Kokomo’s boys tennis team overpowered Frankfort 5-0 Monday on the Wildkats’ courts.
Singles players Jon Callane (No. 1), Pablo Ketterer (No. 2) and Jackson Richards (No. 3) posted 6-0, 6-0 wins. The Kats’ doubles teams also dominated with Nathanael Elkin and Rajon Sellers winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 and Shade Chadwell and Drew Swain winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
“Our guys kept their focus on playing the way they should, not getting caught up in who their opponent is. I was proud that they were able to keep their play level high and win convincingly,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said.
“I was proud too that we got a couple guys in there at 2 doubles. Shade got his first varsity match and both him and Drew did a really nice job.”
Kokomo (5-4) visits Maconaquah today.
MAC 4, MAD.-GRANT 1
Maconaquah breezed past visiting Madison-Grant 4-1 in a makeup match.
The Braves (12-1) swept the singles points with Cole Borden pitching a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1, Mason Yoars winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Hayden Maiben winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3. The Braves’ fourth point came at No. 2 doubles where Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win.
“The Argylls are usually our first match of the season, but it got rained out,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “... We host Kokomo [today] so we will have our work cut out for us.”
PERU 5, TIPP. VALLEY 0
Peru beat visiting Tippecanoe Valley to improve to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
The Bengal Tigers won in straight sets at all five points. Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan were the singles winners. Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn won one of the doubles points and Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker won the other.
CARROLL 3, TIPTON 2
The Cougars picked up the road win with Conner Mann and Gabe Lawson winning singles points and Drew May and Braden Denny teaming for a doubles point.
GIRLS GOLF
KOKOMO 169, MCCUTCHEON 196
The Wildkats topped the Mavericks in a dual match between North Central Conference teams at the Ravines G.C.
Kokomo ace Kiah Parrott was medalist with an even-par 36. Haley Salinas backed her with a 42, Molly Mavrick shot a 44 and Elizabeth Lytle rounded out the team score with a 47.
BOYS SOCCER
OLE MISS 2, EASTERN 1
Mississinewa scored a goal with approximately 10 minutes remaining to break a 1-all tie and the visiting Indians went on for the 2-1 win.
Jared Smith scored Eastern’s goal with Lucas Stout providing the assist. Kyle McCreary had 10 saves in goal.
“We still have some guys injured. We’re not playing with a full squad yet; we only had one sub [Monday],” Eastern coach Jon VanMatre said. “Mississinewa is a quality squad. They have a lot of speed and they put a lot of pressure on our back line. But when we settled down, we got a lot of good looks, we just couldn’t finish.
“We probably had four different guys get really good shots on goal. Their keeper was excellent. He was probably the difference in the game.”
Eastern (1-5-1) hosts Taylor today.
