...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Eastern’s Jenna Odle looks to put a point away in the Comets’ match against Kokomo on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Greentown. The Comets beat the Kats 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Eastern volley moves to 4-0
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 23
NW, Western, Peru remain undefeated in tennis
Tribune sports staff
Eastern’s volleyball squad moved to 4-0 on the season by sweeping Kokomo 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 Tuesday night at Greentown.
Freshman Mackenzie Appleton led the Comets with eight kills. Jenna Odle had six kills, 15 assists, 12 digs and 19 service points including four aces. Audra Flanary had six kills and 17 points. Shelby Rice had six kills. Hannah Morrisett had 11 digs and Kenzie DeGraff three aces.
Eastern's Shelby Rice sends the ball over as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern's Audra Flanary spiking as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern's Katie Hendricks dives for a save as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern’s Jenna Odle looks to put a point away in the Comets’ match against Kokomo on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Greentown. The Comets beat the Kats 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Taylor Reed and Dani Tate going after a ball as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Volleyball: Eastern vs Kokomo
Eastern's Shelby Rice sends the ball over as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern's Audra Flanary spiking as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern's Katie Hendricks dives for a save as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern’s Jenna Odle looks to put a point away in the Comets’ match against Kokomo on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Greentown. The Comets beat the Kats 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Taylor Reed and Dani Tate going after a ball as Eastern beats Kokomo in Volleyball action Tuesday, August 22, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“The reason we’re hard to beat is I feel like any given night, anybody can step up,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “We had a freshman get eight kills. We’re a solid team all the way around, I feel like.”
The Comet coach said the players’ club background has made them sharp at seeing what the opposition is doing and where weaknesses are.
“It’s so easy to coach these girls,” Liza Flanary said. “They all study the game. They look at the other court and they know who the weak passes are so they serve them. I don’t have to tell them. They know to hit cross. They know who they’re playing and it’s honestly so fun to coach them. They put in the time and effort these girls do, so I’m proud of them.”
Eastern visits Western tonight for another local clash.
WESTERN 3, CARROLL 0
The Panthers breezed past the visiting Cougars for a 3-0 win (25-11, 25-9, 25-15).
Lacy Rathbun floored 14 kills to lead Western’s attack and Kenna Smith and Ellie Kretz backed her with five kills apiece. Kayleigh Turner distributed 22 assists and served 13 points, Reyce Gibson served 23 points and Rhiana Bowman stuffed three blocks.
The girls did a good job staying focused during the game,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
CASS 3, DELPHI 1
Maci Garland slammed 11 kills and Abbey Hileman floored 10 kills to lead the Kings past the Oracles. Maryn Zeck dished 14 assists and Garland served nine aces.
Defensively for the Kings, Emma Hildebrand had 24 digs, Garland had 11 digs and Hileman had two blocks.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 5, FRANKFORT 0
The Tigers improved to 6-0 with the road win.
Blake Wise won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Ian Woods won by pretzel sticks (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 singles, Landen Begley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko prevailed 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
“Overall, we played a good match,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We were a little lethargic at times. I feel like the heat can do that to you. We have a tough rest of the week if the heat doesn’t stop us. Looking forward to seeing how we match up.”
WESTERN 3, OLE MISS 2
Western improved to 5-0 with their third 3-2 victory of the season.
The Panthers’ first two points came in singles with Evan Trauring winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Charlie Gilbert winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. The decisive third point came at No. 2 doubles where James Paden and Evan Butcher won 7-6 (4), 6-3.
“[The Indians] put out three pretty strong positions,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “The No. 1 doubles match went into a third set, so we almost had a point there. [The Panther No. 1 team] is really close to breaking through, I think.”
Quinn said the match had the feeling of a “trap game” with the Panthers coming off a big weekend and the hot conditions.
“Once again, we had seniors step up to clinch the match for us, this time Paden and Butcher,” he said.
Western’s match against Cass on Thursday has been postponed in anticipation of oppressive heat.
UNIV. 4, KOKOMO 1
University, a private school in Carmel, topped Kokomo on the Kats’ courts.
Kokomo’s lone point came at No. 3 singles where Mitch McClelland won 6-4, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles point was the most competitive with the University team defeating Kokomo’s Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
“University is a quality match every year. They have an all-state player at No. 1 singles and strong depth,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Mitch continues to play awesome and stayed undefeated on the year. Easton and Micah played solid tennis and are improving daily.
“Overall, I was hoping our scores would be a little more competitive, but I’m going to continue to mix up doubles until we find the right combinations.”
PERU 3, PLYMOUTH 2
The Bengal Tigers swept singles play to down visiting Plymouth and move to 5-0 on the season.
Ian Potts won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Jakob Walsh won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-1. And Jacob Boswell won the No. 3 match 7-5, 6-2.
WABASH 4, CASS 1
Liam Ellington won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles for the Kings’ lone point in the Three Rivers Conference match at Wabash.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 10, EASTERN 0
Eli Falkenberg scored three goals and dished three assists and Owen Wise also scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Class A No. 11-ranked Cougars to a win in their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener at Greentown.
Isaiah Jones, Riley Duff, Cohen Kuns and Joan Pujadas Pallicer scored a goal apiece. Kuns, Aidan Duff and Ashton Hollinger had an assist apiece. Cohen Miller had one save in goal.
Carroll (3-1 overall) is the three-time defending HHC champion. The Cougars own a 23-match winning streak in league play.
Owen Seagrave had 16 saves for the Comets.
“Their technical abilities allowed them to get good looks at the goal, Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “… We were down a few starters due to illness, but I thought Owen really stepped up in his first varsity soccer game, and first in goal. We played a more defensive formation so that put a lot of pressure on our backline and goalkeeper.”
TC 2, TAYLOR 0
Angelo Anders had eight saves for the Titans.
“Proud of my guys the way they played,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “It was a back-and-forth game. We had a few chances midway through the first half where an inch or two this way and who knows what happens. We were just a little bit wide. It’s like we’ve got a cap on our goal, we can’t seem to score a goal.
“Once we get that figured out we’ll be all right. We kind of held on to the ball too long. We had a lot more opportunities and the theme of our season is we couldn’t capitalize on them.”
HARRISON 4, KOKOMO 0
The Class 3A No. 20-ranked Raiders blanked the visiting Wildkats, going up 3-0 at the break.
“We registered a few shots. Harrison dominated possession, but we fought and showed better in the second half,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROSSVILLE 4, TAYLOR 2
Jessica Brockett had a goal and an assist for the Titans in their season opener, Fentaye Moody scored and Jayla Preston had an assist. Subbing in at goalie, Jaden McCarty had 10 saves.
“I think we played well. We only had 11 players. Jaden’s not our goalkeeper, we just don’t have our full roster available,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. He was impressed with the Titans’ play “to only have 11 players, 90-degree heat. They did play pretty well. We had assists on both goals — that’s good.
“[I] want to tip my hat to Rossville. With us only having 11, every time we went down one to three players, they did too. Their sportsmanship is second-to-none.”
KOKOMO 7, MARION 1
The Kats overpowered the Giants in a North Central Conference match.
GIRLS GOLF
NW 196, ROSSVILLE 207, CARROLL 208
Led by medalist Berkley Wray, Northwestern shot a season-best 196 to win the three-team gathering on Green Acres’ front nine.
Wray fired a 2-over 38, which is her personal best. Mia Shoaff backed her with a personal-best 44 and the Tigers also counted Palmer Williams’ 56 and Anna Cobble’s 58.
“It was a nice day to break 200 finally,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said.
MAC 181, PERU 219
Peru’s Piercey Dyer shot 37 to win medalist in the match at Rock Hollow.
