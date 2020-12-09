Northwestern’s swimming and diving teams swept visiting Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday.
In the girls meet, quadruple winner Jaylyn Harrison and triple winners Catherine Bath and Anne Boruff led the Tigers to a 135-41 victory.
Individually, Harrison raced to wins in the 200 individual medley (2:21.69) and 100 backstroke (1:05.52), Bath took wins in the 200 freestyle (2:07.69) and 100 butterfly (1:07.40) and Boruff touched first in the 50 free (:28.65) and 100 free (1:05.10). Also winning individual events for the Tigers were Kayleigh Wiley (diving, 184.55) and Mady Baxter (500 free, 6:10.29).
Northwestern swept the relays. Samantha Bumgardner, Harrison, Boruff and Jaden Short won the 200 medley in 2:08.70. Harrison, Sierra Pratt, Aubrey Evilsizer and Baxter won the 200 free in 1:59.03. And Leah Parrott, Helen Fivecoate, Bumgardner and Pratt won the 400 free in 4:49.20.
Northwestern coach Donita Walters said the Tigers had a limited roster because of quarantines.
“We mixed things up,” she said. “Some girls embraced the different race options and some were not so excited about it. We saw some great swims. We’ve had four meets in seven days so they were swimming a little tired, but we saw a bunch of our kids applying what we’ve been working on in practice. That was fun to see.”
In the boys meet, quadruple winner Ethan Champion and triple winners Caleb Champion, Hunter Mohr and Drew Gingerich powered the Tigers’ 138-16 victory.
Individually, Ethan Champion won the 200 free (2:08) and 100 free (:56.44), Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:18.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.97), Hunter Mohr touched first in the 50 free (:25.29) and 100 butterfly (1:06.24) and Gingerich was tops in the 500 free (5:41.7) and 100 back (1:06.93).
Also for the Tigers, Brady Correll won the diving program (146.85), and Northwestern swept the relays. Kolby Ahnert, Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion and Xander Hendrickson won the 200 medley in 1:55.62. Ahnert, Andrew Rodgers, Mohr and Alex Baxter won the 200 free in 1:44.39. And Ethan Champion, Andrew Rodgers, Jacob Bumgardner and Gingerich won the 400 free in 4:00.43.
“Hunter Mohr, a senior, had a lifetime [best] in his 50 free. He was on fire. That was exciting to see,” NW coach Walters said. “Across the board, the boys were racing one another and had a good approach.”
Walters noted Lafayette Central Catholic had only three swimmers. She liked the camaraderie and support she saw from her team toward the Knights.
GIRLS SWIMMING
DELPHI 88, WESTERN 77
Short-handed Western received strong swims from triple winners Sophia Moreno and Anna Moore and double winner Chase Hayes.
Individually, Moreno won the 200 freestyle (2:26.55) and 500 free (6:42.03), Moore won the 100 butterfly (1:07.22) and 100 backstroke (1:09.45) and Hayes prevailed in the 100 free (1:04.44). Those three teamed with Cami Caldwell to win the 400 free relay (4:35.49).
“Our girls did everything they could, we just don’t have enough bodies in the pool. I think 60% of our team is quarantined,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We had great swims all night long. We gave [the Oracles] races. That’s all you can do.”
CL. CENTRAL 115, EASTERN 70
The Comets came up short against their Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals.
Eastern won four events. Erin Matheny won the 200 free, Leah Jordan won the diving program, Lauryn Shane was tops in the 500 free and Shane, Lola Williams, Matheny and Cora Kendall teamed to win the 400 free relay.
“We knew coming into this meet that it was going to be a tough one,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “Clinton Central has been our biggest conference rival for the past several years. We’re always gunning for them and they’re always gunning for us. The last few years we’ve beat them in the regular season, but lost at conference. I’m hoping to reverse that this year.”
BOYS SWIMMING
DELPHI 75, WESTERN 70
Western swam with a limited roster as more than half of its team was in quarantine.
Triple winners Taylor Rathbun and Pete Bradshaw and double winners Tanner Vance and Avery Berryman led the Panthers. Individually, Rathbun was tops in the 200 free (2:08.95) and 500 free (6:10.77), Bradshaw won the 50 free (:24.40) and 100 butterfly (1:02.92), Vance won the 200 IM (2:31.47) and Berryman was first in the 100 free (:57.22).
Vance, Berryman, Bradshaw and Rathburn teamed to win the 200 free relay in 1:40.
“Same exact story [as the Panther girls],” Bennett said of the Panthers swimming with less than half their roster. “But our guys had a great showing. Tanner Vance had a big time swim in the 200 IM to win that.”
Bennett praised all of his athletes.
“They’re doing everything they can to get it done. The circumstances are just beyond our control,” he said.
CL. CENTRAL 122, EASTERN 56
Eastern coach Erin Klepfer saw plenty to like from her squad.
“Nearly every single swimmer hit best times in all their individual events,” she said.
The Comets had a pair of wins. Porter Brovont won the diving program and Trey Louks, Brovont, Eli Hueston and Matt Laubenstein teamed to win the 200 free relay.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 78, ELWOOD 41
Mylan Swan and Sam Ridgeway combined for 45 points to fuel the Blue Devils’ runaway victory in their season opener against the visiting Panthers.
Swan scored 24 points and Ridgeway had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Swan knocked down 6 of 12 shots from 3-land. Ridgeway was 10 of 11 from the field.
Nate Powell also had a double-double for the Devils. He scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Tipton had control throughout. It was 20-6 after the first quarter, 44-13 at halftime and 65-25 after the third quarter.
FRANKTON 60, TAYLOR 39
Frankton buried Taylor with a 20-4 opening quarter and the Titans never recovered in Monday’s game at Frankton.
Nathan Keene and Josh Bowman led the Titans (0-2) with seven points apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CASS 45, ROSSVILLE 28
Down 20-17 at halftime, Cass outscored Rossville 13-8 in the third quarter to take a slim 30-28 lead — then the Kings blitzed the Hornets 15-0 in the final quarter to win going away.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (1-5) with 18 points. Kyla Mennen had 14 points and Paxtyn Hicks had 10.
ALEX 67, EASTERN 35
Jenna Odle led Eastern with 12 points and four rebounds. Lily Strunk added seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
WRESTLING
CASS 45, WABASH 34
The Kings’ winners were: Jack Miller (106-pound weight class); Kaine Fowler (120); Payton Smith (152); Adam Bandelier (170); Jaden Younts (182); Erick Hardy (195); Lane Collins (220) and Nathaniel Moss (285).
