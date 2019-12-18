Western’s wrestling squad topped Hoosier Conference rival Lafayette Central Catholic 59-18 Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Hunter Cottingham won the 138-pound match via pin for the Panthers, and Aiden Raab won the 126-pound match by pin. Anthony Martin won at 106 pounds by technical fall. LCC also won three matches but had to forfeit several weights due to illness going through the squad.
“The highlight of the match was at 120,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Robert Dinn lost 3-0 to their state qualifier, Dominic Skees. That was a pretty good match.
“We’re just still trying to get better. We’re not quite halfway yet and one step at a time. We’re getting better.”
KOKOMO 48, LOGAN 22
The Wildkats scored six pins, a tech fall, a major decision and one more decision to pull away from North Central Conference rival Logansport.
Jabin Roberts (106 pounds), Nathan Conner, Omarion Clark-Stitts, Kymani Howard (160), Ethan Marciniak (195), and Jakobe Sparger (285) each won by pin. Wilmer Corrales (145) won by technical fall, 19-3, Harvey Barr (120) won a 15-4 major decision, and Keegan Name (138) won a 6-0 decision.
“It was a good win for us. We were real shorthanded,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We had four or five guys out of the lineup, we had other guys in — most everybody was wrestling outside of their normal weight class; still did our job.
“That’s a good night when you can have everything not go perfect, but you can still get your work done.”
TC 52, FRANKFORT 39
The Trojans led the Hot Dogs 16-4 after the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime in the game at Case Arena.
“That’s probably the best team half we’ve had in two years,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “Our ball movement was incredible and our shot selection was even better. We shared the ball incredibly well.”
Kenadie Fernung scored 28 points for the 4-8 Trojans, Brittany Temple had 12 points and Abby Hoback had seven.
“Kenadie had a fantastic game with 28. It was kind of a quiet 28,” Bales said. “Brittany played really well as well and Abby Hoback stepped up and knocked down some shots in her first start. That was big for a freshman getting her first significant varsity action.”
EASTERN 38, M-G 31
Eastern beat Madison-Grant for its fifth straight win.
Jeanie Crabtree led the Comets (9-3) with a nice all-around line of 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. McKenzie Cooper had nine points, Lexi James had seven points, Kara Otto had five points and seven rebounds and Kaylee Weeks grabbed eight boards.
“In a game where nothing seemed to go right with us offensively, I was proud in the fight our girls showed during the game,” coach Andy Steele said. “The lid was definitely on the baskets [Tuesday] at Madison-Grant. We routinely had open layups throughout the game that just didn’t fall for us. It just became a mental game for us. We weren’t very confident in ourselves around the rim.
“Defensively, we did a pretty good job of limiting second-chance opportunities for Madison-Grant. We mixed up our defense at times and put some pressure on their guards.”
SHERIDAN 44, WESTERN 42
Western led 26-24 at halftime and 34-31 after the third quarter, but Sheridan outscored the visiting Panthers 13-8 in the final quarter to take the win.
Ella Biggs led Western (3-8) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Haley Scott had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sadie Harding had nine points and seven boards.
“Our kids battled,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said.
ZIONSVILLE 51, KOKOMO 18
The Eagles overpowered the visiting Kats for a 16-1 lead after the opening quarter. The Eagles took a 26-8 advantage into halftime, then outscored the Kats 19-2 in the third quarter to build a commanding 45-10 lead.
Natalija Garevska led Kokomo (2-8) with seven points and seven rebounds. Sanighia Balantine had six points.
EASTERN 92, TIPTON 91
Eastern edged Tipton in a nail-biter in the Comets’ pool.
“We led Tipton most of the night, but they started to close the gap towards the end of the meet,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “We were up three points going into the last relay and the girls knew that they had to go. They knew they had to get first, or at least second and third. They did what they had to do and pulled the second and third. I was super proud of them.”
Lauryn Shane and Brittney Eckart led the Comets with two wins apiece. Shane won the 200 individual medley (2:36.95) and 500 freestyle (5:57.30) and Eckart sprinted to victories in the 50 free (:28.50) and 100 free (1:02.13).
Also for the Comets, Ella Kantz won the 200 free (2:21.14), Cora Kendall won the 100 butterfly (1:11.59) and Lola Williams touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:11.92).
TIPTON 116, EASTERN 64
The Comets scored wins in two events with Porter Brovont winning the diving program and Matt Laubenstein, Nate Lam, Andrew Hartman and Jacob Tucker teaming to win the 200 free relay.
“The guys swam well,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “They were dropping time like crazy. Talon Morgan dropped 12 seconds in his 500 free. Andrew Hartman and Jacob Tucker are trading off on who places before the other and are consequently dropping time every meet.”
