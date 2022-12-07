Northwestern’s boys swimming and diving team cruised past Lafayette Central Catholic 120-52 Tuesday night in the Tiger tank.
Ethan Champion won the 100 backstroke in a school-record time of :57.47 to highlight the Tigers’ victory.
Ethan Champion, Caleb Champion and Sam Martin won two individual events apiece. Ethan Champion also won the 50 freestyle (:23.35). Caleb Champion’s wins came in the 100 butterfly (:55.27) and 200 free and Sam Martin’s wins came in the 200 IM (2:23.53) and 500 free (6:13.9). Also winning individual events for the Tigers were Chase DeWitt (diving, 108.05) and Landon Munoz (100 breaststroke, 1:18.69).
“Ethan’s school record was really exciting,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Caleb’s 100 fly was darn close to our school record. We’ll get it. We’ll take another shot at it next week.
“Sam Martin, a freshman, is used to kind of sprinting so the 200 IM and 500 free were tough races, but he pulled off some nice wins,” Walters added.
The Tigers swept the relays. Ethan Champion, Munoz, Martin and Seth Pohlman won the 200 medley (1:55.95). Preston DeWitt, Logan Phillips, Rowen Elmore and Alexander Hendrickson won the 200 free (1:53.18). And Preston DeWitt, Parks Ortman, Wyatt Herrell and Caleb Champion won the 400 free (3:43.41).
WESTERN 113, DELPHI 68
The Panthers had solid efforts from throughout their lineup in defeating the visiting Oracles.
Western had individual wins from: Ashton Tso (200 IM, 2:19.65); Avery Berryman (50 free, :23.34); Evan Butcher (diving, 278.40); Charlie Brewer (100 butterfly, :57.81); Andrew Jay (500 free, 5:26.50); and Noah Broyles (100 backstroke, 1:01.06).
In addition, Gavin Bourff, Berryman, Broyles and Jay teamed to win the 400 free relay (3:47.27).
“It was a good meet. Delphi had some strong kids, didn’t have enough of them, and my guys were able to kind of handle them all the way through,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I’m really happy with the way my freshmen and sophomores are stepping up and doing a nice job.”
CL. CENTRAL 95.5, EASTERN 73.5
Jansen Richmond led Eastern by winning the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
“Jansen has been having an awesome season so far. He has been a strong, reliable swimmer. I wish I could use him in more events,” coach Erin Stiner said.
“The guys were not at their best, but managed to pull out some strong swims. Obadiah Greene dropped 10 seconds in the 500,” she added.
GIRLS SWIM
NW 100, LCC 66
Catherine Bath and Aubrie Sparling finished as quadruple winners to lead the Tigers past visiting Lafayette Central Catholic.
Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:05.51) and 100 backstroke (1:07.42) and Sparling won the 200 individual medley (2:35.96) and 500 freestyle (6:11.47). Both swam on a pair of winning relays.
Also for Northwestern, Taylor Schmitt won the diving program (186.05), Ashley Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.12) and the Tigers swept the relays. Bath, Sparling, Lauren Martin and Natalie Weber won the 200 medley (2:14.95). Martin, Bath, Burgandi Purvis and Ream won the 200 free (1:53.65). And Sparling, Aubrey Evilsizer, Ava Davis and Purvis won the 400 free (4:44.04).
“We were so short-staffed. We were down to one relay an event. We have the Purple Plague or sickness. whatever you want to call it, going through the team, but the girls did a nice job,” Walters said. “LCC is a building team and I have to give them credit, they have a great group of girls.”
Walters pointed to Sparling’s time drop in the 500, the divers’ performances and the relay swimmers’ work as highlights.
“A lot of girls had to step up,” she said.
WESTERN 93, DELPHI 81
Anna Moore and Chase Hayes led the way as the Panthers edged the visiting Oracles.
Individually, Moore won the 200 free (2:05.04) and 100 butterfly (1:05.51) and Hayes touched first in the 50 free (:26.38) and 100 free (:59.93). Moore and Hayes teamed with Sophia Moreno and Autumn Harsh to win the 400 free relay (4:22.82).
Also for the Panthers, Moreno won the 500 free (6:40.20) and Ava Wenger won the diving program (120.30).
“I was looking forward to this meet because Delphi’s team is about the same size as our team. I’m happy with the way my girls stepped up and swam a good meet,” Bennett said. “Anna Moore is swimming great times [in her events] and Chase Hayes’ 50 free time was probably one of her best ever. It’s always good to see the girls who practice really hard show that in a meet. Anna and Chase, day in and day out, are our hardest-working kids.
“We had great support too from Autumn Harsh and Sophia Moreno. Sophia won the 500 and was second to Anna in the 200. Both those girls swam on the [winning] relay too.”
CL. CENTRAL 117, EASTERN 63
Eastern hosted Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Clinton Central and the Comets had first-place finishes from Grace VanBibber in the 200 IM, Lilly Shallenberger in the 100 free and Ava Kantz, Addie Conner, Shallenberger and VanBibber in the 400 free relay.
“The girls had a pretty good night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “Clinton Central really pushed us to go faster, and there were some pretty good time drops. They are putting in the work during practice and it’s starting to show.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 65, TRI-COUNTY 38
Alli Harness and Madison Wagner combined for 49 points to lead the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars in their road win.
Harness scored 25 points and Wagner scored 24. Wagner also had an all-action line of 10 rebounds, five assists, six steals and four blocked shots. Harness had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Winners of eight in a row, the Cougars improved to 9-1.
ROSSVILLE 40, CASS 35, OT
Aftin Griffin and Elly Logan led Cass with nine points each. Anna Hedrick scored six points and Faith Helvie and Kinsey Mennen scored five each.
NORTHFIELD 72, TAYLOR 16
Katie Hogan scored 14 points for the Titans.
Taylor fell to 0-8. Northfield improved to 3-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 75, ELWOOD 30
The Blue Devils raced to a 52-20 halftime lead and cruised from there to their 19th straight victory over the Panthers.
Nolan Swan scored a game-high 22 points for Tipton, Grady Carpenter scored 15 and Maverick Conaway scored 14.
Tipton (4-0) visits Western on Friday for the Devils’ Hoosier Conference East Division opener.
