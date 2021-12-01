Northwestern’s Ethan Champion was a quadruple winner and Caleb Champion was a triple winner in the Tiger boys swim team’s season opener in Oak Hill’s tank. Oak Hill won 113-72.
Ethan Champion won the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.14) and the 500 free (5:26.65). Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.94). They teamed with Will Baxter and Alex Baster to win the 200 medley relay (1:50.64), and that same quartet won the 400 free relay (3:41.45).
“Our diver Brady Correll was second. He had a great first night on the boards,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “We’re extremely young and a lot to learn but the things that are standing out are kids that place fourth, fifth, even sixth … are dropping considerable time from the time trials. We are dropping times, we are getting faster.
“I’m excited with where the kids started.”
HEIGHTS 117, EASTERN 61
Eli Hueston won the 100 free for the Comets and the team of Trey Louks, Philip Beedham, Tim Cauthern Hueston won the 200 free relay in the team’s opener against visiting Hamilton Heights.
“For our opening meet on a growing year, I was quite pleased with the guys’ performances,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Most of the returning swimmers were right on track with hitting their best times from last year.”
HARRISON 120, WESTERN 65
The Panthers scored a couple wins against a Harrison squad that brought a big contingent of 46 swimmers. Western’s Pete Bradshaw won the 50 free (:23.29) and Evan Butcher won diving (217.35).
“The scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole tale of it,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “It was the opener for the boys so we had a lot of new guys swimming, a lot of old guys swimming well. We had a lot of people posting first times this season that were equal or better to their best times last year.
“It was a good showing. I was happy with our times, how they swam.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
OAK HILL 102, NW 83
Hannah Moore was a triple winner to lead the Tigers’ charge. She won the 200 free (2:18.22) and the 500 free (6:14.31), and teamed with Sierra Pratt, Helen Fivecoat and Ashley Ream to win the 400 free relay. Jaylyn Harrison won the 50 free (:25.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.05). Catherine Bath won the 100 free (:59.53). And Lauren Martin won the 100 backstroke (1:14.04).
Northwestern finally got a meet in after a couple other meets were called off.
“When we’re not winning, we’re learning and this was our first meet of the season, and we are young and have a lot to learn,” NW’s Walters said. “I shared with the kids: I’d rather us figure this out now than later in the season. A lot of the most basic things that we’ve been practicing, we get excited and forget in a meet setting and have to work on those.
“There were some swims I was super excited about.”
Walters noted several strong swims including Moore’s effort and Moore and Ream going 1-2 in the 500 free.
HEIGHTS 103, EASTERN 76
Eastern got four first-place efforts against Hamilton Heights. Lola Williams won the 100 backstroke, Ava Kantz won the 100 breaststroke, Leah Jordan topped diving, and the team of Williams, Grace VanBibber, Kantz and Cora Kendall won the 200 free relay.
“The girls had a fabulous night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We were nervous going into the meet since Hamilton Heights is usually pretty tough, but the girls swam really well. We had many personal-best times and some really close finishes. I’m really proud of how they did.”
HARRISON 129, WESTERN 55
Western posted two first-place swims. Chase Hayes tied with a Harrison swimmer for first in the 50 free (:27.56) and Ava Wenger won diving (155.5). Harrison had a robust squad of 52 swimmers.
“I knew it was going to be pretty rough going into it because we’re missing a few substantial swimmers to injury and illness now,” Western’s Bennett said. “Our girls responded well. They train exceptionally hard and they raced exceptionally well. We’re throwing best times around in many events. We went 1-2 in diving, Maddy Connolly was right behind Ava Wenger. I’m not disappointed with the effort, but was just hoping for a better outcome.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 59, WABASH 31
The Purple Tigers (7-1) ripped off their sixth straight victory with a convincing win at Wabash (2-5). Northwestern led 40-15 after three quarters.
McKenna Layden scored 19 points, Anna Bishir 13, Lexi Hale eight and Leah Carter six as the Tigers improved to 7-1. Carter and Hale each took seven rebounds, and Berkley Wray and Bailey Henry six each. Layden and Henry each had five assists and Layden took five steals.
MAC 64, NORTHFIELD 43
Lilly Maple scored 29 points to lead Maconaquah to a road victory over Three Rivers Conference opponent Northfield. Miranda Stoll added 11, Lauryn Merritt 10, Alexandra Merritt eight and Bailey Carson six.
The Braves (3-2, 2-2 TRC) took the lead quickly, opening a 21-13 lead after a quarter. Maconaquah led 40-31 at halftime and 50-37 after three quarters.
CARROLL 72, TRI-COUNTY 55
The Cougars held a narrow 31-29 lead at halftime then extended their advantage after the break.
Carroll improved to 6-3, Tri-County fell to 1-5.
MONDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TAYLOR 61, PERU 53
Emma Good scored 28 points and Kelsi Langley 22 as the Titans got out to a double-digit lead at halftime, fell behind in the third quarter, and rallied to win in the fourth.
Taylor led 17-10 after a quarter and 33-22 at the break, then scored just five points in the third quarter as Peru went on a 20-5 run for a 42-38 Bengal lead going into the final frame.
“We started off pretty good in the first half,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “Emma Good got us rolling, I think she hit six 3s in the first half. They were playing a zone at the time, and that put them in man-to-man. Her and Kelsi played lights out. I think [Langley] had 14 rebounds to go with her 22 points.
“We were down four after three [quarters] and they look like they’re never going to lose. We put on a little bit of a 2-2-1 press and that gave them a little bit of trouble.”
