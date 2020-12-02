Logansport’s boys basketball team earned a little payback Tuesday.
After getting swept in a pair of games last season by Lewis Cass, Logansport responded with a 59-53 victory over the Kings in the Berry Bowl.
The Berries knocked off the defending Cass County Tournament champions and will play for the title in the second game on Friday night. The event is sponsored by Logansport Savings Bank. Caston plays Pioneer in the other semifinal tonight.
Malachi Pearson, who missed the season opener at Peru, returned to the court and had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win for the Berries (1-1).
Garrett Barron added 13 points and five boards. Noah Lange scored 13.
Tyson Johnson had 15 points, seven boards and three assists for the Kings (1-2). Tyson Good had 10 points and three steals, and Nolan Young scored nine on 3 of 3 shooting from 3-point range.
It was a close game throughout. It was tied 9-all after one quarter. Cass led 21-19 at halftime and Logan led 38-36 after three. Logan outscored Cass 21-17 in the fourth.
Cass will play in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 80, TWIN LAKES 54
Up 39-32 at halftime, Carroll dominated the second half to win going away Tuesday at Twin Lakes.
Alli Harness led the Cougars (2-1) with 26 points. Madison Wagner followed with 16 points and Morgan Viney and Megan Wagner had 14 points apiece.
LOGAN 40, CASS 37
Gabby Richie’s 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining lifted Logansport past Cass 40-37 in the Cass County tournament’s opening game Tuesday at Logan.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (0-3) with 16 points. Kyla Mennen backed her with eight points and Odessa Vest hit two 3-pointers for six points.
TAYLOR 56, PERU 42
The Titans got 20 points from Emma Good, 15 from Kelsi Langley and nine from Whitney Chorrushi in a comfortable home win over Peru on Monday. Taylor (4-2) got up to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and led by double digits at every stop after that.
“We played well in the first quarter. Actually we played well I thought the first three quarters offensively,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “The fourth quarter we gave up too many easy baskets, left open shooters. We’ve got to play better defense but overall it’s a win. I thought the kids played well. We played well.”
Oliver noted several strong efforts individually, in particular the play of a sophomore guard.
“Katie Hogan had a really strong game,” Oliver said. “She only had seven points but I think she had seven assists and six rebounds. Overall again, a good team effort.”
Logan Mouser led Peru (1-2) with a game-high 21 points.
GIRLS SWIMMING
H. HEIGHTS 89, EASTERN 81
Eastern battled Hamilton Heights tough in the meet in the Huskies’ pool Tuesday.
“After having a week off due to school being closed, the girls swam very well. I was proud of their performance,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said.
The Comets had four wins: Leah Jordan in the diving program; Lauryn Shane in the 500 freestyle; Lola Williams in the 100 backstroke; and the team of Ella Kantz, Layne Shedron, Erin Matheny and Arabelle Ewing in the 200 free relay.
OAK HILL 102, NW 81
Northwestern hosted Oak Hill for a delayed season opener. The Tigers’ scheduled opener against Twin Lakes on Nov. 24 was canceled.
Triple winner Jaylyn Harrison and double winners Anne Boruff and Catherine Bath led the Tigers. Individaully, Harrison won the 50 freestyle (:25.19) and 100 butterfly (1:01.95), Boruff won the 100 free (1:01.50) and Bath was tops in the 100 backstroke (1:05.74). Those three teamed with Ashley Ream to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.84).
“It’s so nice to have a meet, to finally get to watch these kids do their thing and to race. That’s the biggest blessing for me,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “We are short-staffed by 18 kids [combined between the girls and boys teams] so it’s a challenge because you have kids swimming uncomfortable events. But not a single one of them complained about swimming [unfamiliar] events.
“We saw some tremendous swims. We saw so much time drop [from the team’s time trials and a mock meet]. They did everything they could.”
CASS 88, ROCHESTER 88
Quadruple winner Liberty Scott and triple winners Maci Garland and Delaney Zeck led the Kings in Monday’s meet at Cass.
BOYS SWIMMING
H. HEIGHTS 85, EASTERN 52
Eastern had a limited lineup for its season opener Tuesday at Hamilton Heights.
“I was so proud of the boys. I have a roster of 16 guys and only six were eligible to swim. Even with most of the team sitting out, I think the guys did an amazing job,” coach Erin Klepfer said.
The Comets had a pair of wins. Porter Brovot won the diving program and the team of Trey Louks, Brovont, Eli Hueston and Matt Laubenstein won the 200 free relay.
“Porter was only a couple points off from breaking the six-dive school record so he is on track for another good season,” Klepfer said.
OAK HILL 122, NW 60
The Tigers had to go with a limited lineup in their season opener Tuesday against visiting Oak Hill.
Ethan Champion led the Tigers with wins in the 50 free (:24.65) and 500 free (5:49.39).
“Ethan had a really good meet. He is coming off of being quarantined too so I was really pleased to see what we did this evening,” Tiger coach Walters said.
Walters said the Tigers had to go with more than half of their lineup out.
“We had a lot of freshmen who scored a lot of points. I looked at my coaches and told them, ‘We’re going to be handing out a lot of varsity letters this year’ because these kids are getting some great opportunities as freshmen, which could really benefit the program down the road,” she said.
“The boys didn’t back down being short-staffed as they were. I was really pleased with what they did.”
ROCHESTER 99, CASS 45
Briceton Ellington led Cass in Monday’s meet with wins in diving and the 50 freestyle. Braxton Armstrong (100 free) and Jackson Hedrick (500 free) also had individual wins for the Kings and Kaden Benner, Ellington, Armstrong and Hedrick teamed to win the 200 free relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.