Western’s boys basketball team tore out to an 11-0 lead less than three minutes into the game and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating Oak Hill 46-43 Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers (6-2) did not make it easy on themselves in winning their sixth straight. They missed eight of their first nine free throw attempts, including the front ends of two one-and-ones, before making 9 of 10 over the final 2:22. Also, they committed 18 turnovers, including 10 in the second half.
“Our defense continues to carry us,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I thought the kids who took the challenge of guarding [Landon] Biegel, who’s a special player — Mike Gaines, Dylan Hightower, Dylan Collins — did a really nice job in the first half of making his catches difficult and keeping him in check, which gave us some wiggle room to close the game.
“We have to be able to step up in pressure time and make free throws and handle the basketball,” he added. “We’re continuing to try to learn that lesson right now. We’re learning that lesson while we’re winning, but if we don’t show some maturity in that aspect of the game, eventually we’re going to learn that lesson while we lose.”
Western’s 11-0 start led to a 19-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. At that point, Panther guard Evan Kretz had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting — 3-of-3 from 3-land and a steal and dunk. He took only one shot in the second quarter, a 3-pointer with :10 remaining, and he canned it for a 25-13 halftime lead.
Kretz scored on a breakaway off an Oak Hill turnover 26 seconds into the third quarter to make him 6 of 6 — and that’s what he finished from the field as the Golden Eagles narrowed their defensive focus.
“They face-guarded him, made his catches really difficult, and we missed a lot of shots that could have broke the game open and they would’ve had to change defense,” Lewis said. “I was comfortable with some of the shots we took. We have to continue to beat more aggressive around the rim and really work on winning spots for deep post catches and then feeding our big guys when they win that position. Right now, it’s just a timing thing more than anything else.”
Even with the Golden Eagles taking Kretz away, the Panthers seemed in control. They led 32-21 at the end of the third quarter at which point they had held the Golden Eagles to 7-of-24 shooting. The Panthers went on to lead 37-25 midway through the final quarter and 39-30 after Michael Gaines hit two free throws at 2:22.
Oak Hill (4-2) rallied to within 39-34 at 1:25, but Dylan Bryant hit two free throws at 1:21, Hightower hit two at :56 to make it 43-34 and Kretz made 3 of 4 attempts in the final :18. Oak Hill’s Biegel drilled three 3-pointers in the final :21, the last coming at the buzzer, to account for the final.
Kretz finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Bryant had 12 points, including five in the final quarter. Gaines and Parker Dean had five points apiece.
Biegel led all scorers with 21 points, with 13 coming in the final quarter. Caleb Kroll added 14 for the Eagles.
Western faces Vincennes Lincoln at noon Thursday at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.
MAC 73, WHITKO 54
The Braves led 22-17 after a quarter then pushed their lead to 16 points at 39-23 at the half, and kept a double-digit lead after three quarters at 51-37. Maconaquah improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Whitko fell to 2-6, 0-2 TRC.
TIPTON 70, BLACKFORD 48
The Blue Devils upped their record to 6-2 with their third straight win. Blackford fell to 1-3.
CASS 47, EASTERN 10
Kendal Johnson reached the 1,000-point milestone as Lewis Cass defeated Eastern.
Johnson needed 23 points entering the night to reach 1,000 for her career and the 6-foot senior guard scored exactly 23.
“I’m just really thankful for my coaches and family and everyone that’s gotten me to here throughout all the years of playing,” she said, noting both her schools. Johnson played her first two seasons at Winamac, where she scored 467 points. She has scored 533 points in one-and-a-half seasons at Cass.
Cass led 15-5 after one, 30-8 at halftime and 41-10 after three. Hallie Coffey added 13 points for the Kings. Izzy Tharp had six.
Cass coach Kyle Amor talked about Johnson’s achievement.
“It’s obviously a huge accomplishment. It’s something that not too many kids get to do or have the opportunity to do, but not only the opportunity but you’ve got to have the skill set to put up those points. We’re awfully proud of her here. We’ve relied on her pretty heavily for her scoring for the last year and a half, and she’s been able to shoulder it. We’re definitely proud of her.”
Cass improved to 6-8. Eastern is 1-12.
LOGAN 50, PERU 27
Logansport broke the game open in the second quarter and kept control. The Berries (4-10) led just 9-7 after the first quarter, then held a 27-14 lead at halftime. Logan was in control up 44-20 through three quarters. Peru fell to 4-8.
NW 55, YORKTOWN 27
Northwestern outscored visiting Yorktown 16-2 in the first quarter and 16-4 in the second quarter to build a commanding 32-6 lead. The Tigers held Yorktown to 2-of-20 shooting in the half.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern (10-3) with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals. Anna Bishir had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, Ashley Newell had nine points and five boards, Lexi Hale had eight points and 11 boards and Leah Carter dished four assists.
Defensively, Bishir took five steals, Bailey Henry had four steals, Carter had two blocked shots and Layden had two steals and a blocked shot.
Amari Wright led Yorktown (3-8) with 10 points.
N. MIAMI 45, TAYLOR 44
The Warriors won a tense contest at Center Court, spoiling a night where the Titans celebrated Kelsi Langley reaching the 1,000-point milestone. North Miami led 12-11 after a quarter, Taylor led 23-19 at the half, and Taylor led 38-36 after three quarters.
“North Miami came in 7-4, a good basketball team,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “Kelsi getting her 1,000th point was huge. We knew it was coming. It was kind of neat because she didn’t really play like she needed to get her 1,000th point, she just played. She’s a great player and she’s had a great career. People forget that we missed like eight games last year. Her numbers would be higher, but she doesn’t care about numbers, she cares about wins along with all the other kids.
“I’m really proud of her. She worked her butt off all summer long and it showed.”
Emma Good scored 16 points to lead Taylor, Langley scored 14 and Jallainah Harris nine.
Logan Mouser led North Miami (8-4) with 14 points, Ellie Musselman scored 11 and Kaiden Hanley 10.
NW 135, CARROLL 41
Northwestern swimmer Lauren Martin swam the last four events of the meet and won all four to highlight the Purple Tigers’ night in the Carroll tank. The 200 free relay team of Ashley Ream, Catherine Bath, Hannah Moore and Martin on the anchor leg won in 1:56.71. Martin then won the 100 backstroke in 1:14.38, the 100 breaststroke in 1:31.58, and led off the 400 free relay, teaming with Ream, Burgandi Purvis and Jaylyn Harrison to win in 4:21.25.
“I do, once a year, what’s called the ‘Iron Man,’” NW coach Donita Walters said of swimming the last four events in a row with the least possible rest. “Lauren Martin is the first one in my coaching career to win all four of those events.”
Bath, Harrison, Moore and Purvis won the 200 medley relay (2:06.51. Harrison won the 200 free (2:02.75) and 100 free (:56.46). Bath won the 200 IM (2:24.03) and 100 butterfly (1:05.65). Moore won the 50 free (:29.09). And Ream won the 500 free (6:12.65).
“Carroll is a much smaller program than we have,” Walters said. “We still had 17 best times. Jaylyn Harrison had a very nice 200 freestyle. Ashley Ream winning the 500, that was a bid deal, season-best time for her. Kudos to Lauren Martin for really being gritty and pushing through.”
NW 125, CARROLL 42
Northwestern won 11 events in a victory in the Carroll tank.
The Tigers swept the relays. Will Baxter, Jacob Bumgardner, Caleb Champion and Wyatt Herrell won the 200 medley relay (2:02.75). Ethan Champion, Harrell, Caleb Champion and Parks Ortman won the 200 free relay (1:44.09). And Ethan Champion, Preston DeWitt, Will Baxter and Alex Baxter won the 400 free relay (3:52.64).
Ethan Champion won the 200 free (2:01.02) and 100 free (:53.9). Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:12.21) and 100 butterfly (1:00.31). Will Baxter won the 50 free (:25.53). Brady Correll won diving (182.9). Alex Baxter won the 100 backstroke (1:13.82). And Ortman won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.41).
Ortman swam the last four events and came away with two wins, a second and a third in Walters’ Iron Man challenge.
“That’s a challenge back to back to back to back and he handled it like a champ,” Walters said of Ortman. “I’m really excited about what Brady Correll is doing on the boards. Will Baxter looks really good on his sprints. The Champion boys are versatile athletes that we can count on to do anything.”
