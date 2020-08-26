Kokomo’s boys tennis team hosted a hot Hamilton Heights squad Tuesday. The undefeated Huskies were coming off winning New Castle’s invitational on Saturday.
The Wildkats proved ready for the challenge.
No. 1 singles player Jon Callane and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Walker and Jayleb Walsh provided a pair of quick points to highlight the Kats’ 4-1 victory.
Callane breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win, upping his season record to 4-1. Walker and Walsh were 6-2, 6-0 winners. Also for the Red and Blue, Taylor Duncan posted a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles and Ty Lauderbaugh prevailed 7-5, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
“We knew they were going to be a solid team,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said, noting the Huskies returned their entire lineup from last season. “They had won a couple tournaments already this year so we knew they had been tested and were playing good tennis. I felt like our boys responded to the situation pretty well.”
Flanary noted the Huskies pushed the Kats at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. He noted Duncan came from behind in the second set to close his win and Lauderbaugh handled the back-and-forth of his tight sets well.
Kokomo (4-1) visits No. 21-ranked Harrison on Thursday for a North Central Conference match.
NW 5, FRANKFORT 0
Northwestern posted a convincing victory over visiting Frankfort, dropping just seven games across the five points.
In singles play, Cole Wise was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Adam Morrow was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 and Caden Gaier claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3. In doubles action, Addison Horner and Will Lovelace posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 and Tate Mullens and Austin Robinson won by an identical score at No. 2.
“The singles guys did a nice job coming out focused. [The Hot Dogs] had some experience at the top of their lineup, but were young at the bottom,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We came out a little flat at doubles and made some mistakes early, but were able to dig out of a couple holes and take games. After the first couple games at each of the doubles spots we settled down and did a solid job of finishing.”
Northwestern (4-2) hosts Lebanon today.
PERU 5, PLYMOUTH 0
Peru singles players Ian Potts, Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman and the No. 1 doubles team of Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel all won in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles team of Reese Smith and brother Riley took a three-set win to complete the sweep.
OLE MISS 4, WESTERN 1
The Panthers’ lone point in the road match came at No. 2 doubles where Mitchell Dean and Ari Lowe breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win.
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, EASTERN 1
After the teams split the first two sets, Kokomo prevailed 30-28 in the pivotal third set and the VolleyKats went on to win the Howard County clash in four. The scoreline was 25-22, 17-25, 30-28, 25-19.
Malori Nichols floored 13 kills to lead the Kats’ attack and Correll Heath distributed 43 assists. Jannessa Reece contributed six kills and Nichols and Sarah Stonebreaker served five aces apiece. Defensively, Jada-Claire Broomfield had 17 digs and five blocks, Nichols had 16 digs and Reece had 15 digs.
“I thought we showed some strong composure in some tight games,” said Kokomo coach Becca Brandes, whose squad improved to 2-1.
For the Comets, Loralei Evans had a strong all-around effort with 26 kills, five block kills, 15 serve receptions and 20 points. Emma Sandlin had 31 assists, Trista Rice had 18 serve receptions and 16 digs and Kate Harrison served 14 points.
Eastern faces another local rival tonight as Western visits the Comets.
CARROLL 3, WESTERN 2
Western had a 2-1 set advantage before Carroll rallied to win in five. The scoreline was 22-25, 25-15, 7-25, 25-23, 15-7.
Makayla McMains led the Cougars with 24 kills, five blocks and 25 serve receptions. Morgan Viney had 16 digs, Adelle May dished 18 assists and Paige Jones had 14 assists.
Hilary Merica led Western with 16 kills and 24 service points. Abby Guge had 12 digs and Hayli Irvin had 16 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 9, LAFAYETTE CC 2
Jack Hale scored three goals and dished four assists, Drew Bowser also scored three goals and the Tigers routed visiting Lafayette Central Catholic. The Knights came in ranked No. 18 in Class A.
Zam Miller, Kai Jackson and Quentin Yeakel also scored for the Tigers.
“Overall, the boys played an extremely well-fought-out match,” coach Aaron Longgood said. “We scored early and then slacked off a little and let LCC grab a goal of a PK. Ball movement and possession were excellent again, definitely could’ve been more clinical up front and netted a few more, but we are getting better every single game.
“Hat’s off to LCC for hanging in the whole game and forcing an own goal in the last few minutes.”
CARROLL 5, EASTERN 0
Carroll beat Eastern for the second time in four days, this time in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Greentown. The Cougars beat the Comets 4-0 in Northwestern’s invitational Saturday.
“I thought the boys showed improvement in their decision making and defensive awareness,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We showed some signs of inexperience that we will continue to work on. Carroll used their height and speed to break our back line, but I thought we battled throughout.”
Eastern ‘keeper Kyle McCreary had 18 saves in Tuesday’s match and Lucas Stout had a non-goalie save.
“Kyle McCreary kept us close in goal while Lucas Stout and Khyler Pundt denied several attempts by the Carroll attackers and Caiden Kendall moved into the midfield helped to control possession,” Todd Stout said.
TC 3, TAYLOR 2
Tri-Central’s boys went up 2-0 on Taylor’s co-ed squad in a non-conference game between Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals. The Titans then knotted the score a 2-all with second-half goals from Sydnie Boley and Josh Bowman before TC scored the winner. Ryan Fleek had an assist for Taylor and Truman Howerton nine saves in the Titans’ season opener.
“I’m pretty happy. We only had 12 players available – hot, humid, you’ve only got one sub, that’s it,” Taylor co-coach Mike Shane said. “We kept fighting. They tied it up at 2-2, unfortunately we got a little tired, got worn out and gave up that third goal. None of them ended the school year last year saying ‘I think I want to play co-ed next year’ but they responded. They’re stepping up to the challenges.
“They’ve got an idea even though they’re co-ed they can be competitive with some teams, and I think it’s important for them. We wanted the win, but losing the first game as a co-ed team 2-3 against an all-boys team, you can’t complain.”
GIRLS SOCCER
KOKOMO 7, MARION 0
Whitney Pierce scored four goals to lead the Wildkats over Marion on the Giants’ turf. Ellen Callane added two goals and Kate Mayfield netted one. Emily Riggle had two assists for the Kats (2-2).
CROSS COUNTRY
N. MIAMI INVITE
Taylor opened its season by running in North Miami’s invitational. In the girls race, Sierra Fritsch finished 18th in 35:36. In the boys race, Jayden Smithson was 37th in a time off 30:35.
GIRLS GOLF
NW 2ND IN 6-WAY
Culver Academy posted a score of 175 to win a six-team meet at Logansport. Northwestern was second with 186 followed by Logansport (191), Winamac (209), Twin Lakes (216) and Logansport’s JV (216).
Audrey Koetter led the Tigers with a 39. The Tigers also counted Leah Parrott’s 46, Jocelyn Smith’s 50 and Makenzee Westbrook’s 51.
MARION 232, PERU INC.
Peru’s Libby Rogers was medalist in the match at Meshingomesia G.C. with a 46 and teammate Kara Baker was second-low with a 49. Ali Wilhelm rounded out Peru’s scoring with a 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.