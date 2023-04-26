Eastern ace Macy Coan fired a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Comets past Delphi 4-0 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference softball game Tuesday at Delphi.
Marly Coan put the Comets in front with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Aubree Pearce reached on a single before Marly Coan’s tater.
Pearce and Cassidy Keene finished with multiple hits to lead the Comets’ six-hit showing.
“Defensively the team had great plays,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said. “Maggie Johnson had a diving catch in left field for a big out in the sixth.”
Eastern (10-1, 3-0 HHC) hosts Rossville today in a key HHC game. The Hornets are 2-0 in league play. The winner will own sole possession of the league lead.
CARROLL 20, TAYLOR 6, 5 INNINGS
Taylor held a 6-4 lead after two innings, but Carroll quickly broke away for a run-rule win in the HHC game at Taylor.
“We need to make sure we get the outs that we should be getting and take care of the ball and most of all hit the ball with consistency,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, DELPHI 0
For the second time in four days, Northwestern beat Delphi by a 5-0 score.
The Tigers previously beat the Oracles in Logansport’s tournament on Saturday. Tuesday’s match took place at Delphi.
No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden, No. 2 singles player Avery Rooze and the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube all won by 6-0, 6-0 scores in Tuesday’s win. For Rooze, it was her sixth straight win by double bagels.
The No. 2 doubles team of Berkley Wray and Megan Shank dropped just one game. Madison Shearer was a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles.
The Tigers are 8-0. They visit fellow unbeaten Kokomo on Thursday for a possible sectional preview.
EASTERN 5, CARROLL 0
The Comets beat the visiting Cougars to move to 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 6-3 overall.
No. 1 singles player Molly Farkas pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout while No. 2 player Emily Princell and No. 3 player Morgan Kiser dropped just one game apiece.
In doubles play, Madi Guinn and Claire Wavra prevailed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 and Julia Salkie and Emma Budde dropped just one game at No. 2.
“Great team win, it is always good to get a 5-0 conference win. Thought we played with great energy and focus,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said.
PERU 3, TV 2
Peru swept the singles points to top Three Rivers Conference rival Tippecanoe Valley. Mackey Hyde won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2. Lauren Boyer won the No. 2 match 6-3, 6-1. And Emma Eldridge won the No. 3 match 6-3, 6-1.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 2, CASS 0
Western ace Mitchell Dean fired a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and only one walk to lead the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers past the visiting Kings in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
“Mitchell didn’t have his slider early so he wanted to go to his changeup and he got several swings and misses, which set up his fastball and kept hitters off balance,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
Dean improved to 4-0 and kept his ERA spotless. In 22 innings, he has allowed five hits and no runs, struck out 48 and walked six.
“He’s such a luxury to have, I just hope our guys back him with a killer instinct moving forward and not take his ability on the mound for granted,” Berryman said. “He made two runs hold up [Tuesday].”
Western scored both of its runs in the first inning. Christian Pownall hit a solo home run for a 1-0 lead. Dean singled and courtesy runner Kyler Norman stole second base. With two outs, Zach Gilbert singled to score Norman.
Western had only more hit the rest of the way.
“We got the two runs early, but then we had disappointing approaches. Our vibe was off and we were too lackadaisical before and during the game. We didn’t seem to hit with a purpose or a plan after the first inning,” Berryman said.
NW 6, HEIGHTS 5
Northwestern scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to catch and pass Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Maddox Hunley hit a leadoff single to spark the rally, Johnathan Keeney reached on an error and Cole VanNatter dropped a bunt single to load the bases. A.J. Burkhalter singled to score two runs for a 5-5 tie. Following an out, Cole Cardwell drew a walk to re-load the bases. Following the second out, pinch-hitter Teagan Helmle drew a walk to drive in the go-ahead run.
Hayden Cook earned the win in relief of Burkhalter. Cook pitched the final two innings, allowed one hit and no runs, struck out one and walked two.
Hunley finished 2 for 3 for the Tigers (10-3, 3-2 HC) and VanNatter and Burkhalter both went 2 for 4.
“Honestly, it was an ugly game,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We had six errors and five walks defensively and Hamilton Heights left 12 guys on base. But to be able to rally and show some toughness and selflessness, that was a huge win. That speaks more about our kids than any stat line.
“I’m not pleased with the execution of some things, but a win is a win.”
McCUTCHEON 8, KOKOMO 6
Down 7-0 after four innings, the Kats scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to make things interesting, but the Mavericks held on for the win in the North Central Conference game.
John Curl belted a three-run home run for the Kats and Jacob Walker had an RBI single.
Kokomo’s defense committed five errors, which led to the Mavs scoring six unearned runs.
Kokomo starting pitcher Isaac Flamino took the loss. He allowed five hits and seven runs (two earned) with one stikeout and five walks. Andrew Barker offered a bright spot with two innings of two-hit relief. He allowed one run, which was unearned.
CARROLL 14, TAYLOR 3, 5 INN.
Jake Skinner drove in four runs and Carroll notched 17 hits as the Cougars won a road game in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Skinner and Grady Lytle were each 3 for 3 and Trent Metzger was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Cougars (6-5, 2-1 HHC).
Eli Harshbarger was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings with one hit, two walks, one run (earned) and eight strikeouts.
Carroll scored three in the first inning, six in the third and five in the fifth to end the game early. Taylor fell to 1-10, 0-3 in the HHC.
“It’s one of those things where we’ll play two or three clean innings and then we give up six runs,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
“They’ve got to quit wallowing in their pitch. Things aren’t going so good for themselves. At some point they’ve got to fight back. At some point they’re going to have to say ‘hey, let’s play baseball’ and not worry about what their record is. They take them [recent mistakes] in to play in the field and they live in them. We can fix that mindset. That’d be good for them.”
Zach Landis took the loss for Taylor. Dill noted that E.Z. Ligon and Landis each got his first hit.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 159, FRANKFORT 216
Maverick Conaway fired a 2-under 34 on Tipton’s back nine to lead the Blue Devils to the win.
Gavin Hare backed Conaway with a 39 and Preston Lancaster and Nolan Swan shot 43s.
LOGAN 193, MAC 202
Lane Brehmer led Maconaquah with a round of 47 in the match at Rock Hollow G.C.
The Braves also counted Ayden Jernagan’s 49, Camron Metcalf’s 51 and Billy Guinan’s 55.
NORTHFIELD 158, CASS 173, MANCH. 188
Nolan Hines led the Kings with a 5-over 41 in the three-team match at Honeywell G.C.
Cass backed Hines with Garrett Helvie’s 43, Rylan Stoller’s 44 and Jensen Burrous’ 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.