Western’s volleyball team moved to 2-0 following a rivalry victory over Kokomo on Tuesday in Richard R. Rea Gym.
The Panthers swept the Wildkats in three, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15.
Western coach Jessica Oliver said the Panthers had a balanced offensive effort. Sadie Harding served 19 points and Halle Rezo led the defense with 19 digs.
“We started off slow but finished strong. It was definitely a team effort this evening,” Oliver said.
For the Kats, Jada-Claire Broomfield led the defense with 17 digs, setter Correll Heath had 15 digs to go with 15 assists, and Mae Brandon had nine digs. Malori Nichols had six kills and Brandon 4.
“We got off to a decent start. Western made a nice service run and we never were able to respond the rest of the night,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “I’m a little disappointed in how we reacted to adversity, but it’s early in the year and that should get better.”
NW 3, WABASH 1
Northwestern opened its season with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 victory over the Apaches, who captured a Class 2A regional title last season.
Madison Layden split time setting and attacking and finished the match with 13 kills, 10 assists and 14 digs. Kendal Rooze had 19 assists, 16 service points and nine digs. Klair Merrell had 11 digs, eight service points and six kills. McKenna Layden had nine service points, four kills and four digs in her high school debut. Lexy Robinson had eight digs and six kills. And Emma Byrum had eight service points and seven digs.
“We dug ourselves a big hole in the first game, down 2-10, but the girls fought hard to get back in the game,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “I thought it was a typical first-game jitters, and Wabash took advantage of that early.
“We had really good play from everyone at times. Plenty to still work on but definitely bright spots from all early on in our season.”
S’WOOD 3, EASTERN 1
Visiting Southwood topped Eastern in a competitive four-set match, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-14.
Loralei Evans led Eastern’s attack with 12 kills and she also had 17 serve receptions and nine points. Allie Bratcher and MacKenzie Cooper combined for another 12 kills. Grace Kuhlman had 21 serve receptions, 13 digs and 12 points. Emma Sandlin had 24 assists.
MAC 3, OAK HILL 1
Emilee Bowyer led the way as Maconaquah beat Oak Hill in four sets (16-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21). Bowyer slammed 17 skills, served 15 points (four aces) and recorded 21 serve receptions.
Also for the Braves, Brooke Borden had 10 kills and four blocks, Averi Miller had 39 assists and Rafaela Reitz had 13 points (four aces), five kills and two blocks.
MANCHESTER 3, PERU 1
Peru was a 25-23 winner in the opening set, but Manchester followed with 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 set wins in the Three Rivers Conference match.
Samantha Zak led Peru with 13 kills. Cate Wolfe had 27 assists and 19 service points.
NW 3, W. LAFAYETTE 2
Northwestern got a pair of goals from Drew Bowser in the first half to take a 2-1 lead. Class 2A No. 9 West Lafayette tied the game at 2-2 early in the second half but Northwestern’s Ethan Collins scored the winner on a free kick. Patrick Bath had two assists, including on the game-winner, and Zam Zam Miller had one assist. Northwestern goalie Vance Rogers saved a penalty kick in the game.
W. LAFAYETTE 7, NW 3
Northwestern dropped its season opener against perennially tough West Lafayette on Tuesday at West Side.
The Tigers’ goals came from Ashlyn Johnson, Sarah Castillo and Kate Miller. Castillo and Miller converted penalty kicks.
