Kokomo’s girls golf team celebrated a pair of championships Monday at the North Central Conference tournament at Pebble Brook G.C. in Noblesville.
The Wildkats posted a score of 345 to win the NCC title for the first time since 2007. The Kats also had the individual champion as senior Kiah Parrott fired a sizzling 5-under 65 to repeat as medalist.
Richmond was runner-up with a score of 350, Harrison was third with 363 and Lafayette Jeff was fourth with 365. The Bronchos came in as the three-time defending champs.
“It’s been a long road [to the NCC title],” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. “We wouldn’t have gotten here [Monday] without Kiah shooting a 5-under. She shot Kokomo’s lowest NCC score in history so that’s another record she’s gotten.”
A two-time all-state player, Parrott has raised her game to a dominant level this season. She previously broke Kokomo’s nine-hole and 18-hole scoring records.
Parrott has been one of the NCC’s best throughout her career. She finished seventh in the NCC as a freshman in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017 when she lost in a playoff for the title. Now, she is the back-to-back champion.
In Monday’s tournament, freshman Elizabeth Lytle (90) and junior Molly Mavrick (91) backed Parrott. Lytle finished ninth and Mavrick finished 10th. They joined Parrott on the all-conference team.
“Having Elizabeth coming around with her game and her coming out and shooting a 90 [Monday], that’s impressive. It’s nice to see that she’s improving,” Carpenter said. “And Molly coming in with a 91 and Layla [Andrysiak] shooting another round under 100 were also great to see.”
Andrysiak (99) had the Kats’ fourth score.
Carpenter won the NCC’s Coach of the Year award.
Next up for the Kats is the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale. They are the defending champs.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 5, CASS 0
Northwestern swept Cass in a tuneup for this week’s Hoosier Conference tournament.
At the singles points, Cole Wise was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Adam Morrow was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles and Caden Gaier was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3.
The Tigers were just as impressive in doubles. Will Lovelace and Addison Horner won 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 1 and Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
“It’s always nice to get a 5-0 win,” said NW coach Matt Woods, whose team improved to 9-5. “We played well across the board. We need to learn how to keep continued pressure on our opponents and play at higher level more consistently. We had a moment at just about every position where we would get up, let the opponent claw back because of a mental letdown and then we kick it into gear again to finish the set.
“As we continue to grow, it’s something we need to get better at.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, CASS 0
Northwestern moved to 18-2 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division with the three-set sweep of Cass (25-12, 25-15, 25-9).
The Tigers spread their attack around. Madison Layden floored 12 kills, McKenna Layden had nine kills, Klair Merrell had six, Lexy Robinson had five and Leah Carter had four. Kendal Rooze had 20 assists and Madison Layden had seven assists.
McKenna Layden served 16 points, Merrell had 13 and Madison Layden had eight.
Defensively, Carter stuffed three blocks, Merrell had 12 digs and Madison Layden had 11 digs.
KOKOMO 3, PERU 2
The VolleyKats shook off poor second and third sets to beat the Bengal Tigers in five (25-21, 12-25, 10-25, 25-12, 15-11) at Peru.
“We’re kind of like Jekyll and Hyde. We don’t know who’s going to show up from set to set. We have to work on being more consistent, but we still show a lot of fight,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “In the fifth set, we had an injury so we had some girls who had to move around. We had a sophomore, Brooke Hughes, who came in and served five big points in the fifth set. She really changed the game.
“It was good to have an all-around effort, especially when a lot of our top players didn’t have a strong night.”
Asijah Miller led the Kats’ attack with 11 kills and Jada Moore had 10. Moore and Malori Nichols had three blocks apiece and Miller had two blocks. Correll Heath had 32 assists and Mae Brandon and Jada-Claire Broomfield had 17 digs apiece.
Kokomo (6-10) is no stranger to five-setters. The Kats previously beat Elwood, Marion and Cass in five.
WESTERN 3, TC 0
Western coach Jessica Oliver pointed to a “total team effort” as the key to the sweep of visiting Tri-Central (25-22, 25-11, 25-10).
“We were able to get some girls in and change things up and everyone adjusted well,” Oliver said.
Hilary Merica smacked eight kills and Halle Rezo and Sadie Harding served 20 points apiece to lead the Panthers.
BOYS SOCCER
SHERIDAN 6, TAYLOR 0
Taylor coach Kirk Wiley took some positives from the loss to Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Sheridan.
“This was a much better performance for our team. I saw a lot of good things from everybody who was on the field,” he said. “It was one of those aggravating nights for a coach because we were so close to springing something through and it seemed like Sheridan would get just enough of the ball to knock it off course.
“But I’m pleased with how my guys played. It was hot again and they battled through it. We only had 11 available so they had to go the whole way and we made some strides.”
Taylor keeper Truman Howerton had 12 saves.
N. MIAMI 1, TC 1
John Jimenez-Vazquez scored Tri-Central’s goal.
