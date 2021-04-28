Taylor’s baseball team finished a home-and-away sweep of Tri-Central in Hoosier Heartland Conference play Tuesday with a 16-5 victory in five innings at George Phares Field. The Titans previously won Monday’s game 8-4 at TC.
Taylor scored four runs in the first, four in the second, and then put the game out of reach with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Pemberton went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, finishing with three runs batted in. Jaylen Harris and Nathan Keene each had a two-run double.
On the mound, Pemberton got Taylor moving in the right direction with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless pitching with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts. Harris threw a scoreless fifth with a walk, no hits and three strikeouts.
“First thing is our pitchers — we only had one walk, 10 strikeouts, so they pounded the zone,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “Our big Achilles’ heel all year has been our hitting and defense, but we only had one fielding error so that was a big cleanup from [Monday] night. All year, that’s probably our cleanest game.
“The other part of it is we just swung good bats. At the plate we only had two strikeouts so we were putting the ball in play.”
The Titans improved to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the HHC.
WESTERN 11, CASS 0, 5 INNINGS
Christian Pownall pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks and the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Panthers rolled past the visiting Kings in the opener of a Hoosier Conference home-and-home series.
Mitchell Dean belted a two-run triple, Alex Watkins had two singles and two RBI and Braeden Bryant also had two base knocks.
“We did a nice job bouncing back [from Monday’s loss to Oak Hill],” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We had some timely hits, moved the ball to [drive in runs], took advantage of some miscues and Christian Pownall was sharp on the mound. I was proud of our effort and it was nice to win on senior night.”
Western is 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the HC’s East Division.
H. HEIGHTS 9, NW 1
Northwestern allowed six unearned runs and Heights took advantage to win going away. The Tigers dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the HC’s East Division.
“[Heights] was ready to compete and we were not,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “Right now, we’re kind of an immature team just in terms of youth and experience. Our record kind of shows that, just a lot of ups and downs — win one, lose one, win one, lose one.
“We had the same amount of hits and our pitching staff had 14 strikeouts. It’s just the mental things that we have to improve upon in the consistency every day.”
Cole Wise started for the Tigers and pitched four innings. He allowed five runs (two earned) and four hits, struck out nine and walked two. Koen Berry, Cple Cardwell and Eastin Whaley pitched one inning apiece in relief.
Cole Van Natter went 2 for 3 for the Tigers and Isaac Guffey and Austin Robinson each had a double.
McCUTCHEON 14, KOKOMO 4, 5 INN.
Both squads scored early with McCutcheon leading 4-3 after an inning, but the Mavs got five more runs in the fifth to take control, then ended the game early with five runs in the top of the fifth.
Taylor Duncan and John Curl accounted for all Kokomo’s hits and RBIs. Each went 2 for 3 with a double. Duncan drove in three runs and Curl had an RBI and a run scored.
Cooper Hansen took the loss.
PERU 5, CASTON 4
Ian Potts pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief to earn the win. He struck out five. Potts and starter Carter Siblisk are both freshmen.
Peru coach Chuck Brimbury noted the defensive contributions of sophomores Cooper Baldwin and Lucas Slagel. Baldwin started at catcher in place of usual starter Jacob Loftus and Slagel played right field in his first start.
The Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bengal Tigers are 12-1.
CARROLL SWEEPS CP
Class 2A No. 10 Carroll swept Class 2A No. 5 Clinton Prairie in a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader. The Cougars took an 11-2 win in the opener and a 16-9 win in the nightcap.
Carroll is 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the HHC.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 16, ROSSVILLE 1, 5 INN.
Class 2A No. 7 Eastern jumped on Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Rossville quickly, scoring 10 times in the opening frame, highlighted by back-to-back home runs by Hope Smith and Cassidy Keene.
Smith led the Comes (12-3, 3-1 HHC) on offense, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple, home run and five runs batted in. Macy Coan added two doubles and three RBIs. Dee Ayres added two singles. Coan was also the winning pitcher, throwing all five innings with an earned run, three hits, no walks and 11 strikeouts.
“I like how we came out aggressive and really were ready to attack,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “I think that showed in the 10-run first inning. Macy Coan got it done [pitching] and was locating the ball well. It’s always helpful when our offense comes out and gets runs for our pitchers.
“Hope was locked in at the plate and when we got back-to-back home runs in the first with her and Cassidy Keene, it definitely was a lift.”
NW 16, H. HEIGHTS 4, 5 INNINGS
Northwestern led 7-4 after two innings then shut Hamilton Heights down the rest of the game, and ended the game early when Ady Altman hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to trigger the 10-run rule. Northwestern scored seven runs without an out in the fifth.
Alivia Hughes had four singles for the Purple Tigers (9-1, 2-1 Hoosier Conference East Division), Ellie Boyer had two doubles and a single, Jaci Elson had three singles, and Jaylyn Harrison and Megan York two each.
Harrison earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of relief pitching. She gave up no runs, one hit, two walks and struck out four.
“Started slow. We had a good second inning and had a really good fifth inning,” NW coach Chris Walker said.
WESTERN 16, CASS 2, 5 INNINGS
Sadie Harding belted a home run to highlight the Panthers’ win. She also had a single.
Also for Western (10-2), Izzy Johnson had three hits, falling a homer shy of hitting for the cycle, Madden Wells had three singles, Micky Irwin had a double and single and Maisy Harlow and Emily King contributed two singles apiece.
Chloe Linn pitched three innings for the win and Morgan Ousley pitched the final two innings. They had four strikeouts apiece.
For Cass, Rylee Holt and Kelsey Roller had a double apiece.
TAYLOR 14, TC 12
The Titans’ Maddie Uncapher pitched a complete game.
“We hit the ball very well but struggled defensively, but it’s a win,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESTERN 3, OLE MISS 2
No. 2 singles player Chloe Schmidt prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 for the clinching point as the Panthers moved to 10-0 with the road win.
Also for Western, No. 3 singles player Macie Lockwood won 6-0, 6-0 on her birthday and the No. 2 doubles team of Elizabeth Mercer and Sophia Moreno won 6-4, 6-4.
“Mississinewa has such a strong tennis program. They’re ranked fourth in their district. So being able to take three matches off them makes us feel great,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “I’m incredibly proud of the mental toughness our team has played with over these past few weeks.”
NW 5, DELPHI 0
Northwestern continued its unbeaten start by making quick work of Delphi.
No. 2 singles player Kat Grube, No. 3 singles player Avery Rooze and the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube all had “double bagel” wins (6-0, 6-0) while No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden dropped just one game.
Also for the Tigers (5-0), Jennah Jones and Mary Babcock posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
EASTERN 3, CARROLL 2
The Comets improved to 2-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 4-4 overall with the win.
Eastern’s points came from No. 1 singles player Addison Ream (6-2, 6-0), the No. 1 doubles team of Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie (6-1, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn (6-1, 6-1).
“Great to get another conference win in the books,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Addison and both doubles teams gave us three points pretty quick.”
CASS 5, TAYLOR 0
Singles players Kate Gremelspacher, Erika Baber and Erika Johnson posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Kings’ victory. The No. 1 doubles team of Carley McCloskey and Jordyn Hensley took a 6-1, 6-1 win and Taylor forfeited No. 2 doubles.
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
The co-No. 17-ranked Raiders lived up to their ranking as they overpowered the Kats.
For Kokomo (3-3, 2-1 NCC), coach Sarah Hemmerich pointed to the play of No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Ava Cothern and No. 3 singles player Olivia Persons as highlights.
PERU 5, TIPP. VALLEY 0
The Bengal Tigers improved to 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Peru won in straight sets at all five points with singles players Mackey Hyde and Lauren Boyer posting 6-0, 6-0 wins.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 151, FRANKFORT 199
The Blue Devils showed terrific balance in beating the Hot Dogs at Tipton Municipal.
Tipton’s Gavin Hare was medalist with a 1-over 36, Maverick Conaway shot 37, Mylan Swan shot 38 and Nolan Swan carded a 40.
“I was very happy — 151 is a very good score, in 20, 25 mph winds,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said. “[Conaway and Hare] have been playing consistent all year. Mylan and Nolan have been close, but had not been able to get quite over the hump so [Tuesday] was a good indication.”
PERU 198, MARION 241
Led by medalist Kash Bellar’s 42, the Bengal Tigers beat the Giants at Meshingomesia G.C.
Peru (2-0) also counted Jake Van Baalen’s 45, Reese Smith’s 54 and Carson Raber’s 57.
MAC 180, LOGAN 183
Mason Taylor carded a team-best 41 to lead the Braves to the victory in windy conditions at Rock Hollow G.C. The Braves also counted Hayden Williamson’s 43, Drake Guyer’s 48 and and Triston Herschberger’s 48.
BOYS TRACK
NW RELAYS
Eastern topped the field in the seven-team Northwestern Relays while the host Purple Tigers were second. Team scores were not yet available Tuesday night.
For the Comets, Jayden Eagle and Jaiden Redmann won the long jump competition. Callum Brand and Karsen Stiner won the high jump. Makhai Reed, Brand, Eagle and Stiner won the sprint medley relay. Sam Duke, Jordan Armogum, Drew Monize and Caleb Vogl won the 4x800 relay. And Stiner, Jaeden Hannah, Evan Monize and Reed won the 4x400 relay.
Eastern throwers Niko Bailey and A.J. Wiles combined to finish second in both the shot put relay and discus relay. And Hayden Smith and Redmann were second in the pole vault relay.
Eastern coach Kyle Hannah pointed to the 4x800 and 4x400 relays as key wins. Reed, who is returning from an injury, was a late addition to the 4x400 and it paid off.
“The guys on that 4x4 came up to me and begged me to put Makhai in and I wasn’t sure about it. He’s been kind of limping since the Eastern Relays [last week],” Kyle Hannah said. “It was the best decision we made. He ran a 52.2 split. That was a massive team effort by those guys.
“[In the 4x800] Jordan kept us in that race. Caleb Vogl got the baton and he was down 100 meters … he closed the gap toward the end to take the lead. Those two races were just a thrill.”
TC RELAYS
Rossville won the meet with a score of 76, followed by Clinton Prairie (60), Carroll (53) and Tri-Central (41). For the Trojans, Ross Cassity won discus (134-3) and shot put (39-10), John Jimenez-Vasquez won long jump (17-11) and the 800 (2:12). Jace Cassity was second in shot put. Ethan Gibson was second in the 1,600 (5:04).
CL. CENTRAL 90, TAYLOR 36
Chris Moore led Taylor with two wins and two runner-up finishes in the Titans’ home meet. He won the long jump (18-1.5) and high jump (5-4) and took second in the 100 dash (:12.38) and 400 dash (1:00.36).
Other highlights for the Titans included Domonick Durham winning discus (91-7), Angelo Anders placing second in long jump (15-8) and Paul Lowery taking second in the 800 run (2:45).
GIRLS TRACK
CC 88, TAYLOR 38
Makala Pfefferkorn was a quadruple winner for Taylor in a home meet against Clinton Central, including scoring a school record in long jump.
Pfefferkorn won the long jump with a new Taylor standard of 17-11. She also won the 100 hurdles (:15.53), 300 hurdles (:46.94) and high jump (4-10).
Sydnie Boley was a double winner, sprinting to wins in the 100 (:13.28) and 400 (1:07.06). Alex Collins won shot put with a PR of 27-5.5.
TC RELAYS
Carroll won the meet with 92 points, Tri-Central was second with 68, Clinton Prairie third with 55 and Rossville fourth with 13. TC set three new school records.
Tri-Central’s Lily Stogdill won the 100 dash in a school record :12.34, and won the 200 in :27.3. Julie Childers won the 400 in 1:03.9 and was part of the school-record-setting 4x800 relay with Serenity Ash, Alyssa Browning and Peighton Oliver. Their time was 10:52. Gracie Grimes won discus with a school-record effort of 116-6.
