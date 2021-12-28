Tri-Central’s Jace Cassity looks to put up a shot against Clinton Central in the CC Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 29
Bulldogs rally to beat Trojans in CC tourney
Tribune sports staff
Tri-Central’s boys basketball team seemed in good shape for most of 3 1/2 quarters against Clinton Central on Tuesday in the opening round of the Bulldogs’ holiday tournament.
The Trojans led throughout the first quarter, took a 33-29 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth second quarter, and led throughout the third quarter. They took a 51-46 advantage into the final quarter and owned a 58-54 lead with 3:00 remaining.
From there, TC failed to score again, and Clinton Central surged to a 63-58 win.
Carroll guard Chris Huerta, right, gets to the basket against Eastern’s Eli Edwards in the opening round of the Clinton Central Holiday Tournament Tuesday night. Huerta scored a team-high 18 points in Carroll’s victory.
Tri-Central’s Jace Cassity looks to put up a shot against Clinton Central in the CC Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Carroll guard Chris Huerta, right, gets to the basket against Eastern’s Eli Edwards in the opening round of the Clinton Central Holiday Tournament Tuesday night. Huerta scored a team-high 18 points in Carroll’s victory.
Tri-Central’s Jace Cassity looks to put up a shot against Clinton Central in the CC Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Missed free throws and turnovers doomed the Trojans (5-3) in the final quarter. They went 1 of 7 from the line, including 0 for 6 in the final 2:10, and they committed six turnovers after committing just six turnovers in the first three quarters combined.
With TC clinging to a one-point lead, Jake Chapman missed three free throws — two shots at 2:10 and the front end of a one-and-one at 1:33. From there, the Bulldogs made their move. Koda Allen hit two free throws at 1:23 to give CC a 59-58 lead and Luke Davison followed with a steal and two more free throws at 1:18 for a 61-58 lead.
The Trojans had their chances to fight back as the score remained 61-58 for more than a minute, but Chapman missed the front end of another one-and-one at :52, Caden Leininger missed a 3-point attempt at :16 and Landon Grant missed two free throws at :14. From there, the Bulldogs sealed the win. Allen split a pair of free throws at :11 for a 62-58 lead and following TC’s sixth turnover of the quarter, Davison hit one of two free throws at :07 to cap the scoring.
The Bulldogs avenged a 68-61 loss to the Trojans in Hoosier Heartland Conference play on Dec. 17.
Davison led the Bulldogs (4-2) with 20 points, Allen backed him with 19 and Kyle Pickard had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Chapman led the Trojans with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jace Cassity had 10 points and eight rebounds, Grant had 10 points and six boards and Leininger had nine points.
Tri-Central will face Eastern in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. today. TC beat Eastern 81-67 in an HHC game on Dec. 10.
— Bryan Gaskins
TIPTON SPLITS
Tipton’s boys basketball team will play for third place today in the eight-team Monrovia Classic after beating Milan 76-39 in the opening round, then falling 80-74 to Danville in the semifinals, both Tuesday.
Tipton cruised in the opening round. The Blue Devils closed out the first quarter on a 9-2 run to open up a 25-14 lead. The Blue Devils then outscored the Indians 15-1 in the second quarter to stretch their lead to 39-15. Tipton did not let up in the second half as it led 55-26 after three quarters and opened up a 37-point lead, 69-32, on Maverick Conaway’s 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining and the rest of the contest was played with a running clock.
Three Blue Devils scored in double figures led by Nate Powell’s game-high 16 points. Sam Ridgeway added a career-high 15 points and had a team-high nine rebounds, and freshman Grady Carpenter added 13 points, four rebounds and five steals. Aden Tolle had eight rebounds and six assists to go with three points, while Nolan Swan scored just two points but dished out seven assists.
In the semifinal, Danville 6-6 senior guard Brady Ruggles scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 20. He did his damage from the outside, connecting on 6 of 8 3-pointers. Powell matched his 18 in the first half and finished with 22 points.
Tipton (7-3) led 21-20 after a quarter, and Danville (8-1) took one-possession leads in the middle quarters at 44-41 at halftime and 64-61 after three quarters.
Tipton plays Southwestern (Shelbyville) at 6 p.m. today for third place.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
MAC 65, N. MIAMI 48
Maconaquah and Peru will play for the championship of the Miami County Invite today at approximately 8 p.m. at North Miami after each won semifinals on Tuesday.
Hayden Maiben led Maconaquah with 18 points. Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball scored 16 points. Brayden Betzner added six and Brennan Bailey five.
The Braves (6-1) led at every stop but only put distance between themselves and the Warriors (3-3) in the second half. Maconaquah was up 11-9 after a quarter, 29-24 at halftime and 45-34 after three quarters.
PERU 60, CASTON 53
The Bengal Tigers got 23 points from Matt Ross, 14 from Braxten Robbins 11 from Matt Roettger and nine from Alex Ross as Peru moved to 7-0 on the season. Peru and Maconaquah will face off in the final at approximately 8 p.m. tonight at North Miami.
Caston led 13-10 after a quarter and 29-26 at the half. Peru took the lead in the third quarter to go up 42-40 before the final frame. Sam Smith scored 20 points to lead Caston (3-4), Kade Zeider added 16 and Joey Spin 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MAC 72, N. MIAMI 46
Maconaquah beat tournament host North Miami (4-2) in the opening round of the Miami County Invitational and will play Caston at 6 p.m. today for the championship.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah to the title game with a 32-point effort in the semifinal victory. She was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line. Lauryn Merritt added seven points, Bailey Carson six and Miranda Stoll five.
The Braves (9-4) led 17-11 after a quarter, 29-18 at halftime, and 46-35 after three quarters, then put the game away by outscoring North Miami (8-5) by 15 points in the fourth quarter.
CASTON 63, PERU 32
The Comets opened a 15-point lead after the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Miami County Invitational, then put the game beyond doubt in the middle quarters. Caston led 22-7 after a quarter, 41-17 at halftime, and 56-22 after three quarters.
Caston (9-4) faces Maconaquah a 6 p.m. today at North Miami for the title. Peru (4-9) faces North Miami today at noon for third place.
WRESTLING
N. MONTGOMERY INVITE
With six wrestlers posting unbeaten records, Western won the 16-team North Montgomery Invitational’s team tournament Tuesday, winning five matches. The two-day tourney features a team competition the first day, and individual competition today.
Western topped North Montgomery 57-18, Noblesville 54-30, Whiteland 37-33, Rennselaer 50-21, and Warren Central 47-27.
Western’s Benton Kanable (106 pounds), Tanner Tishner (113), Tye Linser (120), Mitchell Betz (152), Deaglan Pleak (160) and Hayden Shepherd (170) each went 5-0. M.J. Norman (195) was 4-1, Robert Dinn (138) was 2-1, and Aidan Raab (126) and Brayden Shoaff (182) were each 3-2.
“We had some guys step up on and off through the day, that maybe aren’t some of our bigger hitters, that won some good matches,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “That’s definitely the best performance so far this year. We’re starting to get some guys back in the lineup. We’re almost back to full strength.”
