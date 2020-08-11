Braves beat Kats at Rock Hollow
Maconaquah’s girls golf team topped Kokomo 204-222 Tuesday at Rock Hollow G.C.
Ava Snyder led the Braves with a 46. Courtney Stoll followed with a 50, Miranda Stoll shot a 51 and Breanna Hill and Lehna Wagner had 57s.
Kokomo’s Molly Mavrick won medalist with a 45. Elizabeth Lytle backed her with a 46 and Layla Andrysiak (60) and Kamryn Hahn (71) rounded out the Kats’ team score.
In other girls golf matches:
• Northwestern posted a score of 195 to defeat Tippecanoe Valley (218) and Peru (251) on Tuesday at Rock Hollow.
The Purple Tigers’ Audrey Koetter was medalist with a 40. Northwestern also counted Mollie Habig’s 50, Jocelyn Smith’s 51 and Leah Parrott’s 54. rounded out the team score.
Peru’s top four scores came from Libby Rogers (55), Kara Baker (58), Layla Holland (67) and Ali Wilhelm (71).
• In a match shortened to six holes by inclement weather, Eastern beat Taylor 140-158 Monday at Chippendale G.C.
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 35 with Alexa Mauer (36), Marra Shook (37) and Jenna Hendricks (40) following right behind.
Taylor’s Emma Good was the medalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.