Western’s wrestling team mixed in some young wrestlers with experienced stalwarts and came away with a 42-24 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic on the Panther mats Tuesday night.
Six Panthers won by pin. Mitchell Betz (152 pounds), Deaglan Pleak (160), Sam Summerfield (170), Brody Burns (182), M.J. Norman (220), and Wade Ryan (285) each flattened his opponent. Also, Brayden Shoaff (195) won by forfeit.
“We put some young guys in the lineup,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Sam Summerfield and Brody Burns — don’t have much varsity experience at all, they’re both freshmen — stepped in, the did a great job for us.
“Finally got Deaglan Pleak back, it’s his first night out. He looked good. The matches we had, the guys went out and scrapped.”
BOYS SWIMMING
DELPHI 116, EASTERN 91, TIPTON 88
The Comets scored a pair of wins in a close triangular meet in Greentown. Porter Brovont won the diving competition and Eli Hueston won the 100 freestyle.
“The guys did a great job,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Eli and Porter led the squad with their wins and effort. Tipton has a strong but small team. We really on beat them in numbers.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
TIPTON 142, DELPHI 89, EASTERN 88
Tipton put distance between itself and the race for second place in a triangular meet at Greentown. Delphi edged Eastern by a point for second.
“[Tuesday] night was a tough night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We were neck and neck with Delphi all night long. There were many close races and the girls fought hard in every event. I was really proud of how they swam, but we came up just short in the end.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
M-G 33, EASTERN 20
Madison-Grant clamped down on defense in the first half against visiting Eastern, holding the Comets to just two points in the first period and two more in the second. M-G led 11-2 after a quarter, 14-4 at halftime, and 26-11 after three quarters.
The Comets fell to 1-10. The Argylls improved to 7-3.
CASS 40, DELPHI 26
Kendal Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Kings to a road victory. Hallie Coffey added seven and Kinsey Mennen six.
The Kings (5-7) led 16-10 after a quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters. Cass held Delphi (4-5) to three points in the final quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PERU 54, TV 46
The undefeated Bengal Tigers survived a tense Three Rivers Conference game at Tippecanoe Valley.
The Bengals led 8-6 after a quarter. Valley took a 21-19 lead into halftime. Peru re-took the lead 34-30 after three quarters and put up 20 points in the fourth to hold on for victory. Peru hit 8 of 13 free throws in the final quarter.
Matt Ross poured in 26 points to lead Peru (5-0 overall, 2-0 TRC). Braxton Robbins backed him with 12 points, Matt Roettger had seven points and Gavin Eldridge had six.
Valley fell to 2-3 overall, and 0-1 in the TRC.
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 63, MAC 45
Carroll exploded for 26 points in the second quarter to turn a 15-9 deficit into a commanding 35-21 halftime lead in the game at Bunker Hill. The Cougars outscored the Braves 18-4 over the final 4:00 of the quarter.
Alli Harness and Madison Wagner led the Cougars, who are 9-4 with four straight wins. Harness finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocked shots. Wagner had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks.
Also for Carroll, Maryn Worl had 10 points and five boards and Jamilah Tillman grabbed eight boards to go with four points.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (7-4) with 18 points. Averi Miller had eight points and Alexandra Merritt had seven.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 104, KOKOMO 79
Jaylyn Harrison won the 50-yard freestyle (:25.63) and 100 freestyle (:56.56) to lead the Tigers past the visiting Katfish.
Also for Northwestern, Catherine Bath won the 100 backstroke (1:06.79), Ashley Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.32), Iris Brehm won the diving program (157.90) and Bath, Hannah Moore, Lauren Martin and Harrison teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:51.50).
“It was a great meet,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “It took 100% of our depth to win the meet. It was our B and C swimmers scoring those third-, fourth- and fifth-place points [and avoiding sixth-place finishes]. That was critical to winning the meet. Kokomo has some strong swimmers and they’re really a growing program.”
Walters pointed to a 1-2 finish in diving as a highlight, and she also liked Helen Fivecoate’s swims.
“Helen dropped time in all four of her events. For a Monday meet, that’s a huge feat. She’s a senior and she’s really finding her groove. That was neat to see,” she said.
For Kokomo, Macee Reckard led the way as a quadruple winner.
Reckard won the 200 free (2:01.36) and 500 free (5:24.89) and Aubrey Simmons touched first in the 200 IM (2:16.46) and 100 butterfly (1:00.74). Reckard and Simmons teamed with Emily Lucas and Milla Hawkins to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.48). Also for the Katfish, Reckard teamed with Arianna Fox, Paige Wilson and Hawkins to win the 400 free relay (4:17.32).
“Overall we swam well [Monday], but just couldn’t get our hand on the wall when it counted. We’ve got to come in with a little more energy, but after Saturday’s stellar performance [winning Hamilton Heights’ invite] we were physically exhausted,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said.
WESTERN 102, CASS 80
Quadruple winners Gracie Burns and Chase Hayes led the way as the Panthers defeated the Kings in a close meet between Hoosier Conference rivals.
Individually, Burns won the 100 butterfly (1:05.74) and 100 backstroke (1:06.81) and Hayes sprinted to wins in the 50 free (:27.13) and 100 free (1:02.14). They both contributed to the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Genesis Everling, Olivia Shoemaker, Burns and Hayes won the 200 medley (2:02.69) and Anna Moore, Hayes, Sophia Moreno and Burns won the 400 free (4:14.01).
Also for Western, Madisyn Connolly won the diving program (172.10) and Shoemaker prevailed in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.67).
“Cass has been coming on pretty strong this season. I knew we were going to have to swim well to beat them,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “It was a close meet until diving and our girls started to get some separation. We were able to build on the lead for the rest of the meet.
“Cass has some substantially good swimmers, but our depth was what got us to the victory. Ida Becker is an example. She jumped in the 500 and got third place. With girls like her being willing to do whatever it takes to win the meet, that’s been our strength this season.”
For the Kings, Erika Baber won the 200 and 500 frees, Maryn Zeck won the 200 IM and Zeck, Maci Garland, Haley Miller and Baber teamed to win the 200 free relay.
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 100, KOKOMO 76
The Champion brothers and Baxter brothers led the Tigers’ charge to victory.
Individually, Caleb Champion won the 50 freestyle (:24.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.48), Ethan Champion won the 500 free (5:28.87) and Will Baxter won the 100 butterfly (1:04.62). The Champions and Will and Alex Baxter teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.91) and also the 200 free relay (1:40.29).
Also for Northwestern, Brady Correll won the diving program (176.70).
“It’s a lot of fun when you have those county rivalry meets. Kokomo has some strong swimmers,” NW’s Walters said. “[Like the girls team], we had to use our depth to win the meet. Our divers [boys and girls] are doing a spectacular job. Brady’s 176 is a really good score for this point of the season for him. I’m excited for him.”
For Kokomo, Andrew Jay won the 200 free (1:59.64) and 100 free (:55.04), Isaac Flamino won the 200 IM (2:41.52), Linken Brock won the 100 backstroke (1:14.64) and Brock, Talon Hawkins, Gabe Booher and Matias Ayala teamed to win the 400 free relay (4:06.46).
“Although we didn’t win the meet, the boys had a great showing,” Trimpe said.
WESTERN 145, CASS 35
The Panthers won six individual events, with six different winners, and swept the relays.
“We just kind of dominated all night long,” Western’s Bennett said. “Our team was substantially bigger than theirs, but [the Kings] have some good swimmers and I was happy with the ways our boys handled that and rose to the occasion in their races. Across the board, our boys swam really well and we had lots of personal-best times.”
Individual winners for the Panthers were: Taylor Rathbun (200 free, 2:03.33); Tanner Vance (200 IM, 2:28.05); Evan Butcher (diving, 233.75); Luke Mawbey (100 butterfly, 1:03.95); Ty Frazier (500 free, 6:14.91); Noah Broyles (100 backstroke, 1:08.39); and Charlie Ailor (100 breaststroke, 1:25.87). For Broyles and Ailor, it was their first career varsity wins.
Mawbey, Vance, Pete Bradshaw and Rathbun won the 200 medley relay (1:54.10). Mawbey, Rathbun, Carlos del Aguila and Avery Berryman won the 200 free relay (1:40.44). And Berryman, Bradshaw, Vance and Broyles capped the meet with a win in the 400 free relay (3:47.74).
For the Kings, Braxton Armstrong took victories in first in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
