Western’s girls tennis team battled visiting Mississinewa tough Tuesday, but the Indians prevailed 3-2.
The Panthers picked up two quick points as Chloe Schmidt breezed to a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles and Macie Lockwood took a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
The Indians countered with a quick win at No. 1 doubles. Ole Miss prevailed in 7-5 second sets at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles to complete straight-set wins at the points and take the 3-2 win.
“Mississinewa is a really good team. They’re ranked pretty high in District 4,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “I thought we played pretty well at all the positions; even the ones who lost, there were some good things to take away. It’s definitely exciting to see the improvement at almost every single position even when it doesn’t reflect in the scoreboard.”
Western (8-2) is enjoying a solid season. The Panthers won Yorktown’s invitational over the weekend.
“We’re definitely trending up. We’ve had some highs and some lows already this season, but I think the adversity we faced early in the year definitely could be beneficial by the time conference and postseason come around,” Quinn said.
The Kokomo Sectional is shaping up as more competitive than any time in recent memory. Northwestern is the five-team defending champ and the Tigers are 8-1 this season. Eastern (8-0), Kokomo (7-1) and Western are having nice seasons as well.
Quinn likes the widespread success.
“I think that’s partially from there’s a lot of players who spent a lot of time in the offseason. That’s from multiple programs,” Quinn said. “If you extend [beyond the county], Lewis Cass has a good season going and Peru is phenomenal again. It’s exciting to see a lot of different teams having success. That leads to matches like the one we had against Mississinewa or the one we had against Kokomo last week. It’s high-quality tennis.”
NW 4, DELPHI 1
No. 1 singles player Kat Grube and the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Tigers’ victory.
Also for the Tigers (8-1), Avery Rooze was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles and Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko prevailed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. Megan Shank dropped a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 8-10 battle at No. 3 singles.
HARRISON 4, KOKOMO 1
Co-No. 18-ranked Harrison ended Kokomo’s undefeated start with a 4-1 win in a North Central Conference match on the Kats’ courts.
Kokomo’s point came at No. 2 singles were Ellen Callane was a 7-5, 6-1 winner.
“This could have easily been a 3-2 match as Vivian Ferrusca [at No. 3 singles] split sets before dropping the super tie-breaker 10-8,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
Kokomo (7-1) hosts Northwestern on Thursday.
EASTERN 3, CARROLL 2
The Comets improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the road win.
Eastern’s points came from No. 1 singles player Maria Oliveira (6-2, 6-2), the No. 1 doubles team of Molly Farkas and Kate Salkie (6-0, 6-1) and the No. 2 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Adalyn Downing (6-0, 6-0).
“I’m really proud of this group. We are down some varsity players and we just keep stepping up and finding ways to win,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Our doubles took care of business [Tuesday] we are trying out some new combos. I’m really happy with both doubles team. Maria just keeps winning. It’s great to have a point like her at the top of the lineup.”
For Carroll, Macy McIlroth was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles and Laney Johnson was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles.
Eastern hosts Rossville today. With a win, the Comets will clinch at least a share of their sixth straight HHC title.
CASS 4, TAYLOR 0
The Kings swept the Titans in the four matches contested at Taylor’s Dave Wise Courts.
Cass No. 1 singles player Erika Baber, the No. 1 doubles team of Dixie Wagoner and Abbigail Hileman and the No. 2 team of Clara Licklider and Vega Cuenca-Rute each won 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles player Erika Johnson won 6-0, 6-1.
PERU 5, TV 0
The Bengal Tigers (6-1) won a road match at Tippecanoe Valley to push their Three Rivers Conference mark to 3-0.
No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde, No. 2 player Lauren Boyer, and the No. 2 doubles team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel each won 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 singles player Kara Baker and the No. 1 doubles team of Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge also won in straight sets.
BASEBALL
KOKOMO 9, MCCUTCHEON 8
John Curl cracked two home runs to lead the Kats past the Mavericks in a North Central Conference game at Municipal Stadium.
Curl, the Kats’ No. 3 hitter, finished 2 for 2 with two walks and three RBI. In front of him, leadoff hitter Chad Washburn stole two bases, scored three runs and drove in a run and Preston Sanford scored two runs and drove in two runs. At the bottom of the order, Jackson Siefert-Barnes was 2 for 3 with a run.
Larry Hamilton, the third of four Kokomo pitchers, earned the win. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. Cooper Hansen closed with a scoreless inning.
Kokomo (6-7 overall, 4-3 NCC) visits McCutcheon today to close the home-and-home series,
WESTERN 11, CASS 0, 5 INNINGS
Mitchell Dean fired a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk to lead Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western to the road win in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Dean improved to 4-0 with all of his wins coming in conference play. In 25 innings, the junior southpaw has allowed just seven hits, struck out 50 and walked five.
“Mitchell continued to be locked in on the mound and used his changeup effectively [Tuesday],” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
The Panthers (13-0, 7-0 HC East) gave Dean plenty of run support. They scored five runs in the first inning, four runs in the second and two runs in the third.
In the first, Zach Gilbert, Bret Echelbarger and Dylan Bryant drove in runs (Echelbarger and Bryant on bases-loaded walks) before Kyler Norman smacked a two-run single.
In the second, Dean drove in a run with a single and Echelbarger hit a three-run home run.
“We did a good job at the plate to get on the board early and Echelbarger’s home-run was a big lift,” Berryman said. “We were down three starters with nagging injuries, but our depth carried us.”
The Panthers host the Kings today to close the home-and-home series.
HEIGHTS 1, NW 0
Hamilton Heights scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and made the lead stand up for a 1-0 victory in an HC East Division game.
The Huskies had two outs when they scored. With runners on the corners, the runner on first stole second base and the Tigers threw down to second. The runner on third then broke for home and scored.
Northwestern pitcher Cole Wise took the hard-luck loss. The Ball State recruit pitched all six innings, allowed two hits, struck out 11 and walked three.
Offensively, Wise had the Tigers’ lone hit.
“Drew VanOeveren kept us off balance a little bit,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We did a good job of getting his pitch count high, they had to take him out in the sixth, and we drew seven walks. We had our chances. We were disciplined at the plate, we just weren’t aggressive enough in the good counts. We had 2-0 and 3-1 counts all night.”
The Tigers (7-3, 2-3 HC East) host the Huskies today to close the home-and-home series.
TAYLOR 13, TC 3, 6 INNINGS
Eli Harris pitched five sharp innings to lead the Titans to the road win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Harris scattered six hits, allowed three runs (one earned), struck out eight and walked one. Michael Pemberton pitched the final inning and struck out two and walked one.
Taylor (4-6, 1-3 HHC) had six hits and also drew a lot of walks. Pemberton had an RBI double and a two-run single, Cody Groves had two singles and Micah Irwin drove in a run with his first varsity hit.
“I wanted us to swing it a little bit more and open up our zone a little bit more,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “But, we beat a team we’re supposed to beat and I’m proud of the guys for that. They came in locked in [Tuesday] and to their credit, they wouldn’t come out of their zone. Hopefully [today] we can put the ball in play a little more.”
Taylor hosts TC today to close the home-and-home series.
EASTERN 13, ROSSVILLE 8
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Comets beat the Hornets 13-8 at Rossville to move to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the HHC.
Reid Keisling went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI. Cayden Calloway was 2 for 3. Corbin Snyder and Owen Taylor had a double and two RBI apiece. Levi Mavrick pitched a complete game.
MAC 12, FAITH CH. 5
Down 5-3, Maconaquah scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to draw even with Faith Christian, the scored seven runs in the seventh.
Brandon Smitley drove in two runs for the Braves and M.J. Ellis, Jackson Collins and Bennett Isenburg had RBI singles. Mason Yours picked up the win in relief of emergency starter Haydon Chance, who kept the Braves in the game.
SOFTBALL
NW 9, HEIGHTS 7
Down 5-2 after six innings, Northwestern exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh to take control of the Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Bailey Henry went 3 for 5 for the Tigers. She smacked two doubles and drove in four runs. Jaci Elson, Katelyn Graves, Megan York and Kendal Ziems drove in a run apiece.
The Tigers (6-5, 3-2 HC East) host the Huskies today.
WESTERN 15, CASS 4, 5 INN.
Starting pitcher Morgan Ousley had two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the visiting Panthers past Cass in five frames. Western scored in every inning.
Maisy Harlow doubled and singled, and Chloe Hunt and Kylie Miller each had two hits for the Panthers (10-2), who moved to 5-1 in the Hoosier Conference East Division.
Ousley threw 2 1/3 innings with three runs. Chloe Linn threw the last 2 2/3 frames with one run and five strikeouts.
“We played really our fourth game in the last five without making an error on defense, which certainly helps our pitching,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We really hit the ball from the very beginning and hit it hard. Every time they scored, we came back and answered, so we really never let that get out of control.”
TAYLOR 14, TC 8
The Titans (1-6, 1-2 HHC) picked up their first win of the season with a road win at Tri-Central.
“We hit the ball very well and we were very patient at the plate,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We ran bases well and we played decent defense. Miranda Saldana pitched a great game and big hits from Jadyn Underwood and Jo Glaze really set the tone for the game.”
ROSSVILLE 4, EASTERN 0
The host Hornets dealt the Class 2A No. 9 Comets their first HHC loss of the season by limiting Eastern to just two hits.
Macy Coan and Baleigh Hullinger had the hits for Eastern (10-2-1, 3-1 HHC). Coan took the loss for Eastern, throwing all six innings with five hits, two walks, one earned run and 12 strikeouts.
BOYS TRACK
NW RELAYS
Host squad Northwestern took first place at the meet and Maconaquah was second.
The Purple Tigers won five events and took second in five more. Peyton Tarrh and A’Marion Conyers combined to win the high jump. Devon Spicer, Tarrh, Caden Gaier and Mychal McGriff won the hurdle relay. Tarrh, Caden Lechner, Colin Feazel and Isaiah Kanable won the distance medley relay. Jacob Bumgardner, Lechner, Kanable and Feazel won the 4x800 relay. And Conyers and Clayton Griswold won the long jump.
Taking second for the Tigers were Ethan Haynes and Garrett Jolliffee in both shot put and discus, Jacob Bumgardner and Terry Warnock in pole vault (a tie with Eastern), Tyler Lake, Michael Groves, Eric Binder and Matthan McGriff in the sprint medley relay, and Matthan McGriff, Griswold, Gaier and Conyers in the 4x400 relay.
“Amazing job,” NW coach Alex Pier said. “To finish first or second [in] 10 of the 11 events speaks volumes for the depth.
“Special shout out to Peyton Tarrh, A’Marion Conyers and Jacob Bumgardner. Payton Tarrh taking home three medals as a freshman is amazing. Jacob Bumgardner stepped up in the pole vault and the 4x800 due to injuries and illness of teammates and to finish first in the 4x800 and second in pole vault after not originally being on the roster is outstanding. A’Marion Conyers being the best competitor he could, winning the long jump, high jump and second in the 4x400, responding well to the early meet not going in his favor shows me why he’s as good as he is.”
CL. CENTRAL 93, TAYLOR 39
Dominick Durham led the Titans with victories in shot put and discus.
Mekhi McGee (high jump) and Chris Moore (long jump) also had wins for the Titans. In addition, Moore took second in both high jump and the 100 dash, Britten Dillon was second in discus, Brycin Cooks was second in long jump and Angelo Anders was second in the 400 dash.
“Seeing some nice improvement for our guys,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said.
GIRLS TRACK
NW RELAYS
Hamilton Heights won the meet and Northwestern came in second.
For the Purple Tigers, Addy Robinson, Sally Freeman, Courtney Adams and Hannah Moore won the 4x800 relay, Ava Kirsher, Robinson, Adams and Moore won the distance medley relay (13:58) and Lexi Hale (5-2) and Caylee Gaier (4-6) combined to win the high jump competition.
“It’s disappointing to be so close to winning but it was still a good meet,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We had some great performances. The thrower and distance squads really stepped up for us. Dani Dunten and Emma Haynes both had excellent nights. Courtney Adams led the distance teams to two big wins. Caylee Gaier PRd at high jump to help Lexi Hale bring in first place.”
Northwestern scored 81 and finished fifth. The Braves took three second-place finishes: the shot put team (Haley Miller and Mylie Sipe); the sprint medley (Kenzie Dockery, Antonia Werry, Savy Bowser and Liberty Scott); and the 4x400 relay (Werry, Dockery, Fern Montiel, and Scott).
CL. CENTRAL 95, TAYLOR 22
Whitney Chorrushi was a double winner for the Titans, taking first in the 100 hurdles (:19.18) and high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). Alexandra Collins won discus with a throw of 68-0.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 169, FRANKFORT 230
Maverick Conaway and Gavin Hare fired 1-over 36s to share individual honors and lead Tipton to the win at Frankfort Commons. Nolan Swan (46) and Connor Hussong (51) followed for the Blue Devils.
“The course was a little wet, you didn’t get an extra roll. If you hit a green, it would stick,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said. “Overall, it was a pretty good night. It’s still early in the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.