Western’s swimming and diving squads split their matchup with Harrison on Tuesday night in the Panther tank. Western’s girls topped Harrison 115-71, while the Raiders won the boys meet 117-66.
The Panthers won 11 events in the girls meet, led by quadruple winners Anna Moore, Delaney Lupoi and Jenaka Hawkins. Those three combined with Lauren LaFever to win the 200-yard medley relay (2:06.16) and the trio combined with Emma Shoemaker to win the 400 free relay (4:07.42).
Moore also won the 200 free (2:10.93) and the 500 free (5:50.52). Hawkins won the 200 IM (2:25.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.36). Lupoi won the 100 butterfly (1:07.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.96).
Also for the Panthers, Genesis Everling won the 50 free (:28.69) and the 100 free (1:03.56), and Grace Knolinski won diving (166.05).
Western coach Brad Bennett said he was “exceptionally happy with the girls. Harrison brought in a massive team. We’ve got 20, they’ve probably got 30 girls. Our girls knew what they had to do to win it and just really performed exceptionally well, across the board.
“One of the highlights was going 1-2-3 in the breaststroke. We started well and kept pouring it on. I’m exceptionally happy with Anna Moore, a freshman winning the 200 and 500, and Delaney Lupoi in the fly and backstroke. I think those were some of her best times all year.”
In the boys meet, Western won two events. Simha Sinkfield won the diving competition with a score of 164.1. And the 200 free relay team of Palmer Harrell, Trey Shock, Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun won in 1:38.33.
“I’m happy with the way they swam. It’s their first meet. They’re kind of remembering what it’s like to race,” Bennett said. “They all performed exceptionally well and raced exceptionally well. I had three out — two major contributors, one out being sick — against a team of 35 guys.
“Shout out to Simha Sinkfield for winning the diving. He usually pretty much just dives, but with the sickness and the people we had out he stepped up in a big way and swam three relays. If he hadn’t done that the other three guys on those teams wouldn’t have had a chance to race. That’s what competition and being on a team is all about.”
NW 97, OAK HILL 86
Visiting Northwestern edged Oak Hill in the Eagle tank and got a school-record performance from Jaylyn Harrison in the 100 butterfly. Harrison finished first in 1:00.01, besting Marla Stanforth’s school record set in 2003.
“She had a great race in that swim and we’ve been focused on her underwaters and she is applying on a daily basis,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “She’s like a sponge. She wants to learn and wants to get better. The sky’s the limit for her.”
Oak Hill’s top racer pushed Harrison and swam a 1:01 herself.
“They touched at the exact same time at the 50,” Walters said. “It was a great effort on both their parts. Those were also crucial points in our win.”
It’s Harrison’s second record of the season and fifth of her Tiger career.
Harrison also won the 50 free (:25.13) and teamed with Kaylynne Fernandes, Lauren Longshore and Catherine Bath to win the 400 free relay in 4:05.2. Bath also won the 200 free (2:08.62) and 500 free (5:38.77). Fernandes also won the 100 free (1:02.42), and Longshore won the 100 backstroke (1:12.83). Camber Fillenwarth won diving with a score of 186.8.
“Oak Hill is an incredibly well-coached program and we knew going in that was going to be a tough meet. The ladies all knew their jobs,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “The first three races of the meet did not go as expected. [The comeback] started with diving. [Fillenwarth] won by less than a point, she won by six tenths of a point and that kind of turned the tables because we went 1-3 in diving.”
H. HEIGHTS 125, EASTERN 58
The Comets had three winners: McKenLee Morgan in diving (161.35); Lauryn Shane in the 500 free (6:02.62); and Lola Williams in the 100 backstroke (1:13.75).
“The girls swam a tough meet,” coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “There were a handful of personal-best times.”
OAK HILL 105, NW 81
Mason Harrell won the 100 free (:54.8) and the 50 free (:24.37) to lead the Tigers. Austin Huskey won the 200 IM (2:15.96). Drew Gingerich won the 100 backstroke (1:03.71). And Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.44).
Walters expected a tight meet and the Tigers weren’t able to turn things their way.
“Our relays didn’t go in our favor so we’re learning that we’re going to have to focus in practice and focus on some of the details as we head into the big part of our season,” Walters said.
“Really excited about Austin Huskey in the 200 IM and Caleb in the 100 breaststroke and Drew in the 100 back. Mason Harrell, he was not 100 percent but he swam beyond 100 percent. I was really pleased with how he competed in the water as well.”
H. HEIGHTS 92, EASTERN 81
Eastern sophomore Porter Brovont won the diving program with a big score of 254 to highlight the Comets’ showing in the home meet.
Also for the Comets, Cameron Wagler won the 200 individual medley and Kaiden Williams, Eli Hueston, Nate Lam and Jacob Tucker teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay.
“The guys did an amazing job,” coach Erin Klepfer said. “They kept the Huskies in sight point-wise throughout the entire meet. We lost a few guys to sickness and only had nine experienced guys in the pool. The new guys like Gavin Vandeventer, Jaxon Brantley and Ian Connolly definitely stepped up and did a great job.”
TIPTON 60, MONROE C. 55
The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 with the victory over the visiting Golden Bears.
It was close throughout with Tipton leading 19-17 after one quarter, 35-34 at halftime and 52-44 after three quarters. The Golden Bears (0-1) surged to a 55-53 lead in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils closed with seven straight points.
Ben Humrichous led the Devils with 24 points and nine rebounds. Noah Wolfe backed him with 14 points and seven boards and Nate Powell grabbed eight rebounds.
The Devils overcame 7-of-16 free throw shooting. They missed six straight attempts during one stretch of the fourth quarter.
CARROLL 63, TRI-COUNTY 44
Jaden Harness scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and took three steals to lead Carroll to the road win.
Also for the Cougars (1-1), Jake Skinner had 15 points off the bench, Aaron Atkisson had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals and Ethan Duff also had four assists.
Carroll took control with a big second quarter. Up 12-7 after one, the Cougars outscored the Cavaliers 22-13 in the second for a 34-20 halftime edge.
Tri-County dropped to 0-3.
CL. CENTRAL 53, WESTERN 40
Clinton Central dominated the second half to beat Western going away.
The Bulldogs took a 25-21 lead into halftime. They outscored the Panthers 14-5 in the third quarter to make it 39-26, then scored the first seven points of the final quarter to build a 20-point lead.
The Bulldogs are 3-3. The Panthers are 2-6 and have lost four in a row.
NORTHFIELD 53, MAConaquah 40
Maconaquah fell on the road in Three Rivers Conference play.
The Braves dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the TRC. The Norse are 4-3 and 2-0.
Lilly Maple led the Braves with 10 points. Monica Moore had nine and McKenna Wilson had eight.
