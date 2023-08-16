Western and Maconaquah won the team titles in the Northwestern Combination cross country meet Tuesday night.
The season-opening meet features three different 3K races — the Nos. 1 and 2 runners for all teams in one race, the Nos. 3 and 4 runners in another race, and the Nos. 5-6-7 runners in another race.
On the boys side, Western won with a cumulative time of 52:18. Aden Yeary (9:48) and Camden Raab (9:51) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 1-2 race. Miles Rudy (10:32) finished second in the 3-4 race and Maddox Carver (10:51) finished second in the 5-6-7 race.
“We had consistently good performances,” Western coach Gary Jewell said.
Pioneer was second in the 11-team field, Cass was third and Northwestern was fourth.
“Fourth place wasn’t what we were hoping for, but all of the teams in front of us are sectional contenders,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “Our sectional should be the most competitive it’s been in years.”
Perry pointed to freshmen Mason Broeker and Isaac Everson as highlights for his team. They clocked 10:45 and 11:11, respectively.
On the girls side, Maconaquah took first place, Western was second and Northwestern was third.
Northwestern standouts Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams finished 1-2 in the 1-2 race. Moore won in a time of 11:10 and Adams clocked 11:33.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, SW 2
Eastern turned back Southwood in a five-set battle in Greentown.
“The girls never gave up. They fought hard, played as a team and stayed aggressive. I am beyond proud of them, but this is just the beginning. We still have a lot we need to work on, but I love this teams fighting spirit,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
Jenna Odle sparked the Comets with 11 kills and Audra Flanary had seven kills plus four block kills. Jenna Odle and Josie Odle had 12 assists each. Shelby Rice led the defense with 16 serve receptions and 16 digs, Hannah Morrisett had 15 serve receptions and Jenna Odle had 13 digs. Audra Flanary served three aces.
WABASH 3, NW 2
Northwestern won the second and third sets, but Wabash battled back for the 3-2 win in the Tigers’ opener at Wabash. The Apaches won by a final scoreline of 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11.
“[The Tigers] played a great game and I’m so proud of them,” new Northwestern coach Brittany Perry said. “It’s hard when you’re fighting to win but you’re also fighting the tired and trying to put the last game behind you.”
Kendal Ziems led the Tigers with 12 kills and Halie Koetter complemented her with nine kills. Lexi Closson dished 30 assists and led the defense with 19 digs. Anna Bishir served four aces.
“I wish I could highlight all of them because they each played an important part in our game,” Perry said. “I know it was a loss, but I’m still so proud of how they played. This is just the beginning for this team and we are going to have a great season.”
CASS 3, WINAMAC 0
Cass defeated Winamac 25-16, 26-24, 25-12.
Maci Garland slammed 12 kills and served three aces for the Kings, Haley Miller had nine kills, 11 assists and three aces, Maryn Zeck distributed 15 assists, Abbey Hileman stuffed two blocks and Emma Hildebrand contributed 10 digs.
OAK HILL 3, MAC 0
The Braves fell on the road in their opener as Oak Hill defeated Maconaquah 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.
Ireland Kile led Maconaquah with five kills. Averie Maiben had seven assists and eight digs. Bailey Carson had nine digs and 18 serve receptions.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 5, CARROLL 0
The Tigers made quick work of the visiting Cougars for a 1-0 start to the season.
In singles play, Blake Wise was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1, Ian Woods was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Landen Begley took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3. In doubles play, Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 1 and Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
“It’s always great to start off with a win,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “It was windy [Tuesday] and I thought our guys adjusted well. Lots of first-match jitters got worked out. Congrats to Eythen, Landen, Conner and Adam on their first varsity wins. Looking forward to watching them compete and improve as they continue their careers.”
FRANKTON 5, EASTERN 0
In a match that was rained out Monday and moved to Tuesday, Frankton beat Eastern on the Comets’ courts.
“[The Eagles] had probably one of the better teams in their school history last year. They won their sectional and then they returned their whole team so we knew we’d have a strong test here at the start of our season,” new Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “I thought our boys played well. Last year, we won 15 games against them. This year, we won 30 games against them and had two 7-5 sets.”
PERU 3, HUNT. N. 2
Jacob Boswell’s three-set victory at No. 3 singles elevated Peru to a victory over Huntington North. With the other four matches settled and the team score knotted at 2-all, Boswell and HN’s Matthew Daas battled to the limit before Boswell emerged with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory to give the Bengals the win.
Peru swept the singles points as Ian Potts won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Jayleb Walsh won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 2, WESTERN 0
Owen Wise and Kayden Hall scored a goal apiece to lead the Cougars to a win in their home and season opener. Jace Hollinger had an assist and Cohen Miller had two saves in goal.
Keegan Tedder had 12 saves in goal for Western, which dropped to 1-1.
W. LAFAYETTE 3, NW 1
In what Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood called “an awesome back-and-forth match,” the Tigers fell to visiting West Lafayette.
Matty Polk scored on a free kick for the Tigers’ lone goal.
“Tough one to take,” Longgood said. “From the get go, we completely dominated the possession and chances vs. a team who has been to the [Class 2A] Final Four three seasons in a row. Unfortunately for us they countered twice and scored off both of them in the first half, completely against the run of play. Credit to Maurice Reimer on WL, he is one hell of a player.
“Before halftime, Matty Polk placed a beauty of a free kick into the lower netting to get one back. Second half we again dominated the chances and kept throwing numbers forward. In the second half alone we hit the woodwork four times. Just very unfortunate to lose this game. WL scored their third with five minutes to go.”
FROM MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, OLE MISS 0
Eastern defeated visiting Mississinewa 25-20, 25-21, 27-25 for a 1-0 start to the season.
“Mississinewa battled hard, but our girls dug deep and came out with the win. It was a great team effort,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
Jenna Odle floored 18 kills and three block kills to lead the Comets’ attack and Audra Flanary backed her with five kills. Josie Odle distributed 18 assists. Shelby Rice lead the defense with 23 serve receptions and 15 digs and Audra Flanary had 15 serve receives and eight digs. Audra Flanary served seven aces and Jenna Odle served five.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 8, CASTON 0
Colton Beebe, Nolan Jones, Bennett Isenburg, Joe Manueles, Garrett McManus, Alex Hicks, Ethan Zeiser and Isaac Lorenz scored a goal apiece in Maconaquah’s season opener against visiting Caston. Isenburg dished four assists and Zeiser also had an assist.
Mac ‘keeper Kaden Hanson recorded three saves for the clean sheet.
ROSSVILLE 2, TAYLOR 1
Taylor fell to visiting Rossville in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match to open the season. Eli O’Neal scored Taylor’s goal with Carlos Hinojosa assisting. Taylor ‘keeper Angelo Anders had nine saves.
“I challenged my guys at practice last week and before the game to go out and ‘make a statement’ and I think they did,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “Our games with Rossville have been very lopsided and one-sided in recent years, but my guys were up to the task.
“Rossville scored with about 12 minutes to go in the first half and my guys never panicked. We equalized in the second half on a great goal from O’Neal and the set up assist from Hinojosa. Rossville scored the final goal on a PK due to what looked like more of an inadvertent handball in the box with about 20 minutes left in the game. We had a few more chances but couldn’t capitalize.”
