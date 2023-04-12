Eastern’s baseball team rolled past Marion 11-1 in five innings Tuesday at Greentown.
The Comets scored single runs in the first and second innings and five runs in the third for a 7-1 lead. From there, the Comets added a single run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to end the game early by the mercy rule.
Reid Keisling went 2 for 2 to lead Eastern’s seven-hit attack. He had an RBI single and a three-run double. He also stole three bases.
Also for Eastern (3-3), Corbin Snyder drove in three runs with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single and Cayden Calloway went 1 for 2 with three runs, an RBI and four stolen bases,
Calloway pitched all five innings. He allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked two. Marion’s run was unearned.
Eastern hosts Manchester at 6 p.m. today.
WESTERN 8, HEIGHTS 6
Western ace Mitchell Dean pitched five scoreless innings and departed with a 6-0 lead. From there, the Panthers held on for the win in the Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Dean allowed three hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
“We were up 6-0 after we removed Dean and let them back into the game,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We’ve got to find a sense of urgency and play with some passion. All three phases of the game have to be played at a higher level and be consistent for all seven innings.”
The Huskies scored three runs in the top of the sixth. The Panthers responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The Huskies kept coming with three more runs in the seventh before Mitchell Knepley, the last Panther relief pitcher, recorded the final out for the save.
Christian Pownall and Dean led Western’s offense. Pownall had a three-run triple and an RBI groundout and Dean had two singles and an RBI. Zach Gilbert had an RBI walk.
Western (4-1 overall, 3-0 HC) visits Heights today to conclude the home-and-home series.
JEFF 9, KOKOMO 4
Lafayette Jeff scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to build a commanding 8-0 lead in the North Central Conference game.
Dameion Deis, the first of five Kokomo pitchers, took the loss. He pitched three innings and allowed three hits and three runs (two earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.
The Kats had eight hits. Dalton Dixon went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI and Jackson Siefert-Barnes was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
TIPTON 10, CASS 5
Vince Hoover led the way as the Blue Devils beat the visiting Kings in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
At the plate, Hoover went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBI. On the mound, he pitched five innings for the win. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs, struck out eight and walked two.
Tipton (1-3 overall, 1-2 HC) visits Cass today to conclude the home-and-home series.
CARROLL 11, MAC 6
Carroll took control quickly, scoring a run in the top of the first and six in the top of the second to take a 6-0 lead. Maconaquah trimmed the lead to a run, 6-5 after four innings but the Cougars responded with four runs in the final three frames.
Kaleb Shelton went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs for the Braves (5-2). Jacob Isley also went 2 for 4.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 10, MAC 0, 5 INN.
Kokomo’s Taylor Reed threw and also drove in four runs to lead the Wildkats (3-2) over the visiting Braves in the opening game of Kokomo’s new softball stadium.
Reed threw all five innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.
“I thought she was fantastic in the circle,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “She really kept them off balance. Her curveball was working, her changeup was working, and when those are working together she can do some really good things in the circle.”
Reed was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double. Dani Tate was also 2 for 3. Liliana Lamberson and Jordan Thatcher both tripled, and Gwen Hand doubled.
“It was nice to be able to play in our new stadium and I’d like to thank Kokomo School Corporation administration for their dedication to the softball program and our student-athletes. It’s quite the sight.”
WESTERN 6, HEIGHTS 1
Chloe Linn went the distance in the circle to get the win for the Panthers. She gave up four hits, two walks and an earned run while fanning 16 Huskies.
At the plate, Brynley Erb was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, and Maisy Harlow and Kyndal Mellady each belted a homer for the Panthers, who improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division.
“Every conference win is important and this puts us in a pretty good situation in the conference, but we’ll have to continue playing well,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “I thought their pitcher did a pretty good job of keeping us off balance early. We struck out three times in the first two innings and then we only struck out three times the rest of the game, so we made some pretty good adjustments at the plate.”
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 5, McCUTCHEON 0
Raigan Heflin posted a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles to lead the visiting Kats past the Mavericks in a match between NCC teams.
Also for Kokomo, Ellen Callane was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles, Claire Callane was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill took a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, and Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard were 6-3, 6-3 winners at No. 2 doubles.
WESTERN 4, FRANKFORT 1
The Panthers beat the visiting Hot Dogs for a 3-0 start.
Sophia Moreno was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles, Lili Hess was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles, Chioma Ozoigbo and Natalie Nutt teamed for a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, and Langley Good and Elizabeth Mercer were 6-2, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“Another good team win,” Western coach Judson Quinn said, adding better starts is a focus moving forward.
CASS 5, EASTERN 0
No. 1 singles player Erika Johnson and No. 2 singles player Katie Hurst posted 6-1, 6-1 wins to highlight the Kings’ victory.
Also for Cass, Addison Ousley prevailed 6-1, 6-7, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Guadalupe Gonzalez and Maryn Zeck won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
PERU 3, HUNT. N. 2
The Bengal Tigers swept the singles points as they opened their season with a home victory. No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde, No. 2 Lauren Boyer and No. 3 Emma Eldridge each won in straight sets.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 154, M-G 222, ELWOOD 227
Maverick Conaway fired a 1-over 36 to win medalist and Gavin Hare backed him with a 37 in the Blue Devils’ victory on the front nine at Tipton G.C.
Also for the Blue Devils, Preston Lancaster shot a 40 and Nolan Swan shot a 41.
“Definitely some things we need to clean up, but overall good start,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
PERU 214, EASTERN 222
Bryce Barker carded a 49 to lead the Comets in the match at Rock Hollow G.C.
Eastern also counted Sam Torivo’s 50, Trenton Hendrix’s 60 and Kailin Cook’s 63.
BOYS TRACK
CASS 112, CASTON 11
Led by quadruple winner Gavin Griffin and triple winner Enoch Hines, the Kings won all but one event. Griffin won the 200, 400, long jump and was part of the winning 4x400 relay. Hines won the 800 and was on the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Kamaron Hall won the 100. Skiles won the 1,600 and 3,200. Jamison Douglas won the 110 hurdles. Cayde Ingram won the high jump. Izaac Fale swept the discus and shot put.
Kolten Young and Braxton Armstrong joined Griffin and Hines on the 4x400 relay. Keaton Lewellen, Kaiden Hughes and Cole McCloskey joined Hines on the 4x800 relay. And Hall, Douglas, Ingram and Young won the 4x100 relay.
“The performance was led by the throwing team and the distance team, who swept every point in their events,” Cass coach Matthew Benner said. “Overall, everyone competed well and it was a fun night.”
WESTERN 71, KOKOMO 54.5, TIPTON 41.5
Freshman Matthew McKitrick led the Panthers as a quadruple winner, taking first in the 100, 200, long jump and as part of the co-winning 4x100 team. Full results of the meet were not yet available.
“It’s great having a solid sprint group again,” Western coach Gary Jewell said.”McKitrick is taking notice that he’s not just a freshman, he’s fast. He’s one of the fastest kids around here.”
MAC DEF. NW
The final score was not yet available Tuesday night. Northwestern’s Garrett Jolliffe won discus, and the team of Ryland Barnes, Declan Aaron, Jacob Bumgardner and Colin Feazel won the 4x800 relay.
GIRLS TRACK
NW DEF. MAC
The final score was not yet available Tuesday night. Northwestern’s Lexi Hale won the high jump in a personal best 5 feet, 4 inches, won the 100 hurdles, and was on the winning 4x100 relay team with Mayli Yoder, Emma Baker and Anna Perry. Perry also won the 100 and 200.
Katrin Saulamaa won the 400 and long jump, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay. Also on that 4x400 team were Aaliya Guersoy, Addy Robinson and Hannah Moore. Moore won the 1,600 and 800. Courtney Adams won the 3,200. And Ayla Jackson won the 300 hurdles.
“We had a ton of PRs,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “The girls took advantage of the nice weather and had a great performance across the board. I am impressed every meet by how well this team fights and claws for their teammates.”
WESTERN 83, KOKOMO 42, TIPTON 34
Chase Hayes was a triple winner for Western, taking first in the 200, 400 and as part of the winning 4x400 relay. Full results of the meet were not yet available.
“Chase had a great night,” Jewell said. She added a second place in the long jump to her wins. “It was good to see her being able to compete in four events again for the first time since her sophomore year.”
LOGAN 80, PERU 43
Cadence Korba was a triple winner for the Bengal Tigers. She won the 100 (:13.1), 200 (:28.7) and was part of the winning 4x100 team with Aria Korba, Chloe Holler and Makayla Dominique (:52.9). Also for the Bengals, Brianna Bennett won the 300 hurdles (:54.3).
FROM MONDAY
BOYS GOLF
McCUTCHEON 181, KOKOMO 201
The Mavericks topped the Kats at the Trophy Club G.C.
Kokomo’s Karson Parrott was the match medalist with a 4-over 40. Camden Horner (51), William Nelson (55) and Jace Rayl (55) rounded out the Kats’ score.
OAK HILL 186, MAC 210
Lane Brehmer led Maconaquah with a 45 in the match at Rock Hollow. He tied three Oak Hill players for low score.
Cameron Metcalf (52), Billy Guinan (56) and Ryan Ousley (57) rounded out Mac’s score.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 16, LAF. JEFF 2, 6 INNINGS
Freshman Jocelyn Jeffers cracked two home runs and a single and drove in four runs to help the undefeated Panthers roll the road victory.
Also for the Panthers (6-0), Kyndal Mellady and Kami Garber each hit a home run, Kylie Miller had two doubles, a single and four RBI and Sienna Stone had two doubles, a single and two RBI.
Miller pitched all six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. She struck out five.
EASTERN 4, ALEX 0
Eastern ace Macy Coan fired a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the Comets past the visiting Tigers.
Macy Coan helped her own cause with an RBI single. Emillia Andrews went 2 for 3 with a triple and Marly Coan, Elle Winger and Kenzie DeGraaff each had a double.
FISHERS 9, KOKOMO 3
Kokomo’s Jordan Thatcher hit a three-run home run in the road loss.
Fishers scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to build a 6-0 lead. All six runs scored after Kokomo had an inning-ending double play overturned on appeal.
Gwen Hand took the loss. She pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four runs.
MACONAQUAH 11, TRI-CENTRAL 2
Shaela Brazzel went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to help the Braves beat the visiting Trojans for their first win.
Also for Maconaquah, Blayklee Buman went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Buman also pitched five innings for the win. She allowed one earned run, struck out five and walked none. Bailey Carson pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
BASEBALL
MAC 15, EASTBROOK 3, 5 INNINGS
Brandon Smitley pitched the Braves past the visiting Panthers. He allowed three hits and one run with nine strikeouts and two walks.
The Braves backed Smitley with good defense highlighted by Braxton Birner completing a game-ending double play.
N. MIAMI 13, TAYLOR 12, 6 INNINGS
The Titans committed eight errors in the loss.
“Our pitching is holding up their end of the deal. When our defense starts to do a better job at making plays that they can and should make, we can play decent baseball,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “The good news is I have faith these guys will start cleaning that up.”
Micah Irwin started and pitched two innings. He allowed four hits and eight runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and four walks.
Kien Sullivan led the Titans at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double. Catch Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
The game was called after six innings because of darkness.
“We fought back down seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. Had we had another at-bat, I believe we win that game,” Dill said. “Catch and Kien Sullivan hit the ball really well.”
