to turn it in the Titans’ favor,” coach Marcia Marler said.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 4, OAK HILL 2
Class 2A No. 8-ranked Western scored first, but visiting Oak Hill countered with two goals to build a 2-1 halftime lead. The Panthers responded with a strong second half to remain undefeated.
“We were very happy with the way we played in the second half,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “Of course, Oak Hill is a solid program. They came out and did a really nice job in the first half of maintaining possession and disrupting our play. But coming out in the second half, I thought we adjusted well and definitely generated a lot more opportunities for ourselves.”
John Maher’s goal with 20 minutes remaining knotted the score.
“That really sent the boys over the top. That really generated a lot of energy,” Roe said. “We scored three minutes after that and then scored again four minutes later.”
Brandon Cochran and Max Harbaugh scored the Panthers’ third and fourth goals. Noah Stranahan scored in the first half. Adam Barber had four saves in goal.
Western (13-0) visits Hamilton Heights on Thursday before playing Tri-Central and Carroll next week to close the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 4, SHERIDAN 2
Olivia Ellis scored two goals and dished two assists to lead the Comets past the Blackhawks in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
Also for the Comets (2-8 overall, 1-2 HHC), Heidi Williams had a goal and two assists, Carolina Trankman had a goal and Cecilia Roswog recorded a dozen saves in goal.
TIPTON 5, TAYLOR 1
Bailey Caylor and Ella Wolfe scored two goals apiece to lead the Blue Devils past the Titans in a matchup of possible Class A Sheridan Sectional opponents. Ceah Campbell also scored for the Devils.
Fallon Shane scored Taylor’s goal with Brooke McGuire providing the assist. Mady Delgado had 11 saves in goal.
NW 4, TWIN LAKES 0
Ashlyn Johnson scored two goals to lead Northwestern past visiting Twin Lakes. Sarah Castillo had a goal and an assist, Alivia Leeman also scored and ‘keepers Kaitlyn Lagoni and Aubrey Evilsizer combined for four saves.
The teams will play again Wednesday in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s opening game at 6 p.m. at Northwestern.
VOLLEYBALL
FRANKTON 3, EASTERN 2
The Eagles outlasted the visiting Comets 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 15-9.
The Comets’ Loralei Evans stuffed the stat sheet with 20 kills, 15 blocks, 11 service points (three aces), 19 serve receptions and 11 digs. Also for Eastern, McKenzie Cooper had a career-high 20 kills. Emma Sandlin had 42 assists, 15 points and 13 digs. Grace Kuhlman had 33 serve receptions and 15 digs. Allie Bratcher served 13 points.
“Great effort by all the girls,” coach Missy Mavrick said. “Frankton is a good team and the girls fought hard and hung with them. Loralei had a great all-around match.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.