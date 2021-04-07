Western’s girls track and field team beat Northwestern 80-52 Tuesday night at Russiaville.
The Panthers scored a sweep of the relays. Maddie Parr, Cami Caldwell, Olivia Shoemaker and Lauren Bradley teamed to win the 4x800 in 11:02.12. Meredith Williams, Hayli Irvin, Lucy Weigt and Gracie Burns won the 4x100 in :54.78. And Parr, Williams, Kourtney Lechner and Abigail Fouts won the 4x400 in 4:40.
The Panthers won five individual events. Lacey Rathbun won the 100 hurdles in :17.71 and the 300 hurdles in :54.97. Haley Scott swept the throws, tossing the discus 72-1 and putting the shot 32-3. Chase Hayes won the 400 dash in 1:01.16.
“I was definitely quite pleased,” Western coach Brandon Shawhan said. “This was our second meet and I thought we came out and made some good adjustments. We have a pretty young team and a lot of them are learning and getting a feel for a number of those races. We talk every day about getting better and better. Regardless of if you win or lose, it’s about improvement right now and that’s what they’re doing.
“Northwestern has a nice team, especially with some of their top girls. We knew we’d have our hands full. It was a great challenge.”
Quadruple winner Joan Easter and triple winner Hannah Moore led Northwestern, which was making its season debut. Easter won the 100 dash (:12.65), 200 dash (:26.81) and high jump (4-10) tied teammate Lexi Hale for the win in long jump (16-8). Moore swept the distance runs — 1,600 (5:30.59), 800 (2:40.53) and 3,200 (11.56).
“Joan is starting off strong in long jump with her distance being what she jumped her sophomore year at state,” Northwestern coach Amanda Hueston said.
Also for the Tigers, Catie Smith won pole vault (9-6).
EASTERN 59, TIPTON 56, TAYLOR 39
Meet host Eastern got strong outings from its throwers, going 1-2-3 in shot put and 1-2-4 in discus. Rebekah Guthrie placed first in the discus, Cecelia Roswog won shot put.
Ella Kantz was a triple winner for the Comets, taking first in the 1,600 and 3,200, and teaming with Alesia Rummel, Emily Slaughter and Clara Williams to win the 4x800. Olivia Foland won pole vault.
Makala Pfefferkorn was a quadruple winner for Taylor with two school records. She won the 100 hurdles in a school-record time of 15.2, and set another new Titan record in the 300 hurdles in :46.9. She also won the high jump (5 feet) and the long jump (16-1).
Sydnie Boley won three events for Taylor, taking the 100 dash in :13.0, the 400 in 1:06.9, and the 200 in :28.3.
“This was our first meet and I’m excited about how well our athletes competed,” Taylor coach Nick Weicht said. “This was a great start to our season.”
BOYS TRACK
WESTERN 95, NW 37
Northwestern got wins from Caden Gaier (110 hurdles) and Amarion Conyers (high jump) in its first meet of the season.
Northwestern coach Alex Pier said he was “absolutely proud of what the boys put forward. The score shows Western was the better team but a lot of those races were quite close. The boys put in the time, they put in the effort. I really like where we’re headed.”
EASTERN 108, TIPTON 49, TAYLOR 4
Jayden Eagle and Makhai Reed were each triple winners for the Comets, leading Eastern to victory in a triangular meet at Greentown. Eagle won the 100 dash and long jump, and was part of the 4x100 relay with Jacob Morrow, Zane Downing and Reed. Reed also won the 200 and teamed with Karsen Stiner, Jaeden Hannah and Evan Monirze to win the 4x400 relay.
Also for the Comets, Stiner won the 400, Morrow won the 300 hurdles, Caleb Vogl won the 800, Callum Brand won high jump, and A.J. Wiles led all throwers, winning shot put and discus.
“Fantastic job,” Eastern coach Kyle Hannah said. “We had some PRs. I’m super proud of the team plugging in workouts while we were on spring break last week and this week. It was also nice seeing other individuals step up in other events while we had some guys out in Florida or other places on spring break.
“I’m glad to be back out there again competing after disappointing news of not having a season last year.”
Sam Amos led Taylor’s effort, taking third in pole vault.
SOFTBALL
TAYLOR 6, TIPTON 0
Taylor shut out Tipton for the Titans’ first victory of the season. The Titans (1-1) got off to a fast start with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and a run in the second.
“[We] came out on the attack, hitting the ball and playing outstanding defense,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “A strong performance at the plate and on the defensive side of the ball by Kate Glaze, and a very good pitching performance by Maddie Uncapher.”
EASTERN 12, MAC 1
Eastern led 2-1 through three innings, then broke the game open by hanging 5s on the scoreboard in the fourth and fifth innings. That onslaught was highlighted by Cassidy Keene’s 12-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning that she ended with a grand slam. She added a single and double in the game.
“I thought we came out a little flat energy-wise and that really carried onto the field,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “We made some adjustments at the plate and Cassidy Keene’s at-bat where she really battled and then hit the grand slam ignited the dugout.”
Hope Smith singled, tripled and knocked in two runs for the Comets (2-0). Emily Belt had a double and a single with two RBIs, and Emily Benson doubled and had two RBIs. Starter Dee Ayres gave up one earned run in two frames. Macy Coan relieved and threw three scoreless innings.
NW 8, OAK HILL 2
After going scoreless the first three frames Northwestern got on the board with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings then hung six on Oak Hill in the sixth to take control. Jaylyn Harrison homered in the sixth and threw all seven innings for the win, allowing seven hits, two unearned runs and no walks while striking out nine.
Also for Northwestern, Kate Graves tripled and singled, and Morgan Walker and Bailey Henry each doubled and singled.
“We didn’t field very well [with five errors]. We popped up a lot — Oak Hill has a pretty good pitcher. She popped us up a lot and we finally started hitting line drives,” NW coach Chris Walker said. “It worked out.”
BASEBALL
PERU 12, TAYLOR 2, 6 INNINGS
Peru pitcher Leif Astrup tossed a complete game to lead the Bengal Tigers to the road win. Astrup had seven strikeouts and no walks in his 74-pitch outing.
Logan Gatliff, Ian Potts and Carter Siblisk had two hits apiece for Peru (3-0). Potts and Jackson Rogers drove in two runs apiece, Siblisk drove in one run, Andrew Beebout scored two runs and drove in another and Kade Townsend scored three runs and stole two bases.
For Taylor (0-1), Ryley Gilbert was 3 for 3 with a double, Owen Shimer had two hits and Kendall Lanning and Michael Pemberton each had a double.
Taylor coach Kris Dill said the Titans struggled to come through with hits with runners in scoring position. He also pointed to other first-game mistakes including defensive and pitching issues. The latter included seven walks and four hit batters.
“We had a lot of rust to knock off,” he said.
Peru plays Eastern at 5 p.m. today at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Taylor visits Alexandria.
HARRISON 4, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo pitchers Caydan Belt and Patrick Hardimon limited Harrison to four hits, but the Wildkats committed four errors leading to three unearned runs for the Raiders in the Kats’ season opener at Municipal Stadium.
Belt started and worked five innings. He allowed three hits and four runs (one earned). He struck out three and walked one. Hardimon pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit, struck out two and walked two.
Harrison scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the fifth. Kokomo’s runs came in the bottom of the seventh.
Taylor Duncan, Jaden Armfield, Belt and Jacob Walker had a single apiece for the Kats. Duncan drove in a run.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESTERN 5, LOGAN 0
The Panthers didn’t drop a set in a season-opening victory over visiting Logansport.
Eliza Lutgen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Chloe Schmidt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Macie Lockwood won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen won 6-3, 6-2, and at 2 doubles Elizabeth Mercer and Lili Hess won 6-1, 6-1.
