Tri-Central’s Ariana Jankoviak, left, and Eastern’s Makenna Brooks battle for possession of the ball during the teams’ match Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Sharpsville. TC defeated Eastern in a penalty kick shootout after the score was tied 3-3.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC outlasts Eastern
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Carroll boys soccer keeps rolling; NW tops Kokomo in tennis
Tribune sports staff
Tri-Central and Eastern battled back and forth in their Hoosier Heartland Conference girls soccer match Tuesday at Sharpsville before the Trojans emerged with a hard-fought win.
Tied 3-3 following two overtime sessions, the match went to a penalty kick shootout, which the Trojans won 2-1.
TC's Abby Hoback and Eastern's Lillian Shallenberger go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Abby Hoback, left, cheers on her teammates as Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emma Budde rushes the goal and TC goalie Lillian Stewart grabs the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Grace VanBibber and TC's Kiran Pelia go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emily Rushing and TC's Peighton Oliver go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Kylie Tharp and Eastern's Makenna Brooks goes after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Abby Hoback and Eastern's Kate Hubbard goes after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks goes after the ball as TC's Kylie Tharp gives chase. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central’s Ariana Jankoviak, left, and Eastern’s Makenna Brooks battle for possession of the ball during the teams’ match Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Sharpsville. TC defeated Eastern in a penalty kick shootout after the score was tied 3-3.
Players chase down the ball into the next for an Eastern goal. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Abby Hoback and Eastern's Makenna Brooks goes after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks goes after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Linda Jimnez-Vazquez and Eastern's Jessica Shannon go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Peighton Oliver and Eastern's Claire Hapner go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks goes after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jadelyn Secrease and TC's Sofie Parton go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Ariana Jankoviak and Eastern's Emma Budde go after the ball. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Lillian Stewart blocks a shot in the penalty shoot-out. Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central girls soccer defeats Eastern in a penalty shoot-out after the score was tied 3-3. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Grace VanBibber led the Comets with two goals. Makenna Brooks had their other goal and Lilly Shallenberger, Kate Hubbard and Lydia Hertzog had an assist apiece. Hubbard had the Comets’ conversion in the PK shootout.
Hertzog had eight saves in goal.
“The girls played hard, but struggled to hit the net,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.
WESTERN 3, TIPTON 2
Class 2A No. 13-ranked Western edged Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division match.
Lucy Weigt led the Panthers (6-2-1, 1-0-1 HC East) with two goals. Liza Szerdy scored the other goal and Shelby Conaway and Maisy Harlow had an assist apiece. Kyndal Mellady had eight saves in goal.
“We did a much better job of possessing the ball and getting a lot of shots on goal. Unfortunately most of those shots were straight at the keeper. We had a total of 20 shots on goal for the game. The two goals we gave up were mistakes on our part that are fixable,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “We’ll work more on finishing before our upcoming conference tournament and hopefully our scoring will increase.”
Kaiya Money scored both of Tipton’s goals. Alli Powell assisted on both.
H. HEIGHTS 1, NW 0
The Class 2A No. 19-ranked Tigers dropped their first game of the year, falling to Hoosier Conference East Division rival Hamilton Heights. Aubrey Evilsizer had four saves for the Tigers (3-1-1 overall).
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 6, ROSSVILLE 0
Owen Duff scored two goals and dished two assists, Noah Falkenberg had two goals and one assist and the Class A No. 7-ranked Cougars moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Also for Carroll, Eli Falkenberg had a goal and an assist, Landon Brovont netted a goal and Cohen Miller had seven saves in goal.
• Carroll beat Twin Lakes 7-3 Monday. Duff scored four goals and Eli Falkenberg scored three goals. Eli Falkenberg dished two assists and Duff and Ole Baaske had one assist each. Miller had four saves.
WESTERN 2, NW 0
Carlos Munoz Cuart and Graysen Neer scored a goal apiece in the Panthers’ rivalry victory over the Tigers in Hoosier Conference East Division play. Seth Baker assisted on both goals and Keegan Tedder had three saves.
Western moved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in division play.
N. MIAMI 3, EASTERN 0
The Comets fell behind 3-0 in the first half and could not recover.
“I thought the boys responded really well to the adjustments we made at half. We were able to take some pressure off the defense and push forward. We still have to improve on our passing and find a way to finish opportunities,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said.
Isaac Horner had 10 saves for the Comets and Lincoln Mentis had five saves.
W. LAF. 9, KOKOMO 1
Ryunosuke Tokunaga scored Kokomo’s goal in a loss to West Lafayette, the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Joey McConnell had 19 saves for the Wildkats (2-4).
BOYS TENNIS
NW 3, KOKOMO 2
In four weeks, the Tigers will enter the Kokomo Sectional looking for a repeat title. They showed on Tuesday they are equipped for the challenge as they beat the Kats 3-2 in a clash of likely sectional contenders.
For the Tigers, Aurel Vonzun took a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney were 6-0, 7-5 winners at No. 1 doubles and A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley were 6-4, 6-1 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“It’s always good to get a win at Kokomo. They are a good team and well coached. Proud of the guys getting this win,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Aurel dominated another match against a good freshman, Caleb Taflinger. Our doubles teams really controlled their matches. They both have to do a better job of closing out sets without short mental lapses. That being said, both spots have been strengths of ours so far this season and they did the job again for us [Tuesday].”
For Kokomo, Andrew Guerre outlasted the Tigers’ Blake Wise 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 12-10 in a battle at No. 2 singles and Kyan Gamble won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
“NW has a very good and experienced team. Their No. 1 singles and doubles points are tough competitors,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “We really didn’t play too bad at the top; they are just better. Andrew hung in there and kept fighting and pulled out a solid win. Kyan stayed gritty and usually just finds ways to win.
“We are about halfway done with the year and I just have to do better. We have one month to get ready for sectional and improve.”
PERU 5, T. VALLEY 0
The Bengal Tigers swept Tippecanoe Valley to improve to 2-0 in Three Rivers Conference play and 10-0 overall.
Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge each won singles matches in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Lucas Slagel and Jackson Boswell, and the No. 2 team of Jakob Gray and A.J. Rodriguez each won in three sets.
CASS 5, H. HEIGHTS 0
Eastern won every point in straight sets with No. 3 singles player Nolan Hines scoring a double bagel victory, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 singles player Ethan Johnson won 6-1, 6-0, and No. 2 player Jensen Burrous won 6-1, 6-4.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Noah Preston and Bryon Hurt won 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of Rye Ellington and Jack Miller won 6-2, 6-2.
“The Kings continued their strong start to the season with a home victory over Hamilton Heights,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said. “The guys faced a competitive team along with some wind but were able to come out ahead with some solid play on the courts.”
BOYS XC
M-G 23, EASTERN 38
Obi Greene led the Comets, finishing first in 19:25, followed by Kamp Miller (fourth, 20:46), Jakob Bertoline (11th, 22:30), Sam Duke (13th, 24:30) and Reagan Long (14th, 25:18).
Eastern coach Ben Cox said the Comets “raced really well. Obi Greene took the top individual spot. It was senior night at Eastern and seniors Sam Duke and Nate King also raced well, with Nate setting a 37-second PR.”
GIRLS XC
EASTERN 24, M-G 32
Eastern’s Ava Kantz, Lily Greene and Alesia Rummel went 1-2-3 to help the Comets pull away from Madison-Grant.
Kantz took first in 23:09, Greene followed in 25:58 and Rummel was next at 26:12. Hailey Rose was seventh in 32:36 and Claire Wavra 11th in 46:44.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, C. CENTRAL 0
The Purple Tigers blitzed Clinton Central 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 to improve to 7-2 on the season.
McKenna Layden had 15 kills and Emily Goltz 13 as Lexi Closson dished 25 assists. Layden added seven assists and five service points. Ella Barnett had 13 service points. Tori Closson had a dozen service points and 13 digs. Goltz had five service points and Lexi Closson four.
KOKOMO 3, ELWOOD 0
The VolleyKats swept the visiting Panthers, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo’s attack with 17 kills. Regan McClain backed her with nine kills. Defensively, Taylor Reed, Kinley Martin and Tia Williams combined for more than 40 digs.
Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh pointed to improved passing as one of the highlights.
“Freshman setter Torre Willis contributed a season and career high of 33 assists as well,” she said. “Gaining confidence and trusting the process is starting to pay off for the young setter.”
ROSSVILLE 3, WESTERN 1
The Hornets beat the Panthers 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14), ending Western’s unbeaten start.
Kenzie Broman floored 13 kills and Kenna Smith hammered 10 for Western (6-1). Kayleigh Turner had 16 assists and Kieli Fogg had 11. Turner and Fogg served 16 points apiece. Defensively, Broman stuffed five blocks and Linsay Guge had 26 digs.
“We did a lot of great things [Tuesday]. I was super proud of our setters for moving the ball around so well,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 174, NW 201
Elizabeth Mercer won medalist with a 2-over 38, Ava Williamson backed her with a 39 and the Panthers topped the Tigers on the front nine at Green Acres. Also for the Panthers, Natalie Nutt shot 41 and Gracie Burns provided the fourth score with a 56.
Berkley Wray and Maranda Padfield led the Tigers with 48s. Jocelyn Smith followed with a 50 and Mia Shoaff shot 55.
NOBLESVILLE JV 169, PEND. HEIGHTS 214, KOKOMO 234
Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with a 44 in the match on the front nine at Noblesville’s Harbour Trees G.C. The Kats also counted Matilda Stout’s 62, Kamryn Hahn’s 62 and Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy’s 66.
Noblesville’s Savannah Munson was medalist with a 40.
LAPEL 191, TIPTON 203, ALEXANDRIA 225
Led by defending individual state champion Macy Beeson, Lapel topped Tipton and Alexandria on the front side of Tipton Municipal G.C. Beeson was medalist with a one-over 36.
Lacie Logan led the Blue Devls with a 41. Josie Butler shot 45, Sophia Walker 57 and Lucy Lightfoot 60.
“Honestly, a good round against two sectional foes,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “The rain from [Monday] night and wind definitely added some difficulty. I thought we handled that well. Really good to see Lacie and Josie play well and gain momentum into September.”
