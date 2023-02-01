Peru’s girls basketball team edged rival Maconaquah 44-42 in a game that went down to the wire to kick off the Class 3A Norwell Sectional on Tuesday night. That was the sectional’s only contest of the evening.
Peru trailed 31-28 entering the fourth quarter and 35-33 with 3:38 remaining. Following a timeout, Peru’s Addison Robbins hit an elbow jumper to pull the Bengal Tigers even. From there, Peru made the most of their free throws to take a lead and protect it. Brianna Bennett knocked down eight free throws and Brooklyn Garner hit four.
That capped a back-and-forth game. Maconaquah led 11-8 after a quarter, Peru took a 25-21 lead into halftime, and the Braves led again after three quarters.
Bennett led the winners with 16 points. Robbins had 10 points, Garner had seven, Cameryn Raber had six and Emma Eldridge had five.
Bailey Carson led Maconaquah (5-18) with 16 points and Miranda Stoll had 14.
Peru (10-13) advances to face No. 4 Norwell (19-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal.
Today’s action has No. 10 Bellmont (17-4) vs. Oak Hill (8-14) at 6 p.m., followed by No. 12 Northwestern (15-4) vs. Mississinewa (6-16) at approximately 7:45.
CARROLL 69, COVINGTON 30
The No. 6-ranked Cougars put up half a hundred by halftime and ripped Covington in the opening game of the Class 2A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional.
Carroll opened up a 28-10 lead after a quarter and was well in control up 50-16 at halftime. The Cougars led 61-26 after three quarters.
Alli Harness scored a game-high 27 points — and in the process, she became the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer. The junior guard has 1,596 career points and counting.
Also for the Cougars, Madison Wagner had 10 points, seven assists and four steals, Jamilah Tillman had nine points and nine rebounds and Emily Justice had nine points.
Carroll (21-3) advances to face Clinton Prairie in a matchup of Hoosier Heartland Conference co-champions in Friday’s second semifinal at approximately 7:45 p.m. No. 13 Seeger (20-3) beat Delphi (10-14) 50-48 in Tuesday’s opener and advances to face No. 5 LCC (17-6) in Friday’s first semi at 6 p.m. Covington ended the season 8-15.
BOYS SWIMMING
EASTERN 101, PIONEER 79
Jansen Richmond and Charlie Kendall led the way as the Comets pulled away from visiting Pioneer.
Richmond won the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and was on the winning 400 free relay team with Tim Cauthern, Zander Forman and Kendall. Kendall also won the 200 free. And Caden Kerns won the 500 free.
“Triple winner Jansen Richmond led the team on wins,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “He had some competition in the 100 backstroke, narrowly out-touching [the second-place racer] for the win. Charlie Kendall backed up Jansen with a double win. Caden Kerns had a great race in the 500 free, beating his Pioneer opponent by 3 seconds and setting a personal-best time in the process.
“We truly beat Pioneer with our second-, third-, and fourth-place finishers. Our guys really stepped up in the middle of the pack to score points for the team win.”
WESTERN 120, OAK HILL 66
Quadruple winners Avery Berryman and Charlie Brewer and triple winner Andrew Jay led the way as the Panthers remained undefeated in dual meets with the victory at Oak Hill.
In individual races, Berryman won the 100 freestyle (:51.88) and 50 free (:23.43). Brewer won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.99) and 200 IM (2:11.57). Jay won the 200 free (1:55.71) and 500 free (5:21.43).
Noah Broyles, Brewer, Luke Mawbey and Kole Shock won the 200 medley relay. Shock, Ashton Tso, Brewer and Berryman won the 200 free relay (1:36.61). And Berryman, Jay, Broyles and Mawbey won the 400 free relay (3:43.3).
Western coach Brad Bennett said of Jay, Brewer and Berryman “all those guys have made a huge impact on the team all season long, just keep getting better. Andrew really had to work for it. He had a close race in both the 200 and 500. And Charlie in the breaststroke had a really good race. He traded the lead a few times with the [Evan] Bledsoe kid from Oak Hill and just outswam him basically the last three yards. It was great to see composure like that in a freshman.
“I think our depth really showed in the score. In swimming, you kind of have a luxury of having a good idea of what the meet [score] could be. You try to do some things to temper that, not run away with it, but it’s great to see my guys, no matter where they’re at in the lineup, be successful. It goes to show how hard they’ve chosen to train this season.”
FROM MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 63, N. WHITE 21
Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll rolled past visiting North White 63-21 Monday in a makeup game.
Owen Duff set two school records to highlight the win. Duff scored 20 points to become Carroll’s all-time leading scorer — and he also broke the record for career assists. Duff has 1,245 career points and 297 career assists. The previous record-holders were Chad Geheb (1,244 points) and Chad Springer (294 assists).
Also for the Cougars, Chris Huerta drilled six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Jake Skinner scored 11 points and Austin Kuns had eight points.
The Cougars (13-3) led 20-3 after the first quarter and kept control throughout against the Vikings (3-12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.