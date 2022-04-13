Eastern’s girls tennis team edged Lewis Cass 3-2 Tuesday at Greentown for a 1-0 start to the season.
The deciding point came at No. 2 singles where the Comets’ Molly Farkas prevailed 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Also for the Comets, Maria Oliveria was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles and Alivia Salkie and Kennedy Horner were 6-4, 6-2 winners at No. 1 doubles.
“Really good first match. I thought we played some solid tennis with room to improve,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Molly came through big time to clinch the match at 2 singles and a solid first outing from Maria. Really happy with how Alivia And Kennedy complemented each other at 1 doubles.”
For the Kings (0-2), Emma Geisler won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Clara Licklider and Vega Cuenca-Rute won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
WESTERN 5, FRANKFORT 0
Eliza Lutgen, Chloe Schmidt and Macie Lockwood won the singles points for the Panthers, Sydney Jansen and Sophia Moreno won a doubles point and Lili Hess and Chioma Ozogibo won the other doubles point.
PERU 4, HUNT. NORTH 1
No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde and No. 2 singles player Lauren Boyer breezed to 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight Peru’s road win. The No. 1 doubles team of Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge and the No. 2 doubles team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel were straight-set winners.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 3, HEIGHTS 1, 8 INNINGS
The Dean brothers delivered big performances to lead Class 3A No. 6-ranked Western to the road win in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Tied 1-1 after the regulation seven innings, Garrett Lupoi led off the top of the eighth with a single. That brought Parker Dean to the plate and he attacked a 2-0 fastball for a two-run, opposite-field home run.
Mitchell Dean took care of the rest. He pitched a complete game, throwing 69 of his 95 pitches for strikes, and allowing just one hit. He struck out 15 and walked one. The Huskies’ run was unearned.
“Mitchell was really good,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “He got better in the middle innings. He did a really nice job attacking the zone, his [velocity] was ticking up as he went throughout the game. He did a nice job mixing his changeup and his offspeed so he kept the hitters off balance.
“Offensively, it took us a while to get going. We were really too patient. [Drew Van Oeveren] for them did a nice job mixing it up and we were taking too many pitches.”
Western pushed across a run in the fifth, but gave it right back in the bottom of the frame. From there, the teams battled into the extra inning.
“I don’t feel like at any time we panicked,” Berryman said, “and Parker’s hit was enormous.”
Lupoi and Mitchell Knepley finished with two singles apiece for Western.
Western (4-0, 3-0 HC East) and Heights are scheduled to play today at Western to conclude their home-and-home series.
KOKOMO 8, LAF. JEFF 2
The Wildkats scored a run in the bottom of the first to take the lead and scored in five of the six innings in which they batted, building a 6-0 lead through four innings. The Kats moved to 2-1 overall and in North Central Conference play.
J.J. Gillespie went 2 for 2 for the Kats with a double and a homer. Preston Sanford was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Cooper Hansen also doubled. In the field, Sanford shined at third base with five assists and two putouts.
Dameion Deis threw all seven innings for the win with five hits, two earned runs, a walk and five strikeouts.
EASTERN 21, TC 0, 5 INNINGS
The Comets buried the Trojans in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Sharpsville.
Eastern (4-0, 3-0 HHC) totaled 15 hits. Levi Mavrick and Porter Brovont provided the biggest fireworks. Mavrick was 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and four runs. He also stole three bases. Brovont was 2 for 4 with a homer, double, five RBI and two runs.
Also for the Comets, Gabe Monize was 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs and Cayden Calloway was 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs.
Mavrick pitched three innings for the win. He allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked none. Brovont pitched the final two innings. He did not allow a hit, struck out four and walked none.
Eastern and TC are scheduled to play today at Greentown to conclude their home-and-home series.
CASS 9, TIPTON 2
Cass pitcher Kaine Fowler allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks in six innings of work, striking out 10. Ethan Epperhart pitched the seventh for the Kings, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts.
The Kings (1-2, 1-2 HC East) took advantage of wildness by Blue Devil pitchers as they drew eight walks and there were several wild pitches and passed balls.
The Kings had just two hits on the night, singles by Ethan Johnson and Haden McClain. Noah Preston and Tyson Good each added an RBI. Wyatt Orpurt, Jack Salyers and Luke Davis added two runs scored apiece.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 9, TC 3
Kassidy Fritch went 3 for 4 to lead Eastern’s 12-hit attack in beating Tri-Central in HHC play.
Also for the Comets, Kendall Wilson, Marly Coan, Macy Coan and Cassidy Keene had two hits apiece with Marly Coan slugging a solo home run.
HEIGHTS 8, WESTERN 6
Heights built a 5-1 lead through four innings. Western (3-2, 1-1 Hoosier Conference East Division) rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth but Heights matched that 3-spot in the bottom of the frame to maintain control.
Kylie Miller led Western with three doubles and three runs batted in. Maisy Harlow and Kieli Fogg hit solo homers. Morgan Ousley had two singles.
“I was proud of the way we fought back,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We kind of dug ourselves a hole. The four runs we gave up in the third inning were on one hit. We had a couple walks and an error that inning. They just had key two-out hits that we did not have. It’s a game we’ve got to overcome and get back to playing good softball.”
CASS 12, TIPTON 2
Cass (1-2, 1-2 HC East) defeated visiting Tipton.
Madison Dormer pitched four innings followed by Bayli Reed for two innings. Reed earned the win.
Dormer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cana Jones went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Alisyia Zamora, Elly Logan and Kaylie Williams each added a double. Leah Willison hit a triple.
DELPHI 3, TAYLOR 0
Delphi pushed across a couple runs in the third inning to take the lead and got an insurance run in the sixth. The Titans fell to 0-3 on the season and dropped their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
“[Tuesday’s game] was all about the pitchers. Both pitchers had a great outing,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 160, ELWOOD 199, M-G INC.
Gavin Hare and Maverick Conaway led the way in the Blue Devils’ win at Elwood Links. Hare was medalist with an even-par 35 and Conaway backed him with a 36. Nolan Swan (44) and Oliver Conaway (45) rounded out Tipton’s team score.
“It was our second match of the season,” coach Kenny Day said. “I’m really happy with [the 160].”
BOYS TRACK
NORTHWESTERN 67, MACONAQUAH 65
The Tigers edged the Braves to improve to 4-0.
“I cannot express how proud I am of the efforts,” Northwestern coach Alexander Pier said. “The meet came down to the wire. We had to go first and third in the 3,200 and first in the 4x400 to clinch the meet.”
The Tigers did just that.
In the 3,200, Matthew Mitchell won in 11:02 and Jacob Bumgardner took third in 11:22. And in the 4x400, Matthan Mcgriff, Clayton Griswold, Colin Feazel and A’marion Conyers took first in 3:38.9.
Devon Spicer and Ethan Haynes won two individual events apiece for the Tigers. Spicer swept the 110 high hurdles (:16.7) and 300 hurdles (:45.6) and Haynes won shot put (52-8) and discus (131-1). The Tigers’ other winners were: Conyers (high jump, 5-10), Feazel (800 run, 2:07.9); and the 4x800 team of Isaiah Kanable, Caden Lechner, Gunnar Lashure and Feazel (8:46.7).
Pier noted many of the Tigers had personal-best or season-best performances.
“I could fill up the whole sports column with more PRs and our guys scrapping for points past first, but to some it up, I am proud to lead this team, they bring it every day and make everyone better,” Pier said.
CP 68, EASTERN 57, TAYLOR 15
Clinton Prairie edged Eastern in a triangular meet at Taylor.
Led by triple winner Jayden Eagle, Eastern won seven events. Eagle won the 100 (:11.7), the 200 (:24.4) and long jump (19 feet, 11 inches). Tyler Wright won both throws, taking the shot put (38-0.5) and the discus (102-0). Sam Duke won the 400 (:58.3). And the team of Ty Kremer, Kyan Hannah, T.J. Weeks and Levi Ramer won the 4x400 relay (4:08).
“Coming off spring break, we were still working with about 50 percent squad-wise,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said. “I had a couple guys really step up — the 4x4 especially. I was really happy with T.J. stepping in for somebody who could not run. Our young guys are getting better, and Thursday we’re going to have closer to a fuller squad, and Saturday we should be firing on all cylinders with a full team, getting all those practices made up.”
Three second-place finishes led Taylor — Dominick Durham in discus, Chris Moore in long jump and Mekhi McGee in the 400.
GIRLS TRACK
NW 70, MAC 61.5
The Tigers won nine events to edge the Braves.
Lexi Hale won the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and 100 hurdles (:17.17). Anna Perry won the 100 (:13.0), 200 and ran a leg of the winning 4x100 relay with Mayli Yoder, Iris Brehm and Anna Bishir. Bishir won the long jump (14-0.75). Hannah Moore won the 1,600 (5:37.9) and the 800 (2:32). Brehm won the 300 hurdles (:55.9). And Emma Haynes won shot put (27-9).
“It came down to the wire,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We knew we didn’t have a 4x4 so we needed to have a big lead going into the 3,200. The girls knew they needed their best or they were going to get beat. We had everyone scrap for points. That’s what winning teams do. I have a lot of respect for Maconaquah. They gave us our first big challenge of the year and I am excited that we get to race them a few more times.
“Anna Perry pulled in another triple win for us in the 100, 200 and anchoring the 4x1. She has shown up for us no matter what we ask of her. Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams pulled off an impressive 1-2 in both the 1,600 and 800. I think the biggest shout out goes to Lexi Hale though. She had an impressive PR in high jump and ran a major PR in the 100 hurdles to win the event.
EASTERN 72, CP 52, TAYLOR 28
The Comets pulled away to win a triangular against Clinton Prairie and Taylor at Taylor.
Ava Kantz led Eastern’s charge as a quadruple winner. She won the 1,600 and 3,200, and ran legs on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Alesia Rummel, Lilly Shallenberger and Allie Hueston also ran on the 4x800 relay, and Shallenberger, Brooklyn Brooks and Rummel rounded out the 4x400 relay team. Rummel was a triple winner, taking the 800.
In the throws, Eastern’s Jacey Richmond was first in the shot put and Rebekah Guthrie was first in discus. Hannah Morrisett won the pole vault.
“The girls ran tough,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “We had some PRs and season-bests. I am very proud of their efforts.”
For Taylor, Sydnie Boley was a triple winner, taking the 100 (:13.7), the 200 (:29.3) and the long jump (15-6). Whitney Chorrushi won the 300 hurdles (:55.7).
“This was our first track meet of the season,” Taylor coach Nick Weicht said. “I’m really happy with how all of our athletes performed this evening. The girls had strong performances across the board.”
LOGAN 69, PERU 54
Cadence Korba and Brianna Bennett led Peru as triple winners. Individually, Korba swept the 100 and 200 dashes and Bennett won the 300 hurdles. They both contributed to the winning 4x100 relay team and Bennett also ran on the winning 4x400 team.
Aria Korba and Makayla Dominique rounded out the 4x100 team and Hannah Yoo, Rilei Boggs and Chloe Holler joined Bennett on the 4x400 team.
Boggs also won the 1,600 run and Olivia LaBare won the long jump.
