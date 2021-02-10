Eastern’s execution from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line carried the Comets to a 67-60 victory over Tipton at the Inferno on Tuesday night.
It was just Eastern’s second win over Tipton in the last 30 games between the two schools.
The Comets (8-6) were 10 for 18 from 3-point range and 17 of 22 at the charity stripe. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, hit just 1 of 16 3-point attempts and sank just 13 of 22 free throws.
“When our kids get their feet set out there, we shoot the ball really well,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “When they know Evan Monize is your leading scorer, they tend to get a little more pressure on him and they were leaving our guys a step or two open on the perimeter. I think we found some buckets in transition too that were really big.”
Eastern’s outside success negated the inside play of Tipton’s Nate Powell and Drew Pearce, each of whom recorded a double-double. Powell had a game-high 22 points and 11 boards, while Pearce added career highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Powell and Pearce also combined to shoot 17 of 22 from inside the paint.
“I think Eastern played more together,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I’m just disappointed for our players. We just don’t have a lot of good decision-making skills in a lot of areas of the game. I feel like we’re always late to look for the pass inside and by the time we do throw it, it’s too late even though we got it in a little bit more tonight. But part of that was Drew making moves to the basket.”
The Comets’ prowess from outside began in the second quarter. Eastern was just 1 of 4 from 3-point land in the opening quarter. The Comets then went 4 of 6 in the second quarter and 5 of 8 in the second half.
Four Comets ended the night in double figures led by Levi Mavrick’s 15 points. Brayden Richmond added 13 points, while Evan and Drew Monize had 11 points apiece. Mavrick and Evan Monize had four rebounds each.
Mylan Swan, who scored 39 points in Tipton’s loss to Kokomo on Saturday, finished with just six points as he was 1 of 9 from the field.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
BLACKFORD 63, NW 41
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Blackford rocked visiting Northwestern with a dominant first half. The Bruins (14-4) led 17-4 after the first quarter and 37-10 at halftime.
Eli Edwards led Northwestern (0-10) with 19 points.
TWIN LAKES 55, PERU 47
In a clash of Sectional 20 teams, visiting Twin Lakes used a big final quarter to beat Peru at Tig-Arena.
The visiting Indians took a 37-36 lead into the final quarter. Noah Johnston hit two 3-pointers and Caden Harker hit one triple to help the Indians break away.
Johnston led Twin Lakes (14-2) with 16 points, Clayton Bridwell backed him with 14 points and Harker had 13.
For Peru (14-3), Matthew Ross was terrific, scoring 26 points. He had 10 of Peru’s 11 points in the final quarter.
Peru visits Manchester on Friday for a Three Rivers Conference game. After that, Peru visits defending Sectional 20 champ Western on Saturday.
BOYS SWIMMING
BLACKFORD 102, EASTERN 76
Eastern won three events. Kaiden Williams, Phillip Beedham, Caleb Vogl and Trey Louks teamed to win the 200 medley relay to open the meet. Porter Brovont won the diving program. And Matt Laubenstein won the 100 freestyle.
“This was our final home meet for the season and the guys had a great time. They kept themselves at a decent pace since we are looking at conference [today],” coach Erin Klepfer said. “Porter was just a couple points off of breaking his school record again. He had a good night.
“It was nice to see all three of my seniors get one win each,” she added.
