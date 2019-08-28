Eastern’s boys soccer team beat Carroll 5-1 Tuesday at Flora for a 1-0 start in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Lance VanMatre scored four goals to lead the Comets as they began defense of their HHC title and Luke Swartzendruber backed him with a goal and an assist.
Also for Eastern (1-2 overall), Jared Smith had two assists, Caiden Kendall had one assist and keeper Kyle McCreary made six saves.
Eastern opened the season Saturday when it played in Northwestern’s invitational. The Comets dropped a 3-1 decision to Carroll in the opening round.
“Saturday we had some boys taking the SAT so we were down several players. [Tuesday], we had the full crew for the most part,” coach John VanMatre said. “We looked a little out of shape. That’s something we work on and kind of pride ourselves on, but we’re not there yet, and one of our goals this season is to possess and pass the ball better and we didn’t do very well at that. We have stuff to work on.
“We did come away with the win. They played hard and they worked hard.”
WESTERN 1, LAFAYETTE JEFF 0
Western’s John Maher scored a penalty early in the first half and the Panthers were able to hold on to that lead for a victory at Lafayette Jeff. Adam Barber had three saves for Class 2A No. 18-ranked Western, which improved to 3-0.
“We did a nice job of maintaining possession but we played a little bit of an ugly game,” Western coach Mike Roe said. He said Western didn’t generate many scoring opportunities despite its possession. “Our first game on turf and we kind of struggled to maintain a rhythm on there.”
EASTERN 3, KOKOMO 0
The Comets (2-3) closed the door hard to complete the sweep, winning 25-21, 25-23, 25-11 at Greentown.
“I was really proud of us in the third set,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “We went out and took control of that set, played our game, and played the speed we wanted to play. We got more aggressive on the serve as the night went on.”
Loralei Evans ruled the net for Eastern, scoring 16 kills and eight block kills. McKenzie Coopoer had six kills and Kate Harrison five. Grace Kuhlman patrolled the back row with 18 service receptions and 11 digs while Kaylee Weeks added seven. Emma Sandlin had 36 assists. Sandlin and Kuhlman each served 10 points and Harrison seven.
“We started off a little slow, especially in the first set, but we cleaned up our passing,” Mavrick said. “Grace Kuhlman’s been doing a great job in the back row. She takes every ball she can get her hands on. She did a great job leading the team from back there, talked a lot. Emma did a great job of moving our hitters off the block so that we could run a quicker, stronger offense. Loralei always does a great job for us. She’s smart up at the net, sees the floor really well. Kaylee Weeks did a good job also defensively for us.”
Jada-Claire Broomfield had 27 digs and five aces for the Kats (0-6). Sarah Stonebraker added 16 digs. Correll Heath had 19 assists. Jada Moore had six kills and Malori Nichols five.
“We didn’t play too bad in the first two sets, we’re just struggling terminating the play,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “We can not get a score on offense quick enough, so we’re going to have to get better on putting up a solid block and be able to get kills on offense to end the play.”
TIPTON 163, EASTERN 220
Lucy Quigley led the way in the Blue Devils’ victory at Tipton Municipal. She was medalist with a 1-under 34.
Emma Crawford, Ava Clouser and Lacie Logan rounded out Tipton’s score with 43s.
“Really pleased with our play,” coach Jason Bales said. “Lucy had a tremendous round and a great look at 33, which would have been a personal best. Behind her we got solid consistency from Ava, Emma and Lacie. Really like what we are doing.”
The Comets counted Gwyn Zirkle’s 44, Becca Guthrie’s 52, Marra Shook’s 61 and Alexa Mayer’s 63.
“I also want to give Gwyn some praise,” Bales said. “It was good to see her play well.”
MAC 195, PERU 207, MARION INC.
Co-medalists Brianna Smitley and Kianna Sharp led Maconaquah to the victory at Rock Hollow. They shot 47s. Ava Sharp (50) and Courtney Stoll (51) followed for the Braves.
Libby Rogers led Peru with a 48. Kayla Nance followed with a 50, Kara Baker had a 51 and Clair Prior had the Bengals’ fourth score with a 58.
KOKOMO 5, H. HEIGHTS 0
No. 1 singles player Jon Callane and No. 2 singles player Pablo Ketterer highlighted the Wildkats’ sweep of the Huskies with 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Also for the Kats (3-1), Nathanial Elkin was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles, Ty Lauderbaugh and Jackson Richards took a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Rajon Sellers and Drew Swain posted a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Our singles were efficient, played strong from start to finish. I’m proud of how the 2 doubles team kept their focus and played good start to finish,” coach Shawn Flanary said. “Our 1 doubles team, I’ll be honest, I think their minds wandered a little bit in the second [set], maybe started going for too much, and the other team got some confidence. Once our guys dialed it in there in the third, they got back in rhythm and took the match.
“That is the first time those guys have played together this year. Sometimes you have to learn work those things out.”
NW 4, FRANKFORT 1
Northwestern improved to 4-1 with the road win.
The Tigers swept the doubles points with Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Addison Horner and Austin Robinson winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. For Robinson, it was his first varsity win.
Also for the Tigers, Adam Morrow was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles and Caden Gaier was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles.
“We had a good night of tennis overall,” coach Matt Woods said. “The doubles were really aggressive and did a great job of putting pressure on their opponent and didn’t let up. Caden did a nice job of mixing up consistency and attacking short balls. Adam competed the way he always does and came back after dropping his second set to get back to what was working for him. Cole [Wise] at 1 singles had a really solid first set and just let one slip away in a third set super tiebreaker.
“I think we learned a little more. I am excited to see where this team is headed.”
PERU 5, PLYMOUTH 0
Peru moved to 6-0 following its victory over Plymouth at Thrush Courts.
Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan scored singles victories. The doubles teams of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn, and Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker posted three-set wins.
MAD.-GRANT 4, EASTERN 1
The Comets’ point came at No. 1 doubles where senior Josh Rush and freshman Zhayne Kelly teamed for a 6-1, 6-4 win.
“Josh and Zhayne work well together and get the job done,” coach Tricia Anderson said. “I’ve really been impressed with Zhayne. As a freshman, he listens to what Josh tells him, and he’s a quick learner. The other guys had moments of greatness, but we need to figure out how to string those moments together and win more games.”
NORTH MIAMI INVITE
Taylor’s boys and girls squads ran in North Miami’s invitational.
In the boys race, Konner Boley took sixth place in 18:47. Tyler Pyle was 60th in 25:47.
In the girls race, Sierra Fritsch was 35th in 27:40, and Chloe McKay was 49th in 35:16.
