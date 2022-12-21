Peru’s boys basketball team beat Huntington North 47-32 Tuesday night at Tig-Arena.
The Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bengal Tigers led 18-13 after the first quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 33-23 after the third quarter.
Matthew Roettger led Peru (6-1) with 21 points. He drilled eight shots from the field, including four 3-pointers. Gavin Eldridge added 12 points and Braxten Robbins and Alex Ross had six points each.
OAK HILL 43, WESTERN 39
Up 34-33 after the third quarter, the visiting Panthers could not hold on for the win.
Mitchell Dean led Western (2-5) with 12 points, Logan Nelson had eight points and Patrick Hobson had seven.
Landon Biegel led Oak Hill (6-1) with 16 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS HOOPS
WESTERN 71, TAYLOR 11
Western got 20 points from Mackenzie York and 17 from Lauren Bradley in a win over the Titans. Caroline Long added 12 points and McKenna Smith six. The Panthers improved to 9-3.
“We got good play from our bench,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “I’m proud of the effort we put out. We were able to keep our intensity up throughout the game. Taylor has a lot of kids with fight. They never give up.”
Janeal Capers scored five points for Taylor (0-13).
MONDAY
GIRLS SWIM
NW 116.5, CARROLL 55.5
Northwestern won 11 of the 12 events.
Catherine Bath won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.26) and 100 free (:58.91). Ashley Ream won the 200 IM (2:30.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.36). Morgan Binnion won the 50 free (:28.72) and 100 butterfly (1:16.86). Taylor Schmitt won the diving program (198.75). Lauren Martin won the 100 backstroke (1:15.96).
Lauren Martin, Ream, Jaden Short and Aubrey Evilsizer won the 200 medley relay (2:19.85). Bath, Martin, Savannah Brown and Burgandi Purvis won the 200 free relay (2:01.59). And Jaden Short, Bath, Evilsizer and Ream won the 400 free relay (4:30.65).
“The ladies had a decent night,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “We didn’t apply some of our practice work as much as I would have liked. We had a bunch of ladies out sick. Taylor’s dive score is a personal best. I was really impressed with how Jaden Short stepped up as a senior in two key relays. Freshman Morgan Binnion also came away with two firsts individually.”
BOYS SWIM
NW 123, CARROLL 47
Northwestern won 10 of the 12 events.
Wyatt Herrell won the 100 backstroke (1:14.77) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.0). Caleb Champion won the 200 free (1:54.29) and 500 free (5:26.04). Parks Ortman won the 200 IM (2:29.1). Brady Correll won the diving program (201.35). Seth Pohlman won the 100 butterfly (1:22.13).
Pohlman, Landon Munoz, Preston DeWitt and Maverick Harrell won the 200 medley relay (2:07.71). Champion, DeWitt, Ortman and Herrell won the 200 free relay (1:44.77). And Herrell, Champion, Ortman and DeWitt won the 400 free relay (3:54.86).
“Boys had a good night short-staffed,” Walters said. “Wyatt Herrell swam the iron man, the last four events back-to-back. He won all four of his events. He did an outstanding job. I was thrilled with driver Brady Correll breaking his personal best again.”
GIRLS HOOPS
CASS 39, EASTERN 28
Aftin Griffin hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points — all in the second half — to help Cass (5-7) hold off Eastern. Kinsey Mennen scored seven points and Elly Logan scored six.
Jenna Odle led Eastern (1-12) with 12 points. Kenzie DeGraaff and Macy Coan added six each.
N. MIAMI 69, TAYLOR 12
Janeal Capers scored six points for the Titans and Amelia Colins four.
“A couple of our players are battling illness, so it’s been a pretty rough few games lately,” Taylor coach Jill Shimer said. “The girls definitely play hard all 32 minutes and I am proud of them for that.”
North Miami improved to 7-2. Taylor fell to 0-12.
