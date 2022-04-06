Eastern’s softball team blanked Maconaquah 5-0 Tuesday at Bunker Hill behind a dominating pitching performance.
“Macy Coan was brilliant in the pitcher’s circle,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said.
Brilliant, indeed: Coan fired a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and no walks.
On offense, Kassidy Fritch, Allison Delgado and Marina Lee drove in a run apiece for the Comets (3-0). Eastern broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Freshman Blayklee Burman took the loss for Maconaquah in her first high school outing. She gave up just one earned run and struck out 12.
TIPTON 12, TAYLOR 3
Emerson Merrell threw six innings for the victory with three runs, no earned runs, three hits, three walks and severn strikeouts. Marissa Shirey threw a no-hit last inning to finish the game.
At the plate, Grace Friend led Tipton (1-1), going 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Taylor Conaway and Destiny Nantroup were each 2 for 4 with a double. And Lacey Bitner got on base all five plate appearances without an out. She was hit by a pitch four times, drew a walk, and scored twice.
Taylor scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead, but Tipton responded with a run in the bottom of the frame, then five runs in the third to turn the game its way.
“We gave up three runs in that top of the second inning and I was really proud of the way the girls bounced back the next two innings to take the lead,” Tipton coach Adam Armstrong said. “That was something we wouldn’t have done last year, so I was proud of how they put some hits together, took the lead in that third inning and never looked back.”
Miranda Saldana took the loss for Taylor.
“Miranda Saldana pitched a great ballgame and once we start putting things together and put defense behind her, we will win our fair share of ballgames,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “Mallory Saldana and Lilli Morgan made some great catches in the outfield. We will shake off this loss and move on and get better.”
NW 13, OAK HILL 2
Up 4-2 after four innings, the visiting Tigers scored four runs in the fifth inning to gain separation, then added five runs in the seventh.
The Tigers finished with 11 hits. Jaci Elson had a double and three singles and drove in two runs. Jaylyn Harrison had a double, two singles and three RBI. Ady Altman had two singles and Kendall Ziems had a single and two RBI.
Harrison pitched all seven innings. She allowed three hits, struck out six and walked four.
WESTERN 5, LOGAN 1
Chloe Linn pitched all seven innings for Western. She allowed four hits and struck out four.
Linn and Maisy Harlow both had multiple hits for the Panthers.
BASEBALL
PERU 12, TAYLOR 2, 5 INNINGS
Ian Potts pitched all five innings for the win. He struck out nine, walked one and did not allow an earned run.
Matt Roettger led Peru (1-1) at the plate with two doubles, a single and an RBI. Potts had two hits and two RBI and Leif Astrup also had two hits. Astrup, Logan Gatliff and Jackson Rogers drove in a run apiece.
For Taylor, Cody Groves was 2 for 3 and Kovey Balentine had a two-run single. Eli Harris took the loss.
“We played a clean game all the way up to the last inning,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “Peru jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then we came back in the top of the third and tied it with a big two-out single by Kovey Balentine. Defensively, we were pretty good all night, and then the last inning we had three walks and then we made two mistakes.
“All in all, not the outcome we wanted, but we saw some good things out there and some things to build on.”
HARRISON 7, KOKOMO 0
The Raiders cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the second inning and scored single runs the next two frames to take control of the North Central Conference game.
Ashton Sexton started and took the loss. Cooper Hansen, Patrick Hardimon and J.J. Gilespie accounted for Kokomo’s hits.
BOYS TRACK
NW 86, WESTERN 37
Northwestern won a dozen events in topping a local rival.
Ethan Haynes won the shot put for Northwestern (48 feet, 10 inches), A’Marion Conyers won the high jump (5-8). Eric Bender won the 100 (:11.6) and 200 (:24.8). Grant Lashure won the 1,600 (4:55.5). Mathan McGriff won the 400 (:55.9). Devon Spicer won the 300 hurdles (45.5). Colin Feazel won the 800 (2:08.6). And Mathew Mitchell won the 3,200 (11:16).
Northwestern swept the relays. Isaiah Kanable, Caden Lechner, Hunter Lashure and Feazel won the 4x800 relay (9:04.7). Shanden Bradley, Miles Leep, Bender and Conyers won the 4x100 (:47.1). And McGriff, Clayton Griswold, Feazel and Conyers won the 4x400 (3:43.7).
“Our minds were set on a goal and we executed,” NW coach Alex Pier said. “Great performances all over the place. A huge number of PRs. Sweeping the 100 early really put some momentum behind the boys and they fed off each other’s energy the whole night. We cannot wait to see what the rest of the season holds for us.”
Evan Kretz won two events for Western, taking the discus (147-0) and long jump (18-3.75). And Taylor Rathbun won the 110 hurdles (17.1).
MONDAY
BASEBALL
EASTERN 10, OAK HILL 7
The Golden Eagles took a 6-0 lead through two innings but the Comets charged back and got strong pitching from reliever Corbin Snyder to take a road win in the opener for both teams.
Snyder took over on the mound with two outs in the second inning. He threw 5 1/3 innings with just one run (earned), three hits, no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Eastern went to work at the plate, scoring twice in the third inning, once in the fourth, five times in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Porter Brovont went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs batted in for the Comets. Snyder was 2 for 3 and hit a three-run homer in the fifth to put the Comets ahead. Cayden Calloway was 3 for 5 with three doubles and a run.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “They could’ve folded down 6-0 after two innings and 7-3 after four innings. Instead, they showed great fight and competitiveness. Obviously, Corbin Snyder had a great night.
CARROLL 16, FRONTIER 1, 5 INN.
The Cougars scored in every inning to score a season-opening road victory and end the game after five frames.
Carroll went wild on the basepaths. Will Eldridge was 2 for 2 with a double and five steals. Eli Harshbarger was 2 for 3 with three RBI and three steals. Tanner Turnpaugh was 3 for 3 with three RBI and two steals. Jake Skinner was 2 for 3. And Owen Duff was 1 for 1 with two RBI and four steals.
