Northwestern’s boys basketball team roared back from an eight-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring Lewis Cass 25-6 in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Kings 54-43 Tuesday night.
Eli Edwards led the Tigers (6-9, 1-3 Hoosier Conference East Division) with 19 points. Koen Berry scored 15 and Conner Bostic nine. Edwards scored 15 points in the fourth on five buckets and five free throws.
Cass (6-7, 0-3 HC East) had led 17-8 after a quarter, 27-21 at the half and 37-29 after three quarters.
“The first half we didn’t make free throws and we had 10 turnovers and that’s been kind of our nemesis throughout the year,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “So at halftime there weren’t a lot of offensive and defensive adjustments, it was talking more about if we want to get over that hump that we’ve struggled with, we need to take care of the basketball and make free throws.
“We came out in the second half and we make four turnovers [the rest of the game]. And we were 14 of 16 from the free throw line the second half. That just made a huge difference.”
Gish said the improved play allowed Northwestern to get into its offense and find scoring opportunities for Edwards, Berry, Mario Reed (six points) and Bostic. The Tigers also got key efforts defensively.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the fact that Quentin Yeakel, he took the challenge to guard Tyson Good, who is Cass’ leading scorer, and did a really nice job defensively with him.”
Tristin Miller led Cass with 16 points, Good scored 10 and L.J. Hillis nine.
PRAIRIE 60 , EASTERN 23
Class 2A No. 7-ranked Clinton Prairie stifled Eastern from the outset to roll to a victory in a game that was played at Taylor. Eastern had gym issues, which forced the game to be moved to Taylor.
Prairie led 8-3 after a quarter, then blew the game open in the second quarter to take a 29-9 into halftime, then extending its advantage to 46-17 after three quarters.
Cayden Calloway led the Comets with eight points. Eastern’s offense was limited by 3-of-23 3-point shooting.
The Gophers improved to 16-2 overall and 5-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Eastern fell to 6-8 overall, 2-3 in the HHC. Class 2A No. 8 Carroll leads the HHC with a 3-0 mark.
GIRLS HOOPS
TRI-CENTRAL 59, LIBERTY CH. 30
Tri-Central surged into the second round of the Class A Tri-Central Sectional with a convincing victory in Tuesday’s opening round. The Trojans got up 14-6 after a quarter then scored 20 points in the second frame to put Liberty in a 34-16 hole at halftime.
The Trojans had nice offensive balance. Megan Conner and Gracie Grimes scored 12 points apiece, Karley Leininger had 11 points, Abby Hoback had 10 and Allie Younce had six.
TC (10-14) advances to face Anderson Prep (6-13) in Friday’s second semifinal.
OAK HILL 46, EASTERN 35
Oak Hill beat Eastern in the opening game of the Class 3A Mississinewa Sectional. Oak Hill led Eastern 7-3 after a quarter, 21-12 at the half and 34-26 after three quarters.
The Comets close the season with a 3-21 record.
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 99, OAK HILL 86
Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun were quadruple winners as they led Western to a narrow win over visiting Oak Hill. Western is 10-1 in dual meets.
Luke Mawbey, Ashton Tso, Bradshaw and Avery Berryman won the 200 medley relay (1:48.71). Tanner Vance, Charlie Conkle, Rathbun and Cole Shock won the 200 free relay (1:39.23). And Bradshaw, Rathbun, Berryman and Mawbey won the 400 free relay (3:38.07). Individually, Rathbun won the 200 free (2:01.91) and the 500 free (5:38.18). Bradshaw won the 50 free (:22.67) and the 100 butterfly (:57.33).
“It was a hard-fought meet. I thought we had a little advantage in depth and I knew Oak Hill’s not a team you can mess around with. If you mess up, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Western coach Brad Bennett said.
He said the meet was back and forth until Western turned the meet its way with the 100 butterfly.
“Our guys went 1-2-3 in that event and got the lead and we were able to maintain it throughout the duration of the meet,” Bennett said. He noted a pair of key second-place swims from Berryman. “A guy who doesn’t get mentioned a lot in individual events was Avery Berryman. Him and Pete went 1-2 in the 50.”
PIONEER 94, EASTERN 76
Eli Hueston won the 200 freestyle and Porter Brovont won diving for the Comets.
“It was a good meet,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Charlie Kendall hit his season goal in the 500 free by going under six minutes. He did a great job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.