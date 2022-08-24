Carroll’s boys soccer team took the first step toward a possible third straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title by beating Eastern 8-0 Tuesday at Greentown.
Noah Falkenberg scored four goals to lead the Class A No. 10-ranked Cougars, who have won 17 straight HHC matches.
Also for the Cougars (4-0), Owen Duff netted two goals and Eli Falkenberg and Jace Hollinger had one apiece. Eli Falkenberg had three assists and Duff, Hollinger and Ole Baaske had one apiece. Cohen Miller had one save in goal.
Eastern credited goalkeeper Isaac Horner with 35 saves.
“We knew Carroll was going to be a tough game. They are solid throughout, there’s a reason they are ranked 10th in the state. With their possession we weren’t able to push the ball forward much. That also allowed Carroll to get a lot of looks at the goal,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said.
“The score doesn’t indicate the effort we gave, we just never quit. I think we will be able to take that attitude and effort and hopefully transition it into wins down the road.”
HARRISON 1, KOKOMO 0
When opportunity arose, the Raiders pounced for a 1-0 win in the North Central Conference match.
“The Wildkat midfield played solidly while under pressure from the Raider attack, and was able to create a few counter-attack opportunities. However, with 17 minutes left in the match, a Raider midfielder stole the ball in the Wildkat defensive third and, after a combination with two of the Harrison forwards, converted a shot from the left side of the penalty area to take the 1-0 lead and ultimately the victory,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said.
Nicolas Zela was the Kats’ man of the match for his work in the midfield. Joey McConnell finished with 18 saves in goal.
MAC 4, N. MIAMI 0
Bennett Isenburg scored two goals and assisted on another goal to lead the Braves past the Warriors in Three Rivers Conference action.
Also for Maconaquah (4-0, 2-0 TRC), Bauer Maple had a goal and an assist and Nolan Jones had a goal.
TC 6, TAYLOR 3
Carlos Hinajosa led the Titans in their HHC opener with two goals.
Also for Taylor (0-3 overall), Eli O’Neal scored a goal, Jacob Trueblood and Ryan Fleek had an assist apiece and Angelo Anders had 20 saves in goal.
“Overall, our guys played a little better than the first two games,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said, noting building blocks like game-to-game improvement are a goal for his young team as it tries to build a foundation. “I think we took a step toward that [Tuesday].”
TIPTON 4, DELPHI 1
Dakota Foerg scored a brace to lead the Blue Devils to their first win. Sam Humrichous and Hagen Wyman scored a goal apiece and Brogan Foerg recorded 10 saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROSSVILLE 2, TAYLOR 0
Taylor coach Mike Shane liked what he saw from his squad in its delayed season opener.
“I’m pretty happy. After not having a team for two years, for half my team, it’s the first time they’ve ever played a true varsity game. I think it’s a pretty good start to the season, in all honesty,” he said.
Shane tipped his hat to Rossville for its sportsmanship.
“We only had 11 players [Tuesday]. We actually went down to 10 and then nine at different points. But every time we went down a player, Rossville did the same, willingly and completely on their own. They didn’t have to do that,” he said.
TIPTON 9, DELPHI 0
Kaiya Money scored five goals to fuel the Blue Devils’ runaway victory.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, CARROLL 2
The Panthers prevailed in five sets (20-25, 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 15-12) in a match at Flora.
“It was definitely an up-and-down night for us,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We are doing better and making the downs shorter and I am excited about that. Our team really pulled together to get this win.”
Lacy Rathbun floored 22 kills to lead the Panthers’ attack. Kieli Fogg distributed 25 assists and served 20 points. Kayleigh Turner had 17 assists and 26 points. Linsay Guge served 22 points.
Defensively, Guge had 28 digs and Rathbun had 18.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 5, FRANKFORT 0
The Tigers dominated at all five points against the visiting Hot Dogs.
No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. Blake Wise was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles and Ian Woods took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. In doubles play, Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
“It was great having a student section to get us started,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We did a good job staying in it mentally. Sometimes you can find yourself flat footed in these matches. Everyone stayed focused throughout. Looking forward to the rest of our week. We have a couple tough matches ahead.”
Northwestern (3-1) hosts Lebanon today.
PERU 4, PLYMOUTH 1
The Bengal Tigers moved to 5-0 with the road win.
Singles players Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge scored straight-set wins and the doubles pair of Jayleb Walsh and Jacob Boswell also won in straight sets.
WESTERN 4, OLE MISS 1
Frederick Sigersted-Rasmussen, Miles Bowley and Evan Butcher swept the singles points to highlight the Panthers’ road win. Also for Western (3-2), Luke Mawbey and Simon Aaron prevailed at No. 1 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.