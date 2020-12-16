Kokomo’s wrestling team topped North Central Conference rival Logansport 42-12 Tuesday night at Kokomo. The Kats won eight matches overall and six matches by pin. Each of those pins came in the first or second period.
Harvey Barr bumped up to 126 pounds and scored a pin in 1:24 for Kokomo. Also winning by pin were Wilmer Corrales (145) in 1:38, Myles Lenoir (152) in 3:08, Brady Stump (160) in 1:05, Jaquan East (170) in 2:31, and Kymani Howard (182) in :13.
“Really good to see six pins on the night; guys going out there and getting their jobs taken care of,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said.
Kacey Coak (132) scored an 8-3 decision for Kokomo, and Jakobe Sparger (285) came out on top of a tight 5-4 match.
“We’re just real happy to still be competing,” Miller said. “Every chance we get to go out there and wrestle is a victory and we’re really happy we got to go out and do what we love.
“It’s good times for these seniors — Harvey and Wilmer and Myles and Jakobe. With all the craziness that’s gone around their senior year, they got to gout out and do what they’ve done the last four years.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC 72, FRANKFORT 34
Tri-Central exploded for 28 points in the second quarter to surge to a 42-12 halftime lead. From there, the Trojans cruised to their 38-point win.
“We played probably our best game offensively of the season,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “We really focused in practice [Monday] of executing better in the half court and it really translated well [to the game].”
Kenadie Fernung led the Trojans (6-3) with 25 points. Karley Leininger followed with 15 points, Brittany Temple had eight, Megan Conner had seven and Gracie Grimes had six.
TC has won three games in a row.
“I thought defensively our ability to get deflections and just be pests continues to fuel our ability to run. When we stay connected defensively, we are a much better basketball team,” Corn said.
“Overall I thought that this is what we are really capable of. The offense has been slow coming around but [Tuesday] was a great team effort on that end.”
CL. PRAIRIE 57, NW 44
Northwestern took a 24-21 lead into halftime, but Class 2A No. 8-ranked Clinton Prairie pulled away in the second half for the win in the game at Prairie.
Tynlie Neal led the Gophers (8-1) with 17 points.
McKenna Layden had a big game for the Tigers. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 28 points and also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. She made 10 of 17 shots from the field and 7 of 8 free throw attempts.
Also for the Tigers (4-2), Ellie Boyer had eight points and Leah Carter had six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAC 57, TIPTON 52
Nolan Kelly scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Maconaquah to the win in its home opener.
Also for the Braves (2-1), Hayden Maiben had 18 points and nine rebounds and Feenix Kile had 11 points and nine rebounds.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well [Tuesday] from the free throw or 3-point line. We must improve on both of those areas as we don’t have the height that many of our opponents have,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
The Braves led 28-23 at halftime. The Blue Devils quickly knotted the score early in the third quarter, but the Braves regained control and pulled out to a 47-38 lead. From there, the Braves held on for the win.
“We didn’t finish the game like we should have. We know we can handle late game situations better than this. Too many mistakes and missed free throws,” Tim Maiben said.
CARROLL 90, FRONTIER 45
The Cougars posted their third straight lopsided victory with a 45-point drubbing of Frontier following a 20-point win over Caston and a 65-point win over West Central.
Owen Duff led the way for the 4-1 Cougars, scoring a game-high 26 points. Kaleb Meek added 15 points, Ethan Duff 11 and Jake Skinner 10.
Carroll led 17-7 after a quarter then blew the game open in the middle quarters. Carroll scored 22 points in the second quarter for a 39-15 lead at the half, and got 28 points in the third for a 67-30 lead going into the final frame.
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 68, MAC 59
Carroll beat visiting Maconaquah 68-59 for its sixth straight win.
The Cougars trailed 31-23 at halftime and 50-45 after three quarters. They outscored the Braves 23-9 in the final quarter to surge to the win.
Alli Harness scored 30 points to lead the Cougars. The freshman guard also had nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Also for the Cougars (6-1), Megan Wagner had 13 points and five rebounds, Maryn Worl had 10 points and seven boards and Madison Wagner had six points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Carroll had a cold night from the field (22 of 64 overall, 3 of 24 from 3-land), but the Cougars knocked down 21 of 28 free throw attempts.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (3-2) with 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Madison Wilson had 17 points, Alex Merritt had nine points and seven rebounds, Monica Moore had eight points, six rebounds and four steals and Lauryn Merritt had seven points and seven boards.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 96, KOKOMO 87
The Tigers edged the Katfish on Monday as each squad claimed six wins apiece in the Tiger tank.
Jaylyn Harrison and Madyson Baxter were triple winners for Northwesetern. Baxter won the 100 freestyle (1:01.72) and 200 freestyle (2:17.3). Harrison won the 50 free (:25.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.53). And the two teamed with Catherine Bath and Ann Bourff to win the 200 free relay (1:48.63). Bath also won the 500 free (5:41.17).
“It was a fabulous meet. It was a lot of back-and-forth,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “I was so pleased with the kids on the ladies’ side. Madyson Baxter had an outstanding night. The medley relay — fabulous. Every single one of those girls had a season-best time.”
Jenaka Hawkins, Macee Reckard and Paige Wilson were each double winners for the Katfish. They teamed with Emily Lucas to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.31), out-touching Northwestern by 0:03. Hawkins also won the 200 IM (2:20.03), Reckard won the 100 backstroke (1:03.19) and Wilson won the 100 butterfly (1:12.4).
Kokomo’s Kaitlyn McGraw won the diving competition (182.9). And Julynne Spidell, Kendra Cline, Rachel Hillman and Emily Griggs won the 400 free relay (4:39.7).
“Almost every single swim was a season best and several of those were lifetime bests,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “The girls put together their best effort of the season and look to continue the momentum in the coming weeks.”
CASS 96, WESTERN 66
The Panthers won six events in Monday’s meet, led by quadruple winners Anna Moore and Genesis Everling. Individually, Moore won the 200 free (2:07.23) and the 500 free (5:44.17). Everling won the 100 free (1:04.49) and 100 backstroke (1:10.15).
They teamed with Olivia Shoemaker and Cami Caldwell to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.42) and the same quartet won the 400 free relay (4:24.65).
“We are still below 50% capacity on the kids we have [due to quarantines],” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Every meet is like making a new lineup for a brand new team because I’ve got completely different personnel.
“I’m really just elated at how well our kids are doing on this. I’m really thankful that we’ve had very few of them actually sick, they’ve just been quarantined. I think our times are reflecting the work we’ve done.”
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 98, KOKOMO 87
Northwestern won seven events to edge Kokomo on Monday. Austin Huskey and Caleb Champion were each triple winners. They teamed with Drew Gingerich and Ethan Champion to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.17). Huskey also won the 200 IM (2:16.71) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.3). Caleb Champion won the 50 free (:24.2) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.59).
Ethan Champion added a win in the 500 free (5:51.79), and Kolby Ahnert won the 100 backstroke (1:05.77).
“When I do stats the next day [after a meet] I evaluate our best times for the season and I highlight them and keep track of how much time the kids drop each meet, and when I held the sheet up it was almost solid yellow because almost all our kids had a best time,” Walters said Tuesday after going over the meet times.
She noted some strong swims from Huskey, Ahnert, Caleb Champion and Gingerich.
“These kids’ season is like a roller coaster ride right now, and to see a little consistency is outstanding,” Walters said of navigating COVID-19 quarantines.
Kokomo was led by quadruple winner Logan Pitner. Individually he won the 200 free (1:54.33) and the 100 free (:50.46). He joined Caleb Smith, Diego Giner and Isaac Elkin to win the 200 free relay (1:37.67), and teamed with Smith, Giner and Andrew Jay to win the 400 free relay (3:41.66). Elkin won the diving competition with a score of 184.9.
“Juniors Ben Hillman and Stone Daily had breakout swims in the 100 fly and 100 breast respectively – both with lifetime bests, which is a great accomplishment for this point in the season,” Trimpe said.
WESTERN 101, CASS 61
Drew Caldwell and Mason Hill scored four wins each to pace the Panthers on Monday. They teamed with Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.17) and the same four won the 400 free relay (3:42.84). Caldwell also won the 100 butterfly (:57.41) and the 100 backstroke (:58.54). Hill won the 200 IM (2:27.67) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.1).
Bradshaw won the 50 free (:24.4) and Sam Bowlby won the 100 freestyle (1:02.62). Bowlby teamed with Zac Cline, Luke Mawbey and Charlie Conkle to win the 200 free relay (1:50.9).
“The boys swam well,” Bennett said. “Cass’ team was about the same size as our team. The guys we had really kind of dominated the meet. Drew Caldwell is swimming strong. He hadn’t swum the fly yet this year so I was really happy to see him under a minute in that. I was really happy to see Sam Bowlby get a win. I think that’s his first individual win in a varsity event.”
