Megan Wagner and Alli Harness led the way as Carroll’s girls basketball team crushed Clinton Central 74-39 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Tuesday at Michigantown.
Megan Wagner recorded 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals and Harness had 24 points, six rebounds, nine steals and three assists.
Also for the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Cougars (9-1 overall, 2-0 HHC), Maryn Worl had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Madison Wagner had eight points and six rebounds.
Up 31-16 at halftime, Carroll exploded for 29 points in the third quarter to take a commanding 60-26 lead.
Carroll has won nine in a row since dropping its season opener to Kokomo.
NOBLESVILLE 67, NORTHWESTERN 41
Northwestern battled Class 4A co-No. 11 Noblesville tough in the opening quarter, but the visiting Millers pitched a 17-0 shutout in the second quarter to build a commanding 33-11 lead.
Ashlynn Shade led the Millers (8-3) with 24 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Ellie Boyer and McKenna Layden carried the offensive load for the Tigers (4-4). Boyer had 18 points and four assists and Layden had 16 points and two assists. Layden also had four rebounds and six steals. Lexi Hale took seven rebounds.
TIPTON 59, EASTERN 41
Tipton removed any suspense by racing to a 32-8 halftime lead.
Eastern coach Andy Steele credited his squad for battling to the end.
“Girls played with a lot of heart and determination,” he said. “Tipton is a good, physical team. I was worried we wouldn’t be able to handle their physicalness. I was wrong. Our girls took the fight to them, especially in the second half.”
Tara Wagoner and Macy Coan scored 11 points apiece to lead the Comets (0-10). Kara Otto had eight points and eight rebounds.
ROCHESTER 53, MACONAQUAH 36
Maconaquah dropped its Three Rivers Conference opener at Rochester.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (3-4 overall) in scoring with 14 points, Brianna Hubenthal had eight points and seven steals and Monica Moore had seven points, 16 rebounds and two steals. Moore also blocked a shot.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PERU 56, TIPP. VALLEY 48
The Bengal Tigers downed the visiting Vikings to move to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
CARROLL 45, ROSSVILLE 42
Carroll knocked off Rossville for a strong start to Hoosier Heartland Conference play. The Cougars (5-1 overall) join Eastern and Delphi at 1-0 in the conference.
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 42, LEBANON 40
Sadie Harding recorded a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Western edge visiting Lebanon.
Also for the Panthers, Haley Scott had 10 points and six rebounds, Caroline Long had eight points and 11 boards, Kayleigh Turner offered seven points off the bench and Ella Biggs had five points.
“Our team defensive intensity was hot from the start,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said, “and we made key stops as we protected a small lead late in the game.”
TAYLOR 61, NORTH MIAMI 54
The Titans took the floor for the first time since Dec. 2 — after four postponements — and outlasted host North Miami. Taylor led 15-7 after a quarter but NM took a 25-22 lead into halftime. The Titans led by just a point, 44-43 after three quarters.
Kelsi Langley led the Titans with a game-high 24 points and Emma Good added 17. Katie Hogan scored seven, Whitney Chorrushi six and Jadyn Underwood five.
GIRLS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 118, LOGANSPORT 62
Kokomo’s swimmers won 10 events to top Logansport and improved to 3-1 on the season.
Seven different Katfish swimmers won individual events and Kokomo also swept the relays. Macee Reckard won the 200 freestyle, Emily Griggs won the 200 IM, Paige Wilson won the 50 free, Kaitlyn McGraw won diving, Emily Lucas won the 100 free, Rachel Hillman won the 500 free, and Jenaka Hawkins won the 100 backstroke.
BOYS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 115, LOGANSPORT 58
The Katfish won 11 events overall, taking all three relays and eight individual races.
Diego Giner and Isaac Elkin won two individual events each. Giner won the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, and Elkin won diving and the 100 breaststroke. Additionally, Andrew Jay won the 200 free, Logan Pitner won the 50 free, Ben Hillman won the 100 butterfly, and Adam Benhy won the 100 backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.