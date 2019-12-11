Western’s boys and girls swim squads swept Delphi on Tuesday night in the Oracles’ tank. The Panther girls won 131-37, and the Panther boys won 101-75.
Western’s girls won 11 of the 12 events. The Panther 200-yard medley relay team of Delany Lupoi, Jenaka Hawkins, Emma Shoemaker and Chase Hayes won in 2:01.65. The 200 free relay team of Genesis Everling, Lauren LaFever, Lupoi and Anna Moore won in 1:56.09. And the 400 free relay team of Moore, Shoemaker, Hawkins and Everling won in 4:15.48.
Hawkins won the 200 free (2:10.17) and the 500 free (5:49.25). Sophia Pate won the 200 IM (2:40.68). Lupoi won the 50 free (:27.63) and 100 free (1:01.87). Grace Knolinski won diving (160.0). And Shoemaker won the 100 butterfly (1:14.36) and 100 backstroke (1:11.63).
“Another great win for the girls,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We pretty much dominated the whole meet and our girls swam with great depth. We had some great races. All in all, another great night.”
The Panther boys won 10 events. Austin Butcher, Palmer Harrell, Trey Shock and Mason Hill won the 200 medley relay in 1:56.39. Taylor Rathbun, Butcher, Harrell and Hill won the 200 free relay in 1:42.16. And Shock, Rathbun, Charlie Conkle and Tanner Vance won the 400 free relay in 3:56.76.
Shock won the 200 freestyle (2:04.81) and 100 butterfly (1:01.85). Harrell won the 200 IM (2:18.56) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.84). Simha Sinkfield won diving (176.65). Rathbun won the 100 freestyle (:57.63). And Butcher won the backstroke (1:10.3).
“Really happy with the way the guys pulled it together,” Bennett said. “We’re really emaciated right now — we’re missing three major players on the team. We had our guys doing everything they could to pull it off and they got it done and got it done well.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 147, LCC 31
The Tiger girls won every event. Catherine Bath, Jaylyn Harrison, Ann Bourff and Kaylynne Fernandes won the 200 medley relay in 2:02.22. Bath, Bourff, Leah Parrott and Ally Smith won the 200 free relay in 1:59.66. Bath, Fernandes, Madyson Baxter and Harrison won the 400 free relay in 4:10.75.
Ashley Ream won the 200 free (2:25.51). Fernandes won the 200 IM (2:35.59). Harrison won the 50 free (:25.1) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.46) Camber Fillenwarth won diving (190.4). Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:06.53). Baxter won the 100 free (1:05.52). Lauren Martin won the 500 free (6:49.6). And Aubrey Sparling won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.66).
“Four of our individual events were won by freshmen. We mixed up the lineup in order to give some of these younsters a shot at some races and my jaw is still on the floor because they just over-performed my expectations,” NW coach Donita Walters said.
The freshmen winners were Bath, Martin, Ream and Sparling. For Martin, Ream and Sparling their wins Tuesday were their first varsity wins.
“Really excited by what I’m seeing out of some the underclassmen especially,” Walters said.
EASTERN 103, CC 80
Eastern came away with the win over Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Clinton Central.
“The girls swam a great meet against Clinton Central,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “We knew going into it that it would be a tough one since Clinton Central is always a tough team in our conference, but the girls did what they needed to do to pull out the win. It was an exciting evening.”
Eastern’s Ella Kantz and Cora Kendall were triple winners. Brittney Eckart and Lauryn Shane were double winners. Kantz won in the 200 freestyle (2:18.82). Kendall was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:13.59). Eckart took first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.29), and Lauryn Shane won the 500 freestyle (6:12.40). Eckart, Kantz and Kendall teamed up with Ella Flanary to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.51), and Shane, Kantz and Kendall along with Arabelle Ewing won the 400 freestyle relay (4:27.37).
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 104, LCC 71
Brodyn DeVault won the 50 free in :24.8 for the Tigers. Austin Huskey won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.35, taking first place by just .14 and posting a lifetime best. Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.73. Ashtin Ziebell won diving with a score of 186.0. And the 200 free relay team of Mason Harrell, Drew Gingerich, Champion and DeVault won in 1:41.43.
“[The Knights] bring a huge contingent of year-round kiddos from Boilermaker Aquatics. The boys knew going in that they were going to be strong and we had to utilize our depth and we couldn’t give up fifth-place points at all,” NW coach Walters said. “And they didn’t give up any fifth-place points. That’s huge. That’s 18 points.”
Walters noted DeVault and Harrell in sprints, Gingerich’s second-place finish in the 100 backstroke, and Huskey’s first-place swim as important moments.
“Austin Huskey narrowling out-touching his man in the 100 fly was a great race as well,” she said. “We teach finishes and how important they are and to see it come into play was pretty neat. This was the happiest I’ve been with our boys stepping up and having the will to win. It was depth [Tuesday], it was totally the depth.”
CC 127, EASTERN 56
Eastern’s Porter Brovont broke the six-dive school record again with the win. It was the only win by the Comets in their meet with HHC foe Clinton Central.
“[Brovont] did an amazing job,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “The boys work hard. We had multiple personal best times out of Andrew Hartman, Jacob Tucker, Talon Morgan and many more.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 40, KOKOMO 36
Western built a 24-13 lead in the first half, then withstood Kokomo’s comeback attempt for a 40-36 win in Memorial Gym. The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak.
The Panthers (3-6) led 24-15 at halftime and 29-23 after the third quarter.
Haley Scott led Western with nine points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals. Audrey Rassel and Ella Biggs added nine points apiece, Biggs had nine rebounds, and Sadie Harding had seven rebounds.
Chloe McClain and Brook Reaves led the Kats (2-6) with eight points apiece. Sanighia Balantine had seven points and 11 rebounds. Karley Trine offered four steals. And Omaria Daniels had seven rebounds.
EASTERN 57, ALEX 48
Down 16-11 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime, the visiting Comets outscored Alexandria 19-7 in the third quarter to take control.
“We played two different games [Tuesday],” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “I wasn’t very happy with how we handled Alex’s pressure. We made several passes against their press that we didn’t need to make. We weren’t being very patient and Alex was able to get a lead at halftime.
“The second half was completely different. We made a few adjustments to go against their trapping defense. This lead to us getting to the rim for layups. Defensively, we made Alex run their half-court offense longer than what they wanted. This got them to force some shots and we were able to push the tempo on their misses.”
McKenzie Cooper scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Comets, who improved to 6-3. Lexi James scored 11 points, Jeanie Crabtree had seven points, eight assists and seven steals, Kara Otto had six points and Rylie Davison and Brooklynn Smith offered five points apiece. Smith also had six rebounds.
NORTHFIELD 49, TAYLOR 45
Taylor saw a three-game winning streak snapped with the road loss.
The Titans (6-3) led 16-10 after the opening quarter, but the Norse outscored the Titans 17-5 in the second quarter to take control.
“We struggled. We didn’t take care of the ball very well and we got out-rebounded,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “We didn’t play well and it’s been awhile since I’ve said that after a game. The two middle quarters kind of killed us.”
Emma Good led Taylor with 16 points. Kelsi Langley had 12 and Ashlen Kropczynski had eight.
C. PRAIRIE 53, TC 41
Tri-Central ran into a perfect Clinton Prairie, which is undefeated at 4-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Gophers took and early 14-4 lead after the first quarter and led 30-15 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Trojans (3-6, 0-2 HHC) pulled closer to trail 40-32 at the break, but fell by a dozen in the end.
“We competed well,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “I was pleased with the effort.”
Kenadie Fernung led TC with 22 points, and Brittany Temple added 13. Katie Blacker had 20 points in leading Clinton Prairie.
CARROLL 63, TRI-COUNTY 46
The Cougars trailed 14-13 after one stop but outscored Tri-County 16-6 in the second quarter to take control. Carroll led 43-30 after three quarters.
Carroll improved to 7-3. Tri-County droped to 2-7.
OAK HILL 41, MAC 32
Maconaquah led 29-26 after three quarters but Oak Hill outscored the Braves 15-3 in the final frame to take the win.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah with 10 points and Alex Merritt added seven points and seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 76, ELWOOD 28
The Blue Devils controlled this rivalry game from start to finish, leading 17-3 after a quarter, 37-12 at the half and 62-18 after three quarters.
Tipton improved to 4-0 on the season ahead of its first Hoosier Conference game Friday against Western. Elwood is 0-4.
WRESTLING
EASTERN 41, SOUTHERN WELLS 32
The Eastern Comets came away victors in a very close match. Eastern’s Luke Hetzner (138), Tytus Morrisett (160) and Tyler Wright (heavyweight) each won by pin. Eli Ferguson (113) won by technical fall, and Caleb Melton (106), Ethan Duchateau (120) and Bradie Porter (132) each won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.