Corbin Snyder threw a one-hitter to power the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eastern baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Taylor in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game on Tuesday at Greentown. Snyder struck out 11 and had three walks in the shutout, with Ashton McKay the only Titan to get a hit.
Reid Keisling went 2 for 3 with a double for the Comets (7-0, 4-0 HHC). Snyder was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Trent Rawls also had two RBIs and two runs. Owen Taylor doubled. And Levi Mavrick stole home.
“We got a great performance on the mound by Corbin Snyder,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “I thought he got better throughout the game. After a couple of walks, he pitched out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the second inning. After that, I thought he did a great job of working ahead and pounding the strike zone.
“Reid Keisling has swung the bat very well early in the season, and had another very productive game at the plate with two hits and a walk.”
Eli Harris threw five innings for Taylor (2-5, 0-3 HHC) with five runs and took the loss.
“I thought Eli pitched well. He had a couple mistakes behind him, but displayed great body language and kept attacking their hitters,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “I think they squared up or barreled four or five balls, that’s it, but you’re not going to win any games if you don’t score any runs. We struggled at the plate a little bit.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to Corbin Snyder, he pitched very well. I was impressed with his command. I thought our kids were a little overmatched at the plate and that’s really what it came down to.”
The teams will conclude their home-and-home series today at Taylor.
CARROLL 17, CL. CENTRAL 5, 5 INNINGS
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cougars scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and cruised from there to the mercy-rule win in HHC play.
Will Eldridge hit a home run and drove in three runs, Grady Lytle was 2 for 3 with three RBI and Jake Skinner also drove in three runs. Jackson Ayres, Trent Metzger and winning pitcher Wade Peters added two hits apiece with Metzger driving in two runs.
Carroll (7-0, 3-0 HHC) hosts CC today to conclude their series.
LOGAN 9, KOKOMO 5
Logan put up a 7-spot in the bottom of the second inning to take a 7-2 lead and control of the game.
For Kokomo (3-5, 2-3 North Central Conference), J.J. Gillespie went 2 for 3 with a double and Jacob Walker also went 2 for 3. Dameion Deis started and took the loss.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 8, NW 1
After three scoreless innings, Northwestern struck for a run in the bottom of the fourth and Western matched it with a run in the top of the fifth. The Panthers (6-2, 3-1 Hoosier Conference East) then broke the deadlock with a six-run sixth to take control.
Chloe Linn entered the game in the fourth inning and pitched the rest of the way, throwing 3 2/3 innings for the victory. She didn’t give up a run, allowed just one hit, no walks and struck out six.
“The score in the bottom of the fourth made it 1-0 Northwestern and they had bases loaded, no outs in that inning and we got out of that inning without giving up another run,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “I really think that was the key to the game. We came back in the fifth and tied it up and then we unloaded in the sixth with multiple hits that inning.”
Morgan Ousley led Western at the plate with a homer and a single. Kylie Miller tripled and singled. And Chloe Hunt, Madden Wells and Maisy Harlow each had two singles.
EASTERN 14, TAYLOR 3, 5 INN.
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Comets put up four runs in the first inning and scored in every frame to put the game away in five innings. Kendall Wilson went 2 for 3, and Baleigh Hullinger, Kassidy Fritch, Cassidy Keene and Marina Lee were each 2 for 4 for the Comets. Fritch scored three times and Keene drove in two runs. Keene had a triple and a double and Wilson doubled.
Macy Coan threw 4 1/3 innings for the win, giving up two hits and no runs or walks while striking out 10.
LOGAN 2, MAC 0
Aubree Mouser and Blayklee Buman each had two hits for the Braves (3-3). Buman pitched and took the loss. Logan scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth on an error. Buman allowed just five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 4, WESTERN 1
With Kokomo leading 2-1, No. 3 singles player Vivian Ferrusca prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 for the decisive third point and No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin followed with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win for the 4-1 final.
Also for the Kats, No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane was a 7-5, 6-2 winner and the No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Mia Federspill were 6-1, 6-1 winners.
EASTERN 4, TIPTON 1
Eastern’s No. 1 singles player and No. 2 doubles team pitched shutouts in leading the Comets to a victory over visiting Tipton. At the first singles position, Maria Olivera won 6-0, 6-0. And at the No. 2 doubles spot, Kate Salkie and Adalyn Downing also won 6-0, 6-0.
Also in singles play, Eastern’s No. 2 Emily Princell won 6-2, 6-3 and No. 3 player Madi Guinn won 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
Eastern coach Pat Rice called Tuesday’s match a “great team win. We were without our 2 singles player and I thought Emily stepped up at 2 singles for us to get a big win, and Madi, [who] had never played a varsity singles match, got a nice three-set win at No. 3. Maria sometimes gets overlooked, but through five matches now she has only dropped four games and continues to do her job.”
PERU 5, ROCHESTER 0
The Bengal Tigers won their Three Rivers Conference opener without dropping a set. No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde, No. 2 player Lauren Boyer and the No. 1 doubles team of Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge each won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Kara Baker won in straight sets, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel.
GIRLS TRACK
HARRISON 107.5, NW 41, N. MONT. 18.5
Led by Hannah Moore, Northwestern took second in the triangular meet at Harrison. Moore won the 1,600 run (4:18) and 800 run (2:28). Courtney Adams completed a distance sweep for the Tigers by winning the 3,200 (11:54).
“We had a successful night,” NW coach Joshua Perry said. “It’s hard to come back so quickly from a big meet like Big Orange [on Saturday]. The girls came in on a light roster and gave what they had. We are focusing on being healthy going into May.
“I’m happy with a lot of the performances I saw. Courtney Adams ran a close to 30-second PR in the 3,200. She has been working so hard to go after a sectional championship both for herself and for the team.”
MAC 75, SW 61, TAYLOR 31
Maconaquah topped Southwood and Taylor in a triangular at Mac.
Sydnie Boley was a triple winner for the Titans, taking first in the 100-meter dash (:13.22), 200 dash (:29.06) and long jump (15 feet, 6 inches). Whitney Chorrushi won the 100 hurdles (:19.53).
“The girls had a strong performance,” Taylor coach Nick Weicht said. “I’m really happy with how the kids are progressing as competition picks up.”
ROCHESTER 81, PERU 38
Peru had three winners: Brianna Bennett (300 hurdles); Olivia LaBare (long jump); and Kaylene Kirk (high jump).
BOYS TRACK
HARRISON 89.3, NW 49.3, N. MONT. 28.3
Northwestern took second in the triangular meet at Harrison. The Tigers had individual wins from Caden Gaier (110 hurdles, :16.15); Colin Feazel (800 run, 2:08.9); and A’Marion Conyers (high jump, 5-10). In addition, the Tigers won the 4x800 relay with Isaiah Kanable, Caden Lechner, Gunnar LaShure and Feazel clocking 8:43.
MAC 104, SW 53, TAYLOR 9
Maconaquah won a triangular over Southwood and Taylor on the Braves’ track.
Mehki McGee highlighted Taylor’s effort by taking first in the high jump.
CARROLL 64, CASS 59
Enoch Hines led Cass with individual victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. In addition, he teamed with Dominic Gilbert, Felix Palafox and Braxton Armstrong to win the 4x800 relay.
Also for Cass, Cayde Ingram won the 100 dash, Izaac Fale won discus and Gilbert, Armstrong, Kolten Young and Dalton Lowe teamed to win the 4x400 relay.
ROCHESTER 66, PERU 56
Matt Ross and Sam Adejokun led the Bengal Tigers with two victories apiece. Ross won the high and long jumps and Adejokun won the 100 and 200 dashes.
Also for Peru, Braxton Strong won the 110 hurdles and Conner Shaffer won the 1,600 run.
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 3, NORTHFIELD 2
The Comets improved to 4-0 with the win, which came at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
Maria Oliveria breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for Eastern, Kennedy Horner was a 7-6 (0), 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles and Kate Salkie and Adalyn Downing were 6-4, 6-1 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“Obviously, a huge thank you to the Howard County Tennis Center for allowing us to move inside,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “We have yet to play a complete match, but I really like how we rise to the challenge when we need to. That was a solid Northfield team and our girls really played well.
“Kennedy was our third point, she played a solid match and really did a good job of keeping her opponent moving. Also, new doubles combination at 2 and I thought Adalyn brought a lot of athleticism and really complemented Kate well out there.”
BASEBALL
PERU 17, MARION 2, 5 INNINGS
Carter Siblisk cracked three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Bengal Tigers’ rout of visiting Marion.
Logan Gatliff earned the win with relief help from Gavin Eldridge and Matt Roettger.
SOFTBALL
PERU 11, OAK HILL 7
Peru scored six runs in the top of the seventh to prevail in back-and-forth game.
Jaylah Harlan led the Tigers with a triple and single and Ila Johnson had two singles. Seven other Peru players had one hit apiece including Lilly Bradshaw, whose pinch-hit single ignited the seventh-inning rally.
Karsynn Beattie and Harlan both pitcher and each recorded five strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.