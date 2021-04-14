Correction: Eastern softball player Macy Coan drove in six runs in the Comets' win Tuesday. That total was incorrect in the original version of this story.
Eastern’s baseball team rocked Tri-Central 17-0 in five innings Tuesday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Greentown.
The Comets (4-1, 1-0 HHC) scored 10 runs in the first inning and five more runs in the second to quickly remove any suspense.
Eastern batters collected 10 hits and drew seven walks. Cayden Calloway went 3 for 4 with a triple, drove in four runs and scored three runs to lead the charge. Owen Taylor was 2 for 3, Reid Keisling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Trent Rawls was 1 for 3 with two RBI and a run.
Taylor pitched a one-hitter. He struck out 13 and walked one.
“Owen Taylor threw the ball much better in his second start of the season,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “He was consistently in the strike zone and had command of two pitches.
“For the second game in a row, we were able to score early and play with a lead,” he added. “We are getting better offensively with each game. It was nice to see Cayden Calloway and Reid Keisling bust out with multi-hit games.”
Eastern visits TC today to complete the home-and-home series.
WESTERN 11, HEIGHTS 10
Down 10-2, Western rallied in the bottom of the seventh for nine runs to stun Hamilton Heights 11-10 in the Hoosier Conference East Division game.
“I’m not sure how we pulled it off, but a win is a win and I’m proud of our guys for fighting,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Panthers (3-2, 3-0 HC East) sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning. With one out, Parker Dean cracked an RBI single, pinch-hitter Zach Gilbert drew a bases-loaded walk, Deaglan Pleak delivered a two-run double and Mitchell Knepley had a two-run single. With two outs and the Panthers trailing 10-9, Cayden McClure kept the rally by belting an RBI single to knot the score. Facing a two-strike count, McClure fouled off two pitches to keep the at-bat alive.
Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Mitchell Dean drew a walk for the walk-off win.
“We just kept getting to the next guy to the next guy to the next guy and it worked out for us,” Berryman said. “It was just a crazy game because it’s a 0-0 game through four innings and both Parker Dean and [Heights’ Drew VanOeveren] were dealing. We ran into some trouble and Heights just buried us.”
Heights scored four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth for a 9-0 lead. Western started to fight back in the sixth when Parker Dean doubled, Mitchell Dean drove him home with a double and Pleak had an RBI single to make it 9-2.
“That gave us a chance,” Berryman said. “Deglan Pleak, a freshman, was huge for us.”
Pleak, the third of three Western pitchers, pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run and one hit.
Western had 13 hits highlighted by McClure’s two hits in the seventh and Pleak’s two hits and three RBI with both players coming off the bench. Parker Dean and Knepley also had two hits apiece.
The Panthers visit the Huskies today to complete the home-and-home series.
LAF. JEFF 7, KOKOMO 5
The Wildkats scored four runs in the top of the second inning, but the Bronchos answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame to draw even. Jeff added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings for a 7-4 lead in the North Central Conference game at Loeb Stadium.
Kokomo out-hit Jeff 7-6. Jaden Armfield went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Chad Washburn also had a double and two RBI. Caydan Belt drove in one run and scored two runs.
Belt took the loss.
The teams play today at Municipal Stadium to complete the home-and-home series.
DELPHI 13, TAYLOR 1, 6 INN.
The Oracles got three runs in the first, two in the second, and scored every inning against the host Titans, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Taylor got its run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double from Kendall Lanning. Michael Pemberton started and took the loss with six runs in three innings, but only two earned runs. Taylor committed 12 errors.
“We were coming off of our best practice [Monday] so we had some high expectations coming off a win at Northwestern [on Friday], and it was just a letdown,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “I felt like our kids weren’t all in, they kind of were defeated after that first inning. Even though it wasn’t a big number, it seemed like the energy wasn’t there and for us to win we have to bring energy each and every game, each and every inning.
“Delhi’s a good team. They don’t make mistakes and we did — we made 12 of them.”
CASS 11, TIPTON 1
After suffering a pair of lopsided defeats against Northwestern, Lewis Cass was able to hand one out against Tipton.
The Kings recorded an 11-1 win in seven innings at Tipton.
David Woolever had a double, single, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Kings (1-3, 1-3 HC East). He also went the distance on the mound, allowing one run (unearned) on four hits with nine strikeouts. He had no walks but did hit three batters.
Kaine Fowler added a double and two RBIs in the win. Tyson Good had a single and two RBIs. Nate Moss and Haden McClain each had a single and RBI.
Cass hosts Tipton at 6 p.m. today to conclude the series.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 24, TC 0, 5 INNINGS
Macy Coan belted two triples and drove in six runs to lead the Comets’ offensive explosion in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Also for Eastern, Hope Smith hit a two-run homer and a single, Berenice Mendoza had two singles and three RBI and Kenzie DeGraaff, Sara Mann and Emily Benson had two RBI each.
Dee Ayres pitched all five innings. She allowed one hit and struck out seven.
“[This] was our first conference game and it’s important for us to get our first conference win under our belt,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “... We were able to get a lot of girls some time and these games are important for the season as we have to have players from 1-15 ready to go and get the job done. Proud of our girls for bouncing back after a tough-fought game [Monday] night and going 1-0 on the day.”
WESTERN 8, H. HEIGHTS 1
Sadie Harding smacked two home runs and Izzy Johnson also went deep as the Panthers improved to 3-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division and 6-1 overall.
Johnson also had two singles and Maisy Harlow cracked a double. Chloe Linn pitched a complete game and recorded eight strikeouts.
Western plays at Hamilton Heights tomorrow in conference play.
DELPHI 13, TAYLOR 2
The Oracles topped the Titans at Taylor in an HHC game.
“Rough outing,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “Delphi took it to us and pulled out the victory. We need to get back to hitting the ball. When you hit the ball good things happen.”
BOYS GOLF
PERU 192, EASTERN 260
Ball State recruit Kash Bellar fired a 37 to lead Peru in its victory at Chippendale G.C.
Jake Van Baalen (48), Reese Smith (53) and Riley Smith (54) rounded out Peru’s score.
Eastern’s lineup had Barak Price (61), Ian Haley (65), Bryce Barker (65) and Phillip Beedham (68).
TIPTON 157, M-G 244, ELWOOD INC.
Led by medalist Maverick Conaway’s 4-under 32, the Blue Devils posted a solid 157 on the front nine at Walnut Creek G.C.
Gavin Hare and Mylan Swan backed Conaway with 40s and Nolan Swan shot a 45.
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 3, McCUTCHEON 2
No. 1 singles player Olivia Hemmerich and the No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Allie Cothern prevailed in three-set matches to lift the Wildkats to the victory in their season and North Central Conference opener.
Hemmerich won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 and Schliesmann and Cothern won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Also for the Kats, No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane won 6-1, 6-2.
“The ladies played very well coming back from our two-week spring break,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “This is a great conference win to start the season.”
CASS 3, EASTERN 2
The Kings prevailed in three different three-set matches to beat the Comets 3-2.
The deciding point came at No. 2 singles where the Kings’ Erika Baber outlasted the Comets’ Ella Flanary 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6.
Cass swept doubles for its other points. Carley McCloskey and Jordan Hensley won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at No. 1 and Mia Rusch and Abbey Hileman won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Eastern’s wins came at Nos. 1 and 3 singles with Addison Ream winning 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 and Kate Salkie winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Cass improved to 1-1 and Eastern dropped to 0-1.
“It was a tough one [Tuesday], we played like a team with very little experience,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “[No.] 1 doubles had a great chance up 5-2 in the second set just couldn’t finish it out. Ella Flanary played one heck of a match that last close to 4 hours incredibly proud of her.”
WESTERN 5, FRANKFORT 0
The Panthers (4-0) made quick work of the visiting Hot Dogs.
In singles, No. 1 player Eliza Lutgen and No. 3 player Macie Lockwood pitched 6-0, 6-0 shutouts and No. 2 player Chloe Schmidt dropped just one game. In doubles, Sydney Jansen and Emma Moore took a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Elizabeth Mercer and Sophia Moreno dropped just one game at No. 2.
PERU 5, HUNT. N. 0
Peru’s Mackey Hyde, Lauren Boyer, and Emma Eldridge each won straight-set victories in singles, and the Molly Grey-Cate Wolfe and Libby Rogers-Kara Barker tandems did the same in doubles.
BOYS TRACK
WESTERN 70, KOKOMO 58, TIPTON 39
Pete Bradshaw and Brayden Curnutt led the way for Western in the three-way meet at Walter Cross Field. Bradshaw swept the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Curnutt won the 1,600 and 800 runs and they combined with Drew Caldwell and Cade Shock to win the 4x800 relay.
“We’re happy with the win, but we can be a lot better than how we performed [Tuesday],” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Our throwers nearly threw a shutout, out-scoring the competition 21-1. Daniel Marley had a great throw in the shot put to take the win. Evan [Kretz] won the discus despite less than desirable throwing conditions.”
The Wildkats took six victories in a three-team home meet. The team of Plez Lawrence, Rondell Greene, R.J. Oglesby and Ta’Shy Stewart won the 4x100 relay. Oglesby won the high jump. Isaac Elkin won the 300 hurdles. The team of Lawrence, Oglesby, Bryan Stoltzfus and Emmanuel Garang won the 4x400 relay. Jarece Rogers won the long jump. And Lawrence won the 100 in :11.3.
Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley noted some key performances from Elkin, Lawrence, Greene, Rogers, Stewart, Collin Keesling and Stoltzfus among others.
“Overall I think the boys did a nice job,” Ousley said. “There’s not a lot of negative things to take away, it’s mostly positive and constructive growth. I think they all did a very nice job. Some kids did some events they hadn’t even practiced for but we had to make some adjustments and they all stepped up and said ‘sure, I’ll do it.’”
PERU 97, LOGAN 31
Dakota Scarlett, Matt Ross and Draven Waters won two individual events apiece to lead the Bengal Tigers’ dominant performance.
Scarlett won the 100 dash (:11.54) and 200 dash (:23.72), Matt Ross won the 400 dash (:57.47) and high jump (5-6) and Waters won the shot put (42-7) and discus (124-0).
Also winning individual events for Peru were: Braxton Strong (110 hurdles, :20.54); Alex Legg (1,600 run, 5:13.66); Alex Ross (300 hurdles, :45.81); Kadyn Lancaster (800 dash, 2:17.22); and Kayden Gee (3,200 run, 11:24.50).
Peru also swept the relays. Lancaster, Kamon Blong, Monil Patel and Gee Kadyn Lancaster, Kamon Blong, Monil Patel, Kayden Gee won the 4x800 in 9:33.28. Brayden Masters, Alex Ross, Sam Adejokun and Scarlett won the 4x100 in :47.15. And Lancaster, Matt Ross, Strong and Scarlett won the 4x400 in 3:52.13.
“We are happy with how we’ve competed so far this season,” coach Bryan Edwards said.
NW 81, MAC 51
Caden Gaier was a quadruple winner and A’Marion Conyers a triple winner to help push visiting Northwestern past Maconaquah.
Gaier won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Conyers won the high jump. Both teamed on a pair of winning relays. Max Garro, Gaier, Tyler Lake and Conyers won the 400 relay. And Garro, Hunter Mohr, Gaier and Conyers won the 1,600 relay.
Ethan Haynes won discus and shot put for the Tigers. Devon Spicer won long jump. And Caden Lechner won the 800.
“Extremely excited with what the boys were able to put out there on the black, in the ring, on the runway, up in the air. They went after it. I’m just oozing with pride,” NW coach Alex Pier said. He pointed to some key efforts, such as “guys’ big PRs in the throws to come up and steal points, my long jump crew, several of them put up two-foot PRs.”
EASTERN 118, CP 39, TAYLOR 6
The Comets won 13 events to take a three-team gathering of HHC rivals, with Jayden Eagle emerging as a quadruple winner and Caleb Vogl and Karson Stiner as triple winners.
Eagle won the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump individually. Stiner won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Vogl won the 800 and 3,200. Makhai Reed won the 400. A.J. Wiles won the shot put and Niko Bailey the discus.
The team of Stiner, Evan Monize, Jaedon Hannah and Reed won the 4x400 relay. The team of Eagle, Jaiden Redmann, Jacob Morrow and Hannah won the 4x100 relay. Vogl, Jordan Armogum, Sam Duke and Drew Monize won the 4x800 relay.
“We kind of played around with the lineup a little,” Eastern coach Kyle Hannah said. “It was nice to kind of see Karson Stiner run the lows and he seemed to really like it, and for Makhai to run the 400, we were pretty pleased with Makhai being open to that and he was still able to put down a good effort in his usual events.
“It was also nice to see Jaedon Hannah step up in the 4x1 and 4x4, he doesn’t normally run those. It was nice to see different lineups and see where we’re at moving forward with the conference down the road.”
GIRLS TRACK
EASTERN 70, CP 63, TAYLOR 30
Eastern picked up victories in eight events to help win the three-team gathering of Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals.
“This was a fun meet — great weather and great competition,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “It was a close meet with Clinton Prairie all night. The two mile and 4x400 really gave us the win in the end.”
Eastern’s Cecelia Roswog win discus with a PR of 92 feet, 3 inches. Olivia Foland won pole vault. Ella Cherry, Foland, Leah Jordan and Tori Yoder won the 4x100 relay. Alesia Rummel won the 800 (2:47) and teamed with Ella Kantz, Emily Slaughter and Clara Williams to win the 4x800 relay. Rummel, Cherry, Maggie Johnson and Arie Turner won the 4x400 relay. Kantz also won the 1,600 (5:54) and 3,200 (13.00).
“So happy for the girls. They are working hard and supporting each other,” Anne Kantz said.
Makala Pfefferkorn was a triple winner for the Titans. She won the 100 dash (:12.4), the 300 hurdles (48.1) and the long jump (16-9.5). Sydnie Boley won the 400 (1:07.2) and the 200 (:28.4).
WESTERN 95.5, KOKOMO 46.5, TIPTON 25
Western’s Chase Hayes was a quadruple winner and Haley Scott, Maddi Parr and Lacy Rathbun were triple winners for the Panthers.
Hayes won the 100 (:13.2), 400 (1:02.4), 200 (:28.4) and long jump (15-11). Parr won the pole vault (7-6). Rathbun won the 100 hurdles (:17.7) and 300 hurdles (:52.7). Scott won the high jump (4-6), discus (74-9) and shot put (32-1.5).
Parr, Destiny Herr, Lauren Bradley and Avery Shock teamed to win the 3,200 relay (11:05.41). And Parr, Kourtney Lechner, Rathbun and Abigail Fouts teamed to win the 1,600 relay (4:40.2).
“Lacy Rathbun had a really good night in the hurdles,” Western coach Brandon Shawhan said. “I think alongside of that, just an overall [good] performance from our girls. [Tuesday] ]night was a little bit cooler so especially when it’s spring in Indiana it’s tough to PR every night but we weren’t too far off from some of our best times.
“I thought the girls were dialed in and that’s what you love to see.”
For Kokomo, Julynne Spidell won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
“It was good to finally get a meet in and set standards to improve upon in the coming weeks,” Kokomo coach John Malone said.
MACONAQUAH 69, NW 63
The meet came down to the 4x400 relay and the team of Kaylinn Teegardin, Lauryn Merritt, Natalie Klepinger and Laci Winegardner took first for the Braves.
Mac coach Brent Wagoner said “all the coaches were so proud of the whole team to put the 4x400 relay in the position to win the meet. 4x400 just got the pressure, but everyone had to do with it. We had so many PRs it was awesome.”
Makaylah Castelow won shot and discus for Maconaquah. The team of Merritt, Abby Heath, Rachel Eby and Lauren Driscoll won the 4x800 relay. The team of Rachel Gunion, Lexi Williams, Shaelyn Powell and Taylor Roesler won the 4x100 relay. And Merritt won the 800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.