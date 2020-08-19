Western’s Joseph Packard, left, passes Rossville’s Gabe Freeman in the boys 3-4 race during Northwestern’s combo meet Tuesday. Packard won the race.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 19
Western boys set pace in NW Combo races
Tribune sports staff
Western’s boys cross country team had a strong showing Tuesday in Northwestern’s annual combination meet.
The meet has three different 3K races — a 1-2 race (for teams’ Nos. 1 and 2 runners), a 3-4 race and a 5-6-7 race — and Western runners took first in all three.
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Joseph Packard took first in the boys 3-4 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Cami Caldwell, left, and Carroll’s Megan Wagner in the girls 3-4 race. Caldwell took first. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Destiny Herr took second in the girls 3-4 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Cami Caldwell took first in the girls 3-4 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Eastern’s Alivia Salkie, center, took third in the girls 3-4 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Destiny Herr took second in the girls 3-4 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern NW’s Hannah Moore took first in the girls 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell took second in the girls 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern NW’s Hannah Moore took first in the girls 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell took second in the girls 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern NW’s Hannah Moore took first in the girls 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell took second in the girls 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Joseph Packard, left, passes Rossville’s Gabe Freeman in the boys 3-4 race during Northwestern’s combo meet Tuesday. Packard won the race.
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Drew Caldwell took second in the boys 3-4 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Brayden Curnutt leads the pack and takes first in the boys 1-2 race. Curnutt’s teammate Pete Bradshaw, right, took third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Brayden Curnutt leads the pack and takes first in the boys 1-2 race. Curnutt’s teammate Pete Bradshaw, right, took third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Brayden Curnutt took first in the boys 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Eastern’s Caleb Vogl took second in the boys 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Western’s Pete Bradshaw and Eastern’s Brayden Richmond head toward the finish line. Bradshaw took third and Richmond took fourth in the boys 1-2 race. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-18-20 Cross Country at Northwestern Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
In the 1-2 race, Brayden Curnutt won in a time of 10:02 and teammate Pete Bradshaw was third in 10:10. In the 3-4 race, Joseph Packard took first in 10:11 and teammate Drew Caldwell was second in 10:39. And in the 5-6-7 race, Matthew Edison was the winner in 10:57 with fellow Panthers Taylor Rathbun (11:04) and Evan Kretz (11:21) taking second and fourth.
The Panthers had an unofficial team total time of 51:59.
Official results were not available.
NW 5, CARROLL 0
The Tigers won all the contested matches in straight sets. No. 1 singles player Cole Wise recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Caden Gaier won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Tate Mullens won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3. The tandem of Addison Horner and Will Lovelace won the No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4. Northwestern won the No. 2 doubles point by forfeit.
“It felt good to start the season off with a win,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “I was happy with how we played for the most part. I think these guys always have to work out some first-match jitters. We hope to build on something new every match and get better every day. We play Peru [today] so that should be a good first test.”
WESTERN 3, KOKOMO 1
The Panthers topped Kokomo 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23 in the season opener for the two Howard County rivals.
Hilary Merica floored 18 kills to lead Western’s attack. Taylor Scott had 14 digs. Sadie Harding had 18 assists and Hayli Irvin 13. Western coach Jessica Oliver also noted strong net play from Haley Scott.
“It was a great start to the season,” Oliver said. “[I’m] thankful for an opportunity to get out and play.”
WABASH 3, NW 1
Northwestern jumped in front by taking the opening set 25-21, but Class 2A No. 8-ranked Wabash followed with 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 sets for the 3-1 win.
“This was a great match for us to have to start the season,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Wabash is a top program every year and we really competed well at times. Our youth showed a bit in the games but overall I feel really good with the way these girls played.
“With well over half the team getting their first taste of varsity volleyball, we now have a better idea of what we need to improve on.”
McKenna Layden floored 18 kills to lead the Tigers. She also had 15 digs and three blocks. Also for the Tigers, Leah Carter had 11 kills and four blocks, Tori Closson had 17 digs, Jaci Elson had 17 assists and eight service points and Kenzie Rogers recorded nine assists, six digs and six points.
SOUTHWOOD 3, EASTERN 1
The Comets took the first set but Southwood won the next three for a 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 victory. Eastern dropped to 0-2 on the season.
Loralei Evans led Eastern’s attack with 10 kills and Neely McKnight followed with eight. Kate Harrison had six kills and nine service points. Trista Rice led with 15 service points. Makenna Titus had 23 service receptions and 20 digs, and Emma Sandlin had 26 assists and 23 digs.
TRI-CENTRAL 3, TAYLOR 0
The Trojans won at Taylor 25-22, 25-11, 25-9 in the Titans’ season opener.
TIPTON 177, EASTERN 221
The Blue Devils put three scores in the lower 40s to beat Eastern on the front nine of Tipton Municipal. Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was medalist with a 40, followed by Emma Crawford at 42, Lacie Logan at 44 and Amaya Stowers at 51.
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 46, followed by Marra Shook at 57, Alexa Maurer at 58 and Macie Davison at 60.
WL 3, NORTHWESTERN 1
The Tigers dropped their season opener on the road at West Lafayette. Kai Jackson scored Northwestern’s goal off a feed from Jackson Hale.
“Tough game for us,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “We had three bad mental errors on defense that led to three goals for Carson Cooke of WL. Our best midfielder, Wes Miller, was sidelined due to personal reasons and that really hurt our possession and transition. We are a different team with him in the side.”
CARROLL 3, WESTERN 1
Owen Duff scored two goals and Travis Seward hit the net as the Cougars topped Western in the Cougars’ season opener. Will Eldridge had an assist and Kaleb Meek six saves.
