Northwestern’s girls basketball team hammered visiting Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 52-24 Tuesday night for its ninth straight win.
The Class 3A No. 11-ranked Tigers controlled the game throughout. They led 13-2 after the first quarter, 31-10 at halftime and 42-15 after the third quarter.
Miss Basketball candidate McKenna Layden and Anna Bishir led the Tigers. Layden scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished three assists and Bishir had 18 points and three assists. They combined to make 21 of 23 free-throw attempts.
Also for Northwestern (9-2), Ashley Newell had six points and three assists, Lexi Hale had six points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots, and Berkley Wray grabbed six boards.
The Tigers held the Trojans (3-5) to 20% shooting (10 of 48).
WESTERN 48, WINAMAC 17
Mackenzie York scored 15 points to lead the Panthers’ rout of the visiting Warriors.
Also for Western (8-3), Lauren Bradley and McKenna Smith scored 10 points apiece.
CASS 41, DELPHI 33
Cass relied on its 2-3 zone to turn back visiting Delphi.
Kinsey Mennen and Aftin Griffin led the Kings (4-6) with 12 points each and Anna Hedrick chipped in six points.
H. HEIGHTS 44, KOKOMO 30
Down 12-8 after the first quarter, the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Huskies surged into control by outscoring the visiting Kats 15-2 in the second quarter and 13-6 in the third quarter. That gave the Huskies a commanding 36-20 lead.
Camryn Runner led Heights (10-1) with 17 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo (6-5) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kamaria White had four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Mia Castillo had four points and four boards.
TC 55, FRANKFORT 30
The Trojans exploded for 27 points in the second quarter to build a commanding 41-11 lead. Megan Conner and Layla Keith fueled the big quarter by scoring a combined 21 points.
“We executed really well offensively and ramped up the halfcourt traps in the second quarter,” TC coach Mathew Corn said.
Conner finished with 18 points, Keith scored 13 points, Lilly Stewart had eight and Allie Younce had six.
The Trojans (7-5) have won three in a row and six of their last seven.
PERU 76, TAYLOR 16
Brianna Bennett scored a career-high 20 points in Peru’s victory at Taylor.
Also for the Bengal Tigers (2-7), Lucy Sensel scored nine points. Kaylene Kirk, Addison Robbins and Cameryn Raber had eight apiece and Emma Eldridge had seven.
M-G 52, EASTERN 21
In a matchup of Sectional 39 teams, Madison-Grant ran away from Eastern, dropping the Comets to 1-10.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 57, LOGAN 24
The Wildkats whipped the visiting Berries by winning 10 of the 14 weight classes.
“The guys really stepped up [Tuesday], improving on the previous score from an earlier dual. I told our guys to dominate in all aspects of the match and they did. We had nine guys win by pin and that is something that we have been working on, being pinners,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said.
X’avion Ford scored a pin in 42 seconds in winning the 113-pound match. Josh May (106), Rylan Early (120), Gabe Newland (132), Kyan Gamble (145), David Conner (152), KeeMarion Pollard (160), Jaquan East (182) and Jedaiah Beard (heavyweight) all recorded pins as well. Blayke Acord (138) won by forfeit.
GIRLS SWIM
TIPTON 151, EASTERN 84, DELPHI 81
Eastern edged Delphi for second place in the three-team meet at Tipton.
“The girls had a pretty good night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “You could tell we’re headed into Christmas Break, and we’re tired, but they still swam hard. I’ll be interested to see how the times convert [Tipton has a meter pool].
“Time to take some time to rest, recover and then get back to work,” she added.
BOYS SWIM
TIPTON 108, EASTERN 86, DELPHI 86
Eastern battled for a second-place tie in the three-team meet at Tipton.
“Without landing a single first-place finish, the boys managed to pull out a tie with Delphi. Multiple boys swam sick [Tuesday], but still managed to have decent finishes,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said.
