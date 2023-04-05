...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kokomo’s Jordan Thatcher is congratulated by an umpire as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Kats’ game against Tipton on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Kats beat the Blue Devils 15-1 in five innings.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Wednesday, April 4
Hot-hitting Kats roll to win in opener
Tribune sports staff
Update: This story has been updated from its original form to reflect change in Taylor baseball's pitching decision.
Kokomo’s softball team belted Tipton 15-1 Tuesday afternoon at Tipton in the Wildkats’ season opener, ending the game in five innings.
Jordan Thatcher and Gwen Hand led the Kats, combining for five extra-base hits and nine runs batted in. Thatcher was 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI. Hand was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and five RBI.
Also for the Kats, Taylor Reed was 2 for 3 with a double and Kinley Martin doubled. Amirah Marciniak threw four innings for the win. She gave up two hits, three walks and an earned run while striking out five.
Kokomo’s Jordan Thatcher is congratulated by an umpire as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Kats’ game against Tipton on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Kats beat the Blue Devils 15-1 in five innings.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Gwen Hand hits a foul ball then on the next pitch a home run in the third inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Ashlyn Nasser catches the ball a home but Kami Shoemaker had already touched home in the 4th inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Ashlyn Nasser attempt the tag with Dani Tate sliding in safely in the 5th inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Coach Mike Susong high fives Dani Tate after she slid into home safely in the 5th inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jordan Thatcher with the first out on a pop up foul ball in the 5th as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Softball: Kokomo vs Tipton
Kokomo’s Jordan Thatcher is congratulated by an umpire as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the Kats’ game against Tipton on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Kats beat the Blue Devils 15-1 in five innings.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Gwen Hand hits a foul ball then on the next pitch a home run in the third inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Ashlyn Nasser catches the ball a home but Kami Shoemaker had already touched home in the 4th inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Ashlyn Nasser attempt the tag with Dani Tate sliding in safely in the 5th inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Coach Mike Susong high fives Dani Tate after she slid into home safely in the 5th inning as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jordan Thatcher with the first out on a pop up foul ball in the 5th as Kokomo defeats Tipton 15-1 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“I thought the first time through the lineup we were a little antsy, and then we came around the second time through — we really started hitting the ball hard,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “They’ve been itching to play somebody else and we’re excited to get started finally, and I thought we really hit the ball well.”
WESTERN 6, LOGAN 1
The Panthers got a complete game from pitcher Chloe Linn in improving to 3-0 on the season. Linn threw all seven innings with three hits, three walks, an earned run and nine strikeouts.
Brynley Erb led at the plate with a triple, two singles and three RBI. Linn singled and homered and Chloe Hunt singled and doubled.
Western coach Jim Clouse called it “a typical game after spring break. We kind of got off to a slow start, it was a 2-1 game going into the fifth inning when we scored the three runs to open it up.
“We played error-less coming back, which I was happy about. It was our third game of the year without an error. Chloe pitched really well and bats came alive. Great way to start after spring break.”
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 16, MARION 6, 6 INNINGS
Freshman Javionne Harris went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to help the Titans roll to a season-opening win.
Also for the Titans, Cody Groves went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Easton Douglas, another freshman, had an RBI single. Micah Irwin earned the win.
“We started out a little shaky. We booted a couple routine plays, but after that we kind of settled in,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “Our pitchers, for the most part, did what they were supposed to do. It was a good way to start off the season and hopefully we can carry it into [today] vs. Alexandria.
“I was really impressed with our two freshmen, Javionne Harris and Easton Douglas, they came in and earned their spots, and our seniors led and had productive at-bats.”
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo led 1-0 after an inning and 2-1 after three innings, but visiting Harrison shut the Wildkats out the rest of the way and took the game with a pair of runs in the fifth and again in the seventh innings.
John Curl hit a home run for the Kats and Dalton Dixon doubled. Harrison limited Kokomo to four hits. Chad Washburn was 1 for 3 with Kokomo’s other RBI.
Isaac Flamino started and threw four frames for the Kats, with just two hits, a walk, one run (earned) and five strikeouts. He didn’t factor in the decision. Larry Hamilton took the loss.
The North Central Conference rivals play today at Harrison to conclude their home-and-home series.
CARROLL 4, WINAMAC 2
Eli Harshbarger, Tanner Turnpaugh and Owen Duff combined on a no-hitter to lead Class 2A No. 3-ranked Carroll to a win in its season opener.
Harshbarger pitched 2.2 innings, allowed one run and struck out nine. Turnpaugh pitched 2.1 innings, struck out eight and walked four. And Duff fired two innings, struck out three and walked two.
BLACKFORD 5, MAC 4
Bennett Isenburg (3 for 4, two doubles), Kaleb Shelton (3 for 4, 2 RBI) and Jackson Collins (2 for 3, two doubles) led Maconaquah in its season opener. Brandon Smitley took the loss.
“I feel like we played well enough to win, but came up short in the end. I think our best baseball is still in front of us this season,” Mac coach Eric Isenburg said.
BOYS TRACK
TIPTON 78, EASTERN 66, TAYLOR 8
Jayden Eagle paced Eastern’s effort as a triple winner and Obi Greene was a double winner as the Comets took second in a three-team meet at Tipton.
Eagle won the 100 dash, 200 and long jump. Greene won the 1,600 and 3,200. Andrew Cavazos added a win in the shot put.
GIRLS TRACK
EASTERN 71, TIPTON 47, TAYLOR 11
Makenna Brooks finished as a quadruple winner and set a school record to highlight the Comets’ win in the three-team meet at Tipton.
Brooks’ record came in the long jump where she went 17 feet, 11 inches. She also won the 100 dash (:13.6) and 200 dash (:28.8) and teamed with Hannah Morrisett, Lily Greene and Brooklyn Brooks to win the 4x100 relay.
Morrisett won the pole vault (8-0) and 100 hurdles (:19.5).
Also for the Comets, Elisabeth Bruno won shot put (30-10). Alesia Rummel won the 800 run (2:44), Ava Kantz won the 1,600 run (5:58) and 3,200 run and Rummel and Kantz teamed with Greene and Claire Hapner to win the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
NW AT WESTERN
Lexi Hale and Hannah Moore were double winners for Northwestern. Hale won the high jump with an effort of 5 feet, 3 inches, and teamed with Mayli Yoder, Aaliya Guersoy and Anna Perry to win the 4x100 relay. Moore won the 1,600 and 800. Courtney Adams won the 3,200 and Katrin Saulamaa won the long jump.
Team scores were not yet available.
“Overall I was very excited by our performances,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “Western is a very good team and we fought tooth and nail with them the whole night. Our team looks prepared for an amazing season.”
MONDAY
BASEBALL
EASTERN 4, OAK HILL 3
The Comets got a dominant start from Corbin Snyder, then survived Oak Hill’s seventh-inning two-run rally to win their season opener at Eastern.
Snyder was overpowering in earning the victory. He threw six innings with one unearned run, two hits, no walks and a whopping 14 strikeouts. Cayden Calloway threw the seventh for the save with two unearned runs, no hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Oak Hill’s runs scored on a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball.
On offense, Colt Snyder and Braden Mumaugh had RBI singles, and Mumaugh also plated a run with a groundout.
“Corbin Snyder was outstanding, striking out 14 while not walking a single batter and only surrendering two hits,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “We only had three hits, but I thought we took great at-bats all night. We drew 10 walks and had runners on base in every inning.
“Braden Mumaugh had two huge at-bats, driving in a run with a one-out groundout in the first inning and then driving in another run with a one-out single in the fifth inning. Great opening night win for our team.”
