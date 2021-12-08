Kokomo’s wrestling team scored a 47-27 victory over Marion Tuesday night in Marion.
Nathan Conner got the Wildkats rolling with a pin at 4:54 in the 145-pound opening match. Keegan Name (152 pounds) scored a tech fall, Kymani Howard (170) won by pin in 14 seconds, Chad Washburn (195) won by pin in 1:11, Blayke Acord (126) won by pin in 1:50, and Omarion Clark-Stitts won by pin in :49. Elijah Flynn won the 182 match by forfeit.
“Our guys are really wrestling good right now,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “They’re putting in the time, they’re getting better every day, they’re listening, they’re being coachable, and it’s really awesome that we’re going out here and competing dual meet-wise because I didn’t think we’d be a good dual meet team.
“The simple fact that I’ve got some hammers in the room and we’re getting after it, I can’t say enough good things because we’re young.”
EASTERN 70, S. WELLS 6
The Comets made quick work of visiting Southern Wells.
Bradie Porter, Owen Taylor and Elijah Buckley scored pins, Tyler Wright won his match 9-1, and Brodie Porter, Josh Fike, Reid Keisling, Jami Howell, Hannah Morrisett, Eli Bowyer, Eli Ferguson and Gabe Monize each won by forfeit.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 141, LCC 38
Jaylyn Harrison, Ashley Ream and Catherine Bath were quadruple winners to lead Northwestern over Lafayette Central Catholic.
Lauren Martin, Harrison, Bath and Hannah Moore teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.96) Harrison, Ream, Burgandi Purvis and Martin won the 400 free relay (4:16.49). And the team of Bath, Purvis, Ream and Moore won the 200 free relay (1:55.97).
Harrison won the 200 free (2:02.92) and 100 free (:55.49) Ream won the 200 IM (2:35.99) and 500 free (6:13.85). Martin won the 50 free (:29.09). Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:05.83) and 100 backstroke (1:07.88). And Aubrie Sparling won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.93).
“We had a lot of fun,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “My kids were racing to earn the sprinkles for their gingerbread house creations that we’re going to do on Saturday. They’ve been divided into teams and for every 10 seconds they dropped collectively as a team they earn sprinkles. We had some great swims. I had freshman Kelsie Heintz drop 1 minute, 40 seconds off her 500 freestyle.”
WESTERN 102, DELPHI 74
The Panthers took eight events in a victory at Delphi.
Anna Moore won the 200 free (2:08.35) and 500 free (5:48.0). Madi Connolly won diving (156.35). Gracie Burns won the 100 butterfly (1:07.42) and 100 backstroke (1:07.46). Chase Hayes won the 100 free (1:06.15). Olivia Shoemaker won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.5). And the team of Moore, Sophia Moreno, Autumn Harsh and Burns won the 400 free in 4:14.19.
“Our girls are good with rolling with the changes,” Bennett said of having to move swimmers around to cover teammates who are out. “Had to move Chase Hayes around a little bit. She jumped into the IM and put up a really nice time. She ended up second in that race.
“It was great to have Anna back in the water. Gracie Burns is as solid as ever. Madi Connolly is always following Ava Wenger for first in diving. I was glad that Madi was able to get a win in diving. Our girls are swimming well and I’m excited to see some of our girls that are sometimes minor role players playing big roles in these victories.”
CLINTON C. 89, EASTERN 86
Eastern got six first-place swims. Nyah Day won the 50 free, Leah Jordan won diving, Cora Kendall won the 100 butterfly, Lola Williams won the 100 backstroke, Ava Kantz won the 100 breststroke, and the team of Kendall, Addie Conner, Lilly Shallenberger and Williams won the 400 free relay.
“The girls swam so well against Clinton Central,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We trailed them for most of the meet, but we were able to close the gap in the last half of the meet. There were so many close races. I’m really proud of how they swam.”
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 143, LCC 19
The Tigers mixed up their swimmers and got some new winners in addition to the regular stalwarts.
Caleb Champion won the 200 free (1:59.35) and the 100 butterfly (:59.87). Alex Baxter won the 200 IM (2:35.47) and the 100 free (:58.73). Quadruple winner Ethan Champion won the 50 free (23:54) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.18). Brady Correll won diving (177.2). Will Baxter won the 500 free (5:59.75). And Parks Ortman won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.04).
In the relays, Logan Phillips, Jacob Bumgardner, Wyatt Herrell and Correll won the 200 medley (2:16.27). Ethan Champion, Harrell, Xander Hendrickson and Alex Baxter won the 200 free (1:45.01). And Will Baxter, Correll, Bumgardner and Ethan Champion won the 400 free (3:56.3).
“It’s a lot of fun when you give them a challenge like I did,” Walters said. “The camaraderie you see with the kids, the friendly competition actually pushes them a little bit. I was really excited. I’m excited to sit down and sort it out and see who has the full gingerbread kit for Saturday.”
WESTERN 108, DELPHI 73
The Panthers won seven events and powered past Delphi.
Ashton Tso won the 200 IM (2:25.61). Pete Bradshaw won the 50 free (:23.6) and the 100 free (:53.13). Evan Butcher won diving (233.65). Taylor Rathbun won the 500 (5:58.31). Luke Mawbey won the 100 backstroke (1:06.27). And the team of Bradshaw, Charlie Conkle, Rathbun and Mawbey won the 400 free relay (3:47.87).
“It’s nice to see Pete on top in both of his events. He’s a good competitor and he’s very analytical in his races. He’s swimming really well right now,” Western coach Brad Bennett said.
“Luke Mawbey has really been putting out some good times this season. He’s transformed into a major player on this team. Got a lot of young guys – our freshmen and sophomore guys are doing really well. Wyatt Edwards took second in the 500 with a 6:12.81 and that’s probably about a 20-second drop from the first two times that he swam this year.
CLINTON C. 107, CARROLL 71
Eastern’s Porter Brovont won the diving competition.
“We swam off events just to keep things interesting. I’m actually impressed at how well the guys’ swam considering most of them had never done these events before in their lives.
“Porter is really showing some great diving lately and is very focused on continuing to up his [degree of difficulty] and perfect his dives,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said.
CASS 79, CARROLL 69
Cass won six events and outlasted Carroll in the Kings’ tank.
Braxton Armstrong, Carter Armstrong, Jackson Hedrick and Nathan Zoubul won the 200 medley relay. Carter Armstrong won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Hedrick won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. And Zoubul won the 100 freestyle.
GIRLS HOOPS
CASS 40 ROSSVILLE 33
Hallie Coffey got the Kings rolling with a dozen points in the first half as Cass led 25-14 at the break. Rossville pushed back in the third quarter as Cass’ lead was trimmed to 29-25 but the Kings (3-6) outscored the Hornets (0-7) 11-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Coffey and Kendal Johnson each scored 14 to lead Cass. Izzy Tharp added seven.
MAC 69, OAK HILL 32
Maconaquah opened up a 45-18 lead at halftime and cruised to the finish line. Lilly Maple scored 32 points to pace the Braves (5-3) against the Golden Eagles (4-6). Lauryn Merritt scored 14, Miranda Stoll nine and Averi Miller eight.
HAM. HTS. 43, NW 32
Hamilton Heights stifled Northwestern in the first half, limiting the Tigers to just a dozen points at the half as the Huskies won the Hoosier Conference East Division matchup. Heights led 15-5 after a quarter, 24-12 at halftime, and 38-23 after three quarters.
Leah Carter led the Tigers (8-2, 2-1 HC East) with 10 points. McKenna Layden added seven and Lexi Hale six. Heights held Northwestern to 13 of 37 shooting. The Huskies (6-3, 1-0) hit 18 of 50 shots.
NORTHFIELD 64, TAYLOR 59
Emma Good scored 26 points and Kelsi Langley 20 but Northfield countered with four players in double figures – led by Hannah Holmes’ 24 points, to overturn a halftime deficit and top the Titans. Taylor led 15-14 after a quarter, 29-26 at the half but Northfield worked its way into a 46-44 lead after three quarters.
“They came out and they shot the ball well,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “We were shorthanded, not to make excuses, but the key to [Tuesday] night’s loss was they outrebounded us. It keeps coming back to rebounding and turnovers. We took care of the ball better. But we’re still giving up too many points and a lot of them are offensive putbacks or getting in foul trouble.”
CARROLL 75, TRI-COUNTY 60
Alli Harness scored 27 points, dished seven assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Cougars (7-4). Madison Wagner had 17 points and seven rebounds and Maryn Worl had 17 points and four rebounds.
